9 fetal surveillance during labor dr.hisham al hammami 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicin...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫مراقبة‬ ‫طرق‬ Methods of Monitoring Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) Dr.Hisha...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫تشرك‬ ‫السريرية‬ ‫الناحية‬ ‫من‬‫الطريقتان‬‫الداخلية‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫لتسجيل...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicin...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicin...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫يتراوح‬PH‫بين‬ ‫السوي‬7.25-7.30 PH<7.20‫طبيعية‬ ‫غير‬‫نقل‬ ‫يتوقف‬ ‫عندما‬≥50%‫المشيمة‬...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicin...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian pr...
9 fetal surveillance during labor dr.hisham al hammami 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9 fetal surveillance during labor dr.hisham al hammami 2020

24 views

Published on

Fetal Surveillance during Labor DR.HISHAM AL HAMMAMI 2020
تقييم الجنين أثناء المخاض الدكتور هشام الحمامي

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9 fetal surveillance during labor dr.hisham al hammami 2020

  1. 1. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 1
  2. 2. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 2 ‫عنصر‬‫رئي‬‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫سي‬‫ر‬‫التو‬ ‫عاية‬‫ليدية‬ ‫الجيدة‬ •‫تحدث‬50%‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫حول‬ ‫والوفيات‬ ‫المراضة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المجموعة‬. •‫ال‬‫ـ‬50%‫في‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫المتبقية‬‫طبيعية‬ ‫اعتبرت‬ ‫حمول‬‫ب‬ ‫عند‬‫دء‬ ‫المخاض‬ ‫تصنف‬20-30%‫الحمول‬ ‫من‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫على‬‫حمول‬‫ة‬‫الخطور‬ ‫عالية‬ 12/30/2019
  3. 3. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫مراقبة‬ ‫طرق‬ Methods of Monitoring Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 312/30/2019
  4. 4. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 4 ‫في‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫يصغى‬ ‫المثالية‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصة‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫كل‬15‫أثناء‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫المرحلة‬‫من‬ ‫ا‬‫لمخاض‬ ‫كل‬5‫في‬ ‫دقائق‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫المرحلة‬ ‫للمخاض‬ ‫مماث‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫لقلب‬ ‫المتقطع‬ ‫اإلصغاء‬‫ل‬ ‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫للمراقبة‬‫ة‬‫المستمر‬‫من‬‫حيث‬ ‫الولدان‬ ‫عند‬ ‫النتائج‬ 12/30/2019
  5. 5. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 5 ‫طورت‬EFM‫المخاض‬ ‫أثناء‬‫نماذج‬ ‫لتحري‬(FHR)‫المثبطة‬ ‫األجنة‬ ‫في‬. ‫الباكر‬ ‫الكشف‬‫في‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫للتغي‬‫نماذج‬(FHR)‫يفيد‬‫ة‬‫كإشار‬‫تحذيرية‬‫ت‬‫مكن‬‫ا‬‫لطبيب‬‫من‬‫التدخل‬‫الباكر‬ ‫يسمح‬(EFM)‫بمراقبة‬(FHR)‫الرحمية‬ ‫والتقلصات‬(UC)‫مستمرة‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصات‬‫المشيمة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫جريان‬‫جنينية‬ ‫أكسجة‬ ‫نقص‬‫تغيرا‬‫ت‬ ‫في‬ ‫موافقة‬FHR 12/30/2019
  6. 6. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 6 ‫الشكل‬9-1:‫الر‬ ‫التقلصات‬ ‫وشدة‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫لنظم‬ ‫المستمرة‬ ‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫المراقبة‬‫حمية‬ 12/30/2019
  7. 7. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 712/30/2019
  8. 8. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫تشرك‬ ‫السريرية‬ ‫الناحية‬ ‫من‬‫الطريقتان‬‫الداخلية‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫لتسجيل‬ ‫الفروة‬ ‫على‬ ‫مسرى‬ ‫بوضع‬ ‫والخارجية‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصات‬ ‫لتسجيل‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫التقلصات‬ ‫ومقياس‬ ‫تقلل‬‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫الجانبية‬ ‫التأثيرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫المقاربة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫المراقبة‬ ‫ترافق‬ ‫أن‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 8
  9. 9. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 9 ‫متناقض‬ ‫كائن‬ ‫الجنين‬ a paradox ‫األوكسجين‬ ‫ضغط‬ ‫لديه‬ ‫الشرياني‬5±25 ‫زئبق‬ ‫ملم‬ ‫األوكسجين‬ ‫استهالك‬ ‫حسب‬‫وزن‬ ‫وحدة‬‫الجسم‬ ‫عند‬ ‫قيمه‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫البالغ‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫مخزون‬ ‫يكفي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫األوكسجين‬ ‫من‬ ‫ألكث‬ ‫االستقالبية‬ ‫حاجاته‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬1-2‫دقيقة‬ ‫الجريان‬ ‫يتوقف‬ ‫مؤقت‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الدموي‬ ‫التقلصا‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫في‬‫ت‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫يمك‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫الجنين‬‫ن‬ ‫االنخفاض‬ ‫يقاوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫جريان‬ ‫في‬ ‫المؤقت‬ ‫دون‬ ‫المشيمة‬ ‫إلى‬‫أن‬ ‫أكسج‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعاني‬‫ة‬
  10. 10. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 10
  11. 11. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫يتراوح‬PH‫بين‬ ‫السوي‬7.25-7.30 PH<7.20‫طبيعية‬ ‫غير‬‫نقل‬ ‫يتوقف‬ ‫عندما‬≥50%‫المشيمة‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫األوكسجين‬ ‫من‬‫الجنين‬ ‫موت‬ ‫الشديد‬ ‫األكسجة‬ ‫نقص‬‫الهوائي‬ ‫استقالب‬‫الجنيني‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫مستقبالت‬ ‫تؤثر‬Chemoreceptors and baroreceptors‫على‬FHR‫تبدالت‬ ‫مسببة‬ ‫في‬FHR‫دورية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالتقلص‬ ‫مرتبطة‬ ‫حاالت‬‫األكسجة‬ ‫نقص‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 11
  12. 12. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ 12/30/2019 Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 12 ‫تتأثر‬‫األكسجة‬‫الجني‬‫نية‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشريحية‬ ‫يتراجع‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬‫نقل‬transportation ‫ل‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الزغابات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المسافات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األوكسجين‬‫فرط‬ ‫الوالدي‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫فقر‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشرياني‬ ‫التوتر‬ ‫يتأثر‬‫انتشار‬diffusion‫في‬ ‫األوكسجين‬‫المشيمة‬ ‫بسبب‬‫االنفكاك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االحتشاء‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قد‬‫ضطرب‬‫محتوى‬content‫من‬ ‫الجنيني‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫األوكسجين‬‫االنحاللي‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫فقر‬
  13. 13. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 13 ‫الشكل‬9-2:‫المخاض‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الجنيني‬ ‫التألم‬ ‫أسباب‬ 12/30/2019
  14. 14. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 14 ‫ال‬ ‫تقييم‬‫ـ‬FHR: •‫القاعدي‬ ‫النموذج‬baseline •‫الدورية‬ ‫التبدالت‬periodic ‫القاعدي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫تقييم‬Baseline •‫النظم‬Rate •‫التغيرية‬Variability ّ‫نبضة‬/‫الدقيقة‬ ‫المعدل‬ 120-160 ‫طبيعي‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫غير‬ >160 ‫قلب‬ ‫تسارع‬ <120 ‫قلب‬ ‫تباطؤ‬ 12/30/2019 Table 9-1. BASELINE FETAL HEART RATES
  15. 15. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 15 ‫التغيرية‬variability: ‫التغيرية‬‫قصير‬‫ة‬‫أو‬ ‫األمد‬‫التغيرية‬‫لضربة‬ ‫ضربة‬ ‫من‬ Short-term or beat to beat variability •‫تعكس‬‫الفاصلة‬ ‫الفترة‬‫بين‬‫متعاقبة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫إشا‬‫على‬ECG‫أو‬‫االحداث‬‫الميكانيكية‬‫القلبية‬ ‫ة‬‫الدور‬ ‫في‬ •‫الطبيعي‬:5-25‫ضربة‬/‫دقيقة‬ •‫الت‬‫غيرات‬<5‫ضربات‬/‫دقيقة‬‫شاذة‬ ‫تعتبر‬+ (‫قلب‬ ‫تباطؤ‬)‫تألم‬‫حاد‬ ‫جنيني‬ 12/30/2019
  16. 16. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 16 Baseline Assessment 12/30/2019 ‫الت‬‫غيرات‬‫األمد‬ ‫طويلة‬Long-term variability •‫ناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫توصف‬‫اتر‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫شدة‬‫القاعدي‬ ‫المعدل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغير‬ •‫ال‬‫طبيعي‬:3-10‫دورا‬‫ت‬/‫دقيقة‬
  17. 17. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 17 ‫ال‬‫ير‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫يعتقد‬‫تبط‬‫الجني‬ ‫تألم‬ ‫مع‬‫ن‬ ‫التقلص‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يتوافق‬‫ة‬‫بدايته‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرحمية‬،‫ذروته‬،‫ونهاي‬‫ته‬ ‫الباكر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬EARLY DECELERATION (‫الرأس‬ ‫انضغاط‬)(HEAD COMPRESSION) ‫الشكل‬9-3:‫الباكر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬.‫مع‬ ‫وينتهي‬ ‫يبدأ‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الحظ‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصات‬.‫لضربة‬ ‫ضربة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫تغيرية‬ ‫تظهر‬ 12/30/2019
  18. 18. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 18 ‫بدايته‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫يتميز‬،‫ذروته‬،‫أ‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تنزاح‬ ‫ونهايته‬‫يمن‬ ‫التقلصة‬ ‫ت‬‫قدر‬‫في‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫شدته‬FHR‫يصل‬ ‫حين‬ ‫أدنى‬ ‫إلى‬‫قيمة‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬(‫المشيمي‬ ‫الرحمي‬ ‫القصور‬) LATE DECELERATION (UTEROPLACENTAL INSUFFICIENCY) ‫معايير‬‫التصنيف‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫معتدل‬ ‫خفيف‬ 45< 45-15 15> ‫التباطؤ‬‫المتأخر‬: ‫تباطؤ‬ ‫مقدار‬FHR(‫ضربة‬/‫دقيقة‬) ‫الجدول‬9-2:‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫شدة‬ ‫تقدير‬ ‫مبادئ‬ ‫الشكل‬9-4:‫ف‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫القلبي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫على‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬‫جنين‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫بتألم‬ ‫مصاب‬.‫م‬ ‫التغيرية‬ ‫إنخفاض‬ ، ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫تسرع‬ ‫الحظ‬‫ضربة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫والتباطؤ‬ ‫القلبي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫لضربة‬(‫العلوية‬ ‫اللوحة‬. )‫تمثل‬‫اللوحة‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصات‬ ‫السفلية‬ 12/30/2019
  19. 19. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 19 ‫ح‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫وضوح‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫والحماض‬ ‫الجنينية‬ ‫األكسجة‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫عادة‬‫االت‬ ‫الشديد‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫المتكرر‬ ‫الشديد‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬، ‫شديد‬ ‫استقالبي‬ ‫احمضاض‬pH ،‫األسس‬ ‫في‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫ونقص‬base deficit values Pco2‫عادة‬ ‫السوية‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫يكون‬ Po2‫طفيف‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تنخفض‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬(‫المشيمي‬ ‫الرحمي‬ ‫القصور‬) LATE DECELERATION (UTEROPLACENTAL INSUFFICIENCY) 12/30/2019 ‫الشكل‬9-4:‫ف‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫القلبي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫على‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬‫جنين‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫بتألم‬ ‫مصاب‬.‫م‬ ‫التغيرية‬ ‫إنخفاض‬ ، ‫الجنين‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫تسرع‬ ‫الحظ‬‫ضربة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫والتباطؤ‬ ‫القلبي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫لضربة‬(‫العلوية‬ ‫اللوحة‬. )‫تمثل‬‫اللوحة‬ ‫الرحمية‬ ‫التقلصات‬ ‫السفلية‬
  20. 20. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 20 •‫بدايته‬‫متغيرة‬ •‫شكل‬‫متغير‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ب‬ ‫يتميز‬‫ـ‬ ‫متكر‬ ‫غير‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫قد‬‫ر‬ ‫السري‬ ‫الحبل‬ ‫انضغاط‬‫ضغط‬ ‫ال‬‫دم‬‫عند‬‫الجنين‬‫الج‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫تباطؤ‬‫نين‬ (‫الضغ‬ ‫مستقبالت‬‫ط‬) ‫المتغير‬ ‫التباطؤ‬(‫السري‬ ‫الحبل‬ ‫انضغاط‬) VARIABLE DECELERATION (CORD COMPRESSION) 12/30/2019 ‫معايير‬‫التصنيف‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫معتدل‬ ‫خفيف‬ 60< 60-30 30> ‫التباطؤ‬‫المت‬‫غير‬: ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫فترة‬(‫ثانية‬)
  21. 21. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 21 ‫المختلط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المشتركة‬ ‫النماذج‬‫ة‬ •ً‫ا‬‫صعب‬ ‫النماذج‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫قد‬ •‫أعاله‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫النماذج‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫تبدي‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ض‬ ‫من‬ ‫المنخفضة‬ ‫التغيرية‬‫ربة‬ ‫لضربة‬DECREASED BEAT-TO-BEAT VARIABILITY •‫القاعدي‬ ‫الخط‬‫المستوي‬: •‫الجنيني‬ ‫الحماض‬ •‫الهادئ‬ ‫النوم‬ ‫حالة‬ •‫لألم‬ ‫المركنة‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫إعطاء‬ 12/30/2019
  22. 22. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 22 ‫استراتجيات‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫على‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫التداخل‬ ‫السريرية‬ ‫الظروف‬، ‫الكاذبة‬ ‫اإليجابية‬:80% ‫ه‬ ‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫المراقبة‬‫ي‬ ‫طريقة‬‫مسح‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫مشاهدة‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫شاذة‬‫وجود‬ ‫دون‬‫تألم‬ ‫جنيني‬ FHR‫طبيعي‬‫الجنين‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫بحالة‬‫ب‬‫احتمال‬> 95% 12/30/2019
  23. 23. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 23 ‫النماذج‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫في‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫يتحمل‬ ‫عام‬ ‫يشكل‬ ‫الخديج‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫الشاذة‬ ‫القلبية‬ ‫إضافية‬ ‫خطورة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫لديه‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫إن‬،‫يمكن‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫األم‬ ‫جنين‬ ‫من‬ ‫أسرع‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫يتدهور‬ ‫أن‬ ‫االعتبارات‬‫األ‬‫ومرحلة‬ ‫األم‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫خرى‬ ‫المخاض‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫الخطوة‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫المسؤول‬‫تصحيح‬ ‫المشكلة‬ 12/30/2019
  24. 24. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 2412/30/2019 ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫يمثل‬‫المتغير‬‫ال‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫أشيع‬‫ـ‬FHR ‫الشاذة‬‫مشاهدة‬ •‫األم‬ ‫وضعية‬ ‫تبديل‬ •‫بتركيز‬ ‫أوكسجين‬100% •‫التباطؤ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫استمرار‬: •‫وضعية‬Trendelenburg •‫المهبلي‬ ‫بالمس‬ ‫المجيء‬ ‫رفع‬ •‫األوكسيتوسين‬ ‫تسريب‬ ‫إيقاف‬ •‫موقفات‬‫المخاض‬(Terbutaline) ‫يشاهد‬‫الشديدة‬ ‫ة‬‫المتغير‬ ‫ات‬‫ؤ‬‫التباط‬‫غال‬ً‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫المخاض‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫المرحلة‬ ‫خالل‬
  25. 25. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 25 ‫الحقن‬‫األمينوسي‬(Amnioinfusion) ‫وشد‬ ‫تواتر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخفف‬‫ة‬‫المتغير‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫المهبلية‬ ‫الوالدة‬‫اآللية‬ ‫تستطب‬‫القيصرية‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫تباطؤات‬‫شديدة‬ ‫متكررة‬ ‫حماض‬ ‫المديد‬ ‫التباطؤ‬:FHR=60-90‫ضربة‬ /‫دقيقة‬‫دقيقتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫ألكثر‬ 12/30/2019
  26. 26. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 26 ‫الصوتي‬ ‫التنبيه‬‫ال‬ ‫تسارع‬‫ـ‬FHR ‫باالست‬ ‫فشل‬ ‫جنين‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫احتمال‬‫جابة‬ ‫ل‬‫لتنبي‬‫حوالي‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫ه‬50% 15‫ضربة‬/‫دقيقة‬<‫االستجابة‬>15‫ثانية‬ ‫الجنيني‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫غياب‬ ‫يؤكد‬ ‫الالارتكاسي‬ ‫المخطط‬(nonreactive tracing+ )‫غياب‬‫تسارع‬FHR+‫غياب‬ ‫الت‬‫غييرية‬‫لضربة‬ ‫ضربة‬ ‫من‬‫جنين‬ ‫حماض‬‫ي‬ 12/30/2019
  27. 27. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 27 ‫يشاهد‬‫األغلب‬ ‫على‬‫الرحمي‬ ‫القصور‬ ‫في‬‫المشيمي‬ •‫األم‬ ‫وضعية‬ ‫تغيير‬ •‫الوجهي‬ ‫القناع‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫األوكسجين‬ ‫أعط‬ •‫تسريب‬ ‫أوقف‬‫األوكسيتوسين‬ •‫األدوية‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫من‬ ‫دفعة‬ ً‫ا‬‫وريدي‬ ‫أحقن‬‫للمخاض‬ ‫الموقفة‬ •‫الوالدي‬ ‫الشرياني‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫راقب‬ •‫إحتمال‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الطبي‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫تنبيه‬‫ال‬ ‫عند‬ ‫القيصرية‬ ‫الوالدة‬‫ض‬‫رورة‬ ‫التدخل‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫من‬ ‫ألكثر‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫التباطؤ‬ ‫يستمر‬ ‫عندما‬30‫الجنين‬ ‫يعاني‬ ‫وحين‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫من‬‫القيصرية‬ ‫تستطب‬ 12/30/2019
  28. 28. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 28 ‫ال‬‫ي‬‫موثوقة‬ ‫عتبرعالمة‬‫كب‬ ‫بشكل‬‫ير‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫لتألم‬ ‫يحدث‬‫الدوران‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫المشيمي‬ ‫األسباب‬: ‫باألوكسيتوسين‬ ‫المخاض‬ ‫حث‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫األ‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫ارتفاع‬‫م‬ ‫الرحم‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫اإلنتان‬ ‫مشع‬ ‫دور‬ ‫المشيمة‬ ‫تلعب‬Radiator ‫القلوي‬ ‫الحمضي‬ ‫التوازن‬Acid-base status ‫سوي‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫يكون‬ 12/30/2019
  29. 29. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 29 ‫قد‬‫ف‬ ‫العقي‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫يشير‬‫ي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األمينوسي‬ ‫السائل‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫تألم‬ ‫الب‬ ‫العقي‬‫ا‬‫كر‬ early passage •‫يح‬‫دث‬‫وقت‬ ‫أي‬ ‫في‬‫األغشية‬ ‫تمزق‬ ‫قبل‬ •‫الخفيف‬ ‫العقي‬Light: •‫سائل‬‫أمينوسي‬‫الفاتح‬ ‫األخضر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫باألصفر‬ ‫ملون‬ •‫سيئة‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬ ‫ال‬ •‫الكثيف‬ ‫العقي‬:Heavy •‫سميك‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫أسود‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غامق‬ ‫أخضر‬ ‫بلون‬ ‫يبدو‬thick‫ولزج‬ tenacious •‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬‫ان‬‫خ‬‫والخامس‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫الدقيقتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫أبغار‬ ‫عالمة‬ ‫فاض‬‫ة‬ •‫خطورة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬‫العقي‬ ‫استنشاق‬ 12/30/2019
  30. 30. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 30 ‫يحصل‬‫للمخاض‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الطور‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫العقي‬ Late passage •‫غ‬‫ما‬ ً‫ا‬‫الب‬ً‫ا‬‫كثيف‬ ‫المتأخر‬ ‫العقي‬ ‫يكون‬heavy •‫ما‬ ‫عادة‬‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬‫الجنين‬ ‫تألم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫المخاض‬ ‫من‬ ‫متأخر‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ا‬‫األمينوسي‬ ‫لتسريب‬Amnioinfusion‫بالعقي‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫الرئوية‬ ‫االختالطات‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫يؤدي‬ 12/30/2019
  31. 31. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 3112/30/2019
  32. 32. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 32 ‫أخذها‬ ‫يستطب‬: ‫ال‬ ‫العقي‬‫ك‬‫ثي‬‫ف‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫يتنبأ‬PH‫دم‬‫رأس‬ ‫فروة‬‫الجنين‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫بنفس‬‫ها‬ ‫في‬ ‫أبغار‬ ‫عالمة‬82%‫من‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫حوالي‬ ‫الكاذبة‬ ‫اإليجابية‬8% ‫حوالي‬ ‫الكاذبة‬ ‫السلبية‬10% ‫الشكل‬9-5:‫الجنين‬ ‫رأس‬ ‫فروة‬ ‫من‬ ‫دموية‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫سحب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫صغير‬ ‫شق‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫بعد‬ ، ‫األمينوسي‬ ‫المنظار‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬‫ي‬ ‫طوي‬ ‫شعري‬ ‫أنبوب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫تسحب‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫فروة‬‫ل‬. 12/30/2019
  33. 33. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 33 ‫عالمة‬‫أبغار‬ •‫الوليد‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫تقييم‬ •‫االختناق‬ ‫لتعريف‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫يستخدم‬ •‫بعالمة‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬‫أبغار‬‫اختناق‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫دون‬ ‫االستقالبي‬ ‫الحماض‬ ‫معها‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األكسجة‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫االختناق‬ ‫يشير‬.‫اس‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫غير‬ ‫من‬ ‫وبذلك‬‫تخدام‬ ‫االختناق‬ ‫لتعريف‬ ‫أبغار‬ ‫عالمة‬ ‫القلوي‬ ‫الحمضي‬ ‫التوازن‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لتعريف‬ ‫مالئمة‬ ‫األكثر‬ ‫الطريقة‬acid-base status‫الجنين‬ ‫في‬ ‫والوليد‬ 12/30/2019
  34. 34. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 34 ‫أحد‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫لدينا‬ ‫البروتوكوالت‬ ‫لتحلي‬ ‫المنطقية‬‫ل‬ ‫وال‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫غازات‬‫ـ‬ PH‫الحبل‬ ‫دم‬ ‫في‬ ‫السري‬ •‫الوال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫السري‬ ‫الحبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫قطعة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ملقطين‬ ‫وضع‬‫دة‬ ‫مباشرة‬ •‫الباكرة‬ ‫الوالدات‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ •‫التي‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫بتمام‬ ‫الوالدات‬ ‫في‬‫ي‬‫شتبه‬‫ب‬‫ت‬ ‫وجود‬‫ألم‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫جنيني‬ •‫عالمة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫في‬‫أبغار‬‫من‬ ‫أقل‬7‫الدقيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخامسة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األولى‬ •‫السري‬ ‫الشريان‬ ‫من‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫شريان‬ ‫أي‬ ‫من‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫اسحب‬‫الوجه‬ ‫على‬‫الكوريوني‬ ‫للمشيمة‬ 12/30/2019
  35. 35. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 35 ‫الجريان‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫مقياس‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫تم‬ ‫لقد‬‫بالدوبلر‬‫الجلد‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫السري‬ ‫الحبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫دموية‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫وسحب‬((PUBS‫الوالدة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫لتقييم‬ ،‫المخاض‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫التدبير‬ ‫في‬ ‫مالئمة‬ ‫التعتبر‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لكن‬ ‫الوليد‬ ‫عند‬ ‫المخية‬ ‫الوظيفة‬ ‫سوء‬: •‫االختالجات‬ ‫من‬ ‫بنوب‬ ‫تتظاهر‬ •‫الوالدة‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الحقيقي‬ ‫االختناق‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يعزى‬ •‫اليشاهد‬‫عندما‬ ‫إال‬: •‫أبغار‬ ‫عالمة‬ ‫تكون‬3‫أقل‬ ‫أو‬‫في‬‫الخامسة‬ ‫الدقيقة‬ •‫ال‬ ‫درجة‬‫ـ‬PH‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫السري‬ ‫الشريان‬ ‫دم‬ ‫في‬7 •‫للوليد‬ ‫ضروريا‬ ‫اإلنعاش‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫حين‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫متأخر‬ ‫المخي‬ ‫الشلل‬: •‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫باكر‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫مشاهدة‬ ‫مرغوبة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ألحداث‬ ‫يعزى‬ •‫المخاض‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫األنتان‬(cytokines) 12/30/2019
  36. 36. ‫التوليد‬ ‫طب‬–‫الرابعة‬ ‫السنة‬ Dr.Hisham Al-Hammami Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty of medicine Syrian private university 36 ‫إدخال‬‫قثطرة‬‫ف‬ ‫طفيفة‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫فروة‬ ‫على‬ ‫كهربائي‬ ‫مسرى‬ ‫وتطبيق‬ ‫الرحم‬ ‫جوف‬ ‫داخل‬‫نسبة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الوالدية‬ ‫اإلنتانات‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫فروة‬ ‫خراجات‬ ‫مصادفة‬ ‫نسبة‬‫وأذيات‬‫ت‬ ‫الكهربائي‬ ‫المسرى‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫الرخوة‬ ‫النسج‬‫عن‬ ‫قل‬ 5% ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫دموية‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫سحب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫فروة‬ ‫خراجات‬ ‫مصادفة‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫المسرى‬ ‫تطبيق‬ 12/30/2019

×