データサイエンティストとはなんなのかを考える2020ver

⼤坪 寛之 データサイエンティストとはなんなのかを考える 2020 ver.
はじめに ⼊社からのこれまでの3年間、業務・情報収集・資格対策・個⼈活動を通してデータサイエン スというものに触れ、考えてきたつもりです。社会⼈としてもデータサイエンティストとし ても歴の浅い今こそ⾒える世界を “現時点” の “雑感” として...
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか
いきなりですが・・・ 「データサイエンティスト」 って なんなんでしょうか︖ 何を思い浮かべますか︖
「データサイエンティスト」 って なんなんでしょうか︖ 何を思い浮かべますか︖ いきなりですが・・・ https://www.slideshare.net/DataScientist_JP/ss-55326920 10 of 46 スキル︖ ヒ...
少し⾓度を変えて・・・ 「データサイエンティスト」 って なにをするヒト︖
こんなふうに思い浮かべる⼈、いるはず（ぼくです） Keywords ツールと紐付ける イメージ
• ⼈⼯知能 • AI • データマイニング • Web広告 • ECサイト • 統計 • コンサルティング • マーケティング こんなふうに思い浮かべる⼈、いるはず（ぼくです） Keywords ツールと紐付ける イメージ
• 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正規分布 • ⾏動経済学 • 3C、4P、...
パターン1 さっぱりわからん・・・ パターン2 全部できるの︖ 巨⼈かよ・・・ • 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social ...
わからん・・・ スーパーマンやんけ・・ • 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正...
わからん・・・ スーパーマンやんけ・・ • 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正...
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか
データサイエンティスト＝データでサイエンスするヒト︖ 「データサイエンティスト」 ＝ 「データサイエンス」するヒト︖ であれば・・・ 「データサイエンス」する ＝ 「データ」＋「サイエンス」する︖ （「データ」は置いといて）「サイエンス」する、...
「サイエンスする」も、さらに細分化される 理系の学問を「データ」「サイエンス」⾵に表現すると・・・ ・化学 ＝「ケミカル」「サイエンス」（Chemical Science） ・⽣物学 ＝「バイオ」 「サイエンス」（Biological Scie...
「サイエンスする」も、さらに細分化される 理系の学問を「データ」「サイエンス」⾵に表現すると・・・ ・化学 ＝「ケミカル」「サイエンス」（Chemical Science） ・⽣物学 ＝「バイオ」 「サイエンス」（Biological Scie...
「データサイエンスする」も同じように考えられるのでは 先ほどの「バイオ」「サイエンス」のイメージで 「データ」「サイエンス」周辺の分野・スキルを細分化していくと・・・ ・AI（機械学習、ディープラーニング） ・統計 ・BIツール（tableau...
「データサイエンスする」も同じように考えられるのでは 先ほどの「バイオ」「サイエンス」のイメージで 「データ」「サイエンス」周辺の分野・スキルを細分化していくと・・・ ・AI（機械学習、ディープラーニング） ・統計、数学 ・BIツール（tabl...
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか
わからん・・・ スーパーマンやんけ・・ • 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正...
• 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正規分布 • ⾏動経済学 • 3C、4P、...
• 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正規分布 • ⾏動経済学 • 3C、4P、...
• 機械学習 • ディープラーニング • Python、Tensorflow • ビッグデータ • SQL • Google Analytics • Social Listening • 回帰分析 • 正規分布 • ⾏動経済学 • 3C、4P、...
何が⾔いたいかって・・・ 結局データサイエンティストって 普遍して⾔える共通イメージがない 好きや興味の組み合わせ分だけ “異なる⾊を持つ” データサイエンティストが存在していい 今のとこ、これが真相 じゃないかな︖ （575 字余り）
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか
⽬次 1. データサイエンティストとはなんなのか 2. データサイエンスそのものを考えてみる 3. 結局データサイエンティストとはなんだったのか 4. データサイエンティストを⽬指して何をしてきたか （実は⾯⽩そうと思ったことをしてきただけ、偉...
⾃分の興味や好きを考える DX ML,DL 統計 マーケティング 経営 ※まだ興味だけ 2020現在 業務上必要な分野 興味先⾏の分野
データドリブン経営、DX(Digital Transformation) まず⽇本や世界の動きを知ったほうがいい、と思っている。 【中国から⾒るDXのいま】 ・アフターデジタル/アフターデジタル2 （https://www.bebit.co.j...
ML(Machine Learning)、DL(Deep Learning) 機械学習やディープラーニングを学問としてやってなかったので 俯瞰しながら、ハンズオンしながら学んでみた。 【⼿っ取り早く資格勉強で俯瞰する】 ・g検定（ジェネラリスト...
統計 数字を扱う上では、数字の確からしさや有意であるかを 【基本を体系的に学ぶ】 ・統計検定（https://www.toukei-kentei.jp/） →3級で基本的な知識、2級があれば業務上困らない（︖） みんな「統計ウェブ」で勉強してる...
マーケティング（デジタルマーケティング含む） マーケッター的発想（市場の感覚・⼼理）を⾝につける。 ◆Keyword: 【実例を俯瞰する】 ・JDMCカンファレンス（2019年︓http://www.seminar-reg.jp/jdmc/dm...
今のぼくに⾒えている世界 • データサイエンティストとは未だに何を指すのかわからない • 唯⼀⾔えるのはデータを扱う⼈であること • データサイエンスには多様なスキルが内包されるべき • 得意、貢献できる、好きだ、と思える分野を学び、 あるいは...
だから例えばこれを、 ⼊社からのこれまでの3年間、業務・情報収集・資格対策・個⼈活動を通してデータサイエン スというものに触れ、考えてきたつもりです。社会⼈としてもデータサイエンティストとし ても歴の浅い今こそ⾒える世界を “現時点” の “雑...
こうして、（＊） ⼊社からのこれまでの3年間、業務・情報収集・資格対策・個⼈活動を通して データサイエンスというものに触れ、考えてきたつもりです。 社会⼈としてもデータサイエンティストとしても歴の浅い今こそ⾒える世界を “現時点” の “雑感”...
こうしたら、ちょっと読みやすくない︖ ⼊社からのこれまでの3年間、業務・情報収集・資格対策・個⼈活動を通して データサイエンスというものに触れ、考えてきたつもりです。 社会⼈としてもデータサイエンティストとしても歴の浅い今こそ⾒える世界を “現...
こうしたら、ちょっと読みやすくない︖ ⼊社からのこれまでの3年間、業務・情報収集・資格対策・個⼈活動を通して データサイエンスというものに触れ、考えてきたつもりです。 社会⼈としてもデータサイエンティストとしても歴の浅い今こそ⾒える世界を “現...
最後に というような 「データサイエンス」「データサイエンティスト」も 認められて欲しいなあ、と思っています。 おわり （決して「データの奴隷」にはならないよう願いを込めて）
×