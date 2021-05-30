データアカデミー　指標作成型４

Successfully reported this slideshow.
データアカデミー 指標作成型 第4回
アジェンダ 1. 前回のおさらい（5min） 5分 2. チーム内の情報共有（5min） 5分 3. 費用対効果を考える（60min） 60分 4. 住民への説明資料をまとめる（50min） 50分 5. プレゼン（50min） 50分 6. ...
前回のおさらい Code for Japan 3
振り返り グラレコを入れる
未来をロジックモデルの下につける • 完成した図表と結果を、ロジックモデルの1番下につける。 課題A 課題B 課題C 課題D 課題E 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、...
皆さんが最終的に作るもの • 総合計画のビジョンが達成できているのか住民の皆さんが 確認できる指標と表現方法を確定されることです。 総合計画から 目標・問題・課 題を確認 課題の原因とな る仮説とデータ 候補を確認 住民がわかりや すいデータ表...
チーム内の情報共有
チーム内の情報共有 9:05-9:10 • 宿題（Hのシート）について、チーム内で共有をお願いします。 1. 未来の図がかけないデータについては、何のデータが必要なのか どういうロジック（根拠）が必要なのかを考えて準備してくる。 2. 5-10...
費用対効果を考える
費用対効果とは • 「費用対効果」は、ある事業やサービスを実施した際の費用と、 効果を対比させた数値である。数値は、効果を費用で割ったも ので表す。 • 費用対効果は、費用の投入をやめると効果が出なくなるもの。 • 投資対効果は、将来の利益を期...
地方自治体法 • 地方自治体法第２条第14項 「地方公共団体は、その事務を処理するに当つては、住民の福 祉の増進に努めるとともに、最少の経費で最大の効果を挙げる ようにしなければならない。 」 • 今回は、事業評価方式のうち、事前評価について ...
なぜ、費用対効果が必要となるのか？ • サービスや施策は、複数案でてくるため、どちらの案がより効 果があるか確認する方法が必要となる。そのために利用される のが、費用対効果である。 • 例えば、とある施設を改修する場合、次の方が効果があるか？ ...
なぜ、費用対効果が必要となるのか？ • 例えば、下記のような情報が必要となるでしょう。 • 各フロアーの改修費用 • 各フロアーの運用費（人件費、光熱費、など） • 各フロアーのサービスから回収できる効果 • 副次的な効果として、以下のようなこ...
EBPM （Evidence Based Policy Making） • 確かな根拠に基づく政策立案 • 自治体が所有するクローズドデータや民間のデータも利用し、政策立 案、政策実行、モニタリングにデータを活用し、コスト検討・リソー ス配分を...
効果算出の考え方
効果の考え方 • 効果とは何か • 「効果」は、一般的にある特定の行為、動作、操作によって 起こった、ある特定の好ましい現象をいう。 ※「効果」『フリー百科事典 ウィキペディア日本語版』（http://ja.wikipedia.org/）。 2...
定性的効果は定量的効果に変える • 定性的データは、定量的効果に分解できないか考える。 • 例：「住みやすさ」を定量的効果に分解する。 • 地域のイベント数、イベント参加率、市民一人当たりの公園面積、可処分所得、 労働時間・・・など。 • 効果...
定性的効果は定量的効果に変える • システムの使いやすさを数値で表現する • 例：Webシステムを更新する際に、「使いやすい」を数値的に表す。 • xxクリック以内で、サイト内の各申請ページまで誘導する。 • ページ内の回遊時間がxx時間以内で...
効果を考える • 足りていない部分をどのような施策で効果にするのか考える 対策が足りて いない課題 例：中小小売の キャッシュレス対応 が進んでいない 数値的に足りな いものは？ 【何人】 数値的に足りな いものは？ 【何回】 数値的に足りな ...
費用の考え方 • 費用とは何か • 費用とは、生産や取引などの経済活動に伴って支払う金銭である。 ※「費用」『フリー百科事典 ウィキペディア日本語版』（http://ja.wikipedia.org/）。 2017年12月9日11時（日本時間）...
データ 分類 初期費用 継続費用 買う 作る/調べ る 作る/調べ る 費用を考える • 実施施策と、数値を購入・作る場合の費用を考える ・やるべき施策 ・どうして数字に効き目がでるか 例：10地区200人ずつ研修すれば2000人と なり、全体...
住民への説明資料をまとめる
【7つのテーマのビジョン】 【目標】 【課題】 ① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ギ ャ ッ プ 【問題】 【現在の状況】 【5-10年後】 【不足データ・施策】 対策可能（黒）対策不可（赤） 図表 図表 図表 図表 図表 図表 【①仮説１】 【①仮説２】 ...
今後データ利活用をするために 【データ利活用の各Stepでうまくいかなかったこと】 【今後地域で行う際に必要なこと】 • データ： • ルール： • 検討方法： ①仮説 現状分析 ②対象 データ 確認 ③分析 手法検討 ④データ 分析 ⑤ 評価...
プレゼン Code for Japan 25
住民へのプレゼン • 各チーム5分でプレゼンをお願いします。 • 入れ替えの時間は、90秒でお願いします。 • 他チームの発表も確認しフィードバックをTeams内の コメントして残してください。 • 最後に講評として 10分間準備しています。
データアカデミー　指標作成型４
