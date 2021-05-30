データアカデミー　指標作成型３

Successfully reported this slideshow.
データアカデミー 指標作成型 第3回
アジェンダ 1. 前回のおさらい（５min） 2. 分析状況を共有（5min） 3. 分析結果の評価（60min） 1. 分析シートの説明…B 20分 2. 分析結果の確認…B 20分 3. 結果をロジックモデルの下につける…C 15分 4. ...
前回のおさらい Code for Japan 3
分析方法・見せ方の検討 • 実際に出来上がるグラフや、地図の色合い、形状を決めましょう。 • その図は、庁内、住民に伝わる内容になっているか考えましょう。 仮説：xxxxxx 使うデータ：yyyyとzzzz 分析手法：折れ線グラフ 実際に表示す...
分析手法の検討（地図）例 0-25% 25-50% 50-75% 75-100% 種別や割合 ごとに色分け 回数や頻度に よる表示 1-10回 11-30回 31-100回 ポイント数に よる表示 0軒 １軒 2軒 同じ情報でも、分析方法で、分...
4. このフェーズは分析に集中しましょう • 今日の目的は、グラフや図柄が出来上がることです。 評価は、次のフェーズで行うので深入りしないでください。 • ルール • Step3で集まっているデータで分析を開始します。 • データ加工が必要だと...
皆さんが最終的に作るもの • 総合計画のビジョンが達成できているのか住民の皆さんが 確認できる指標と表現方法を確定されることです。 総合計画から 目標・問題・課 題を確認 課題の原因とな る仮説とデータ 候補を確認 住民がわかりや すいデータ表...
分析状況を共有 Code for Japan 8
分析状況を共有 5分 • 宿題をグループの皆さんに共有お願いします。
分析結果の評価 Code for Japan 10
⑤評価 • 評価 • 仮説の想定と、分析の結果が一致したか、一致しなかったか確認する。 • 仮説と一致した場合 • 分析結果の中から、課題に対して効き目のあるパラメータがないか確認する。 • 他に、課題の要因となっている仮説があれば引き続き分析...
評価の流れ • データ分析の結果をみて、評価は３つの手順で行います ① 仮説の成否を 評価する ② 仮説の結果を 明確にする ③ 仮説の効き目と 影響度を考える 仮説の結果は課題の対象 全体のどの部分に影響 するのかを考える 仮説の結果を他の人...
3. 分析シートの説明 • 下記のシートを利用しながら評価をまとめます。（20分） • この時間は①〜③を記入します。 • ①仮説：今回調べた仮説を記載してください。 • ②利用したデータ：分析に利用したデータの種類を書いてください。 • ③分...
3. 分析結果の評価 • 分析結果を評価して、仮説が正しいか確認します。 （20分） No. ①仮説 ②利用したデータ ③分析手法 ④分析結果 ⑤説明文章 1 暗い道で交通事故が起きや すいのでは？ ライトの数 交通事故発生率 駅から5km圏内...
3. 他の人がわかる説明文章にする • 分析結果を、説明文章にまとめます。 • 説明できてこその分析です。分析の結果を、他の人がわかるよう一言の説明文章に しましょう。以下は例です。 • 課題xxx（交通事故が多い）について、原因yyy（ライト...
結果をロジックモデルの下につける 15分 • 完成した図表と結果を、ロジックモデルの1番下につける 課題A 課題B 課題C 課題D 課題E 図、表 図、表 図、表 図、表 図、表 C ○うまくいった仮説 ×うまくいかなかった仮説 △どちらともい...
政策の事前評価 Code for Japan 17
⑥政策検討 • 政策検討 • 分析の結果、要因が判明するため、対応する政策を検討する。 • 政策の検討時に、各政策を細かな単位に分け、費用・効果の 算出できるよう準備する。 • 費用・効果を算出するためにデータが必要な場合は揃える。 ①仮説 現...
政策を考えるときのポイント１ • 見えてきた未来の姿から、もう一度最終的に達成したい ゴールを考える。 検診率 が上がらない 検診率を 上げる （複数案） 健康寿命を延ばし 幸福な地域生活を 過ごせるようにする ゴールを立てる 仮説から 見えた...
政策を考えるときのポイント２ • 数値を見て対策を考える場合 • 様々なクラスターに分かれている場合の政策立案 • 例えば、施設の利用率の分布について施策を考える。 現 在 現 在 未 来 未 来 効果 効果 クレーム数や不満の 高い結果がある...
シミュレーションで指標は作れるか？ • シミュレーションは、与えられたシナリオに沿って、必要な データを使って、どうなるのかを分析するものである。多くの シナリオパターンから、どれが効率がいいのか？パラメータを 変えて検討していくもの。 現状１...
確認のステップ • 施策と紐づけるために計画完了後の姿を確認します。 【Step1】 5-10年後の数値が あるか？ １、人口や年齢層、高齢化率の予測 があり、今の図表が使える ２、いまの図表で使っている数値が 計画に目標数字がある 【Step...
Step1: 5-10年後の数値があるか？ 10分 • 現状の数値は表現しました。では、5年後、10年後の数値は 算定できますか？ • 「図表で表現できる」5年後、10年後の数値の根拠を見つける 1. 人口や年齢層、高齢化率の予測がある 2. ...
Step1: 5-10年後の数値があるか？ • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など → ないものは...
Step2:その数値をもって目標を達成したといえるか？ 10分 • 5-10年後のデータが存在したものは数値の妥当性を検討します。 • 「数値の妥当性確認」 • 良い指標を100%にする、悪い指標を0件にする はOK。 • 全て対応する、全て無...
Step2:その数値をもって目標を達成したといえるか？ • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など →...
Step3:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する 30分 • 何を持って解決するか言えない状態の場合は、そもそもの 目標・課題に戻り数値を考える。 目標 課題1 課題2 課題3 ・課題が解決できた状態とはなんでしょうか？ ・現在表現に利用...
解決上の定性的な言葉は定量的に変える • 商店街が「きれい（定性的）」だと何が良い？ • 通行量が増える • ゴミ掃除の時間を減らせる • 商店街のイメージが良くなる • などなど • では、それに対して必要となる数値を考える • トラカンによ...
Step3:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など →...
Step4:計画されている施策と紐づける 30分 1. 5年後10年後のグラフを作成する。 2. 考えてきた指標を達成できる施策があるか確認しましょう。 • 関連する個別計画・アクションプランに施策はありますか？ • すでに進めているもの、補助...
Step4:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など →...
未来をロジックモデルの下につける • 完成した図表と結果を、ロジックモデルの1番下につける。 課題A 課題B 課題C 課題D 課題E 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、...
宿題
• 宿題（Hのシートを完成させる） • 未来の図がかけないデータについては、何のデータが必要なのか、ど ういうロジック（根拠）が必要なのかを考えて準備してくる。 • 5-10年後指標に至らない場合、どんな施策が必要か考える。 → 結果、出てきた...
結果報告 Code for Japan 35
結果報告 • 図表と、指標、施策の結びつきについて、代表1箇所を 選んで各チーム2分で発表してください。 • 2分経過したら強制的に次のチームに移ります。 • 講師からのフィードバックは後ほどTeams上でテキストで返答 します。
データアカデミー　指標作成型３
データアカデミー　指標作成型３

  1. 1. データアカデミー 指標作成型 第3回
  2. 2. アジェンダ 1. 前回のおさらい（５min） 2. 分析状況を共有（5min） 3. 分析結果の評価（60min） 1. 分析シートの説明…B 20分 2. 分析結果の確認…B 20分 3. 結果をロジックモデルの下につける…C 15分 4. 政策の事前評価（90min） 1. 5年後,10年後の想定数値確認 …D,E 20分 2. 数値的な根拠はあるか …F 30分 3. 施策との紐付きの確認…G,H 30分 5. 結果報告（20min） Code for Japan 2
  3. 3. 前回のおさらい Code for Japan 3
  4. 4. 分析方法・見せ方の検討 • 実際に出来上がるグラフや、地図の色合い、形状を決めましょう。 • その図は、庁内、住民に伝わる内容になっているか考えましょう。 仮説：xxxxxx 使うデータ：yyyyとzzzz 分析手法：折れ線グラフ 実際に表示する色や x軸、y軸に何を利用するか ペンを使って描く 仮説：aaaaaa 使うデータ：bbbとccc 分析手法：白地図に色分けする Bbbを利用して失業率を地区毎に色 分け（失業率10%以上赤、10%未満 から3%以上黄、3%未満緑）する。 Cccの施設情報を利用し、地図に点 （青色シール）をプロットする。 グラフを利用 地図を利用 前回のおさらい A
  5. 5. 分析手法の検討（地図）例 0-25% 25-50% 50-75% 75-100% 種別や割合 ごとに色分け 回数や頻度に よる表示 1-10回 11-30回 31-100回 ポイント数に よる表示 0軒 １軒 2軒 同じ情報でも、分析方法で、分かりやすさが変わる。 前回のおさらい
  6. 6. 4. このフェーズは分析に集中しましょう • 今日の目的は、グラフや図柄が出来上がることです。 評価は、次のフェーズで行うので深入りしないでください。 • ルール • Step3で集まっているデータで分析を開始します。 • データ加工が必要だと思うチームは、手を上げてください。 • 表示が正しいかわからない場合も、手を上げてください。 • 表現しようと思ったら、足りないものがあった、曖昧な表示になった そのような場合には、状況をメモしてください。 前回のおさらい
  7. 7. 皆さんが最終的に作るもの • 総合計画のビジョンが達成できているのか住民の皆さんが 確認できる指標と表現方法を確定されることです。 総合計画から 目標・問題・課 題を確認 課題の原因とな る仮説とデータ 候補を確認 住民がわかりや すいデータ表 現・指標の確認 と分析・表示 5年後10年後の データ状態の確 認と政策の過不 足確認 今後必要なデー タ候補と表現の 確認 最終回では住民への報告を 想定した発表会をします！
  8. 8. 分析状況を共有 Code for Japan 8
  9. 9. 分析状況を共有 5分 • 宿題をグループの皆さんに共有お願いします。
  10. 10. 分析結果の評価 Code for Japan 10
  11. 11. ⑤評価 • 評価 • 仮説の想定と、分析の結果が一致したか、一致しなかったか確認する。 • 仮説と一致した場合 • 分析結果の中から、課題に対して効き目のあるパラメータがないか確認する。 • 他に、課題の要因となっている仮説があれば引き続き分析する。 • 仮説と一致しなかった場合 • データ量が不足していないか、データがマスクされすぎていないか疑う。 • 仮説が間違っていれば、違う仮説を考える。 ①仮説 現状分析 ②対象 データ 確認 ③分析 手法検討 ④データ 分析 ⑤ 評価 ⑥ 政策検討 ⑦ 効果指標
  12. 12. 評価の流れ • データ分析の結果をみて、評価は３つの手順で行います ① 仮説の成否を 評価する ② 仮説の結果を 明確にする ③ 仮説の効き目と 影響度を考える 仮説の結果は課題の対象 全体のどの部分に影響 するのかを考える 仮説の結果を他の人に 説明できるように明確な 文章とする データ分析の結果を見て 立てた仮説が成り立ったか 外したのかを確認する
  13. 13. 3. 分析シートの説明 • 下記のシートを利用しながら評価をまとめます。（20分） • この時間は①〜③を記入します。 • ①仮説：今回調べた仮説を記載してください。 • ②利用したデータ：分析に利用したデータの種類を書いてください。 • ③分析手法：どのような手法と表示方法で実現したか書いてください。 No. ①仮説 ②利用したデータ ③分析手法 ④分析結果 ⑤説明文章 1 暗い道で交通事故が起きや すいのでは？ ライトの数 交通事故発生率 駅から5km圏内 の道路のライト 数と交通事故発 生率を散布図で 比較。 2 B
  14. 14. 3. 分析結果の評価 • 分析結果を評価して、仮説が正しいか確認します。 （20分） No. ①仮説 ②利用したデータ ③分析手法 ④分析結果 ⑤説明文章 1 暗い道で交通事故が起きや すいのでは？ ライトの数 交通事故発生率 駅から5km圏内の道路 のライト数と交通事故 発生率を散布図で比較。 散布図が一致し、仮説 は正しかった。 仮説で考えた 結果が出たか はっきり 結果が出たか 仮説自体が 完全に誤りか 仮説は正しかった → 付随して出てくる仮説はあるか はっきり 結果が出ている 方向性は正しそうだが情報が足りない → 詳細化するために必要なデータを決める 仮説は間違っていた → 違う方向性にトライする 仮説を立証するに十分なデータがない → 件数、項目、どのデータを集めると良いか Yes Yes No No No Yes 【分析結果】 B
  15. 15. 3. 他の人がわかる説明文章にする • 分析結果を、説明文章にまとめます。 • 説明できてこその分析です。分析の結果を、他の人がわかるよう一言の説明文章に しましょう。以下は例です。 • 課題xxx（交通事故が多い）について、原因yyy（ライトの数）と結果zzz（交通事故発生 率）は因果関係がある。 • 課題aaa（検診率が低い）について、bbb（医院の場所）とccc（検診率）は相関関係にあ る。 • ddd（世帯収入）が少ないほど、eee（出生率）が高く、ddd（世帯収入）が多いほど、 eee（出生率）が低い。 • nnn（イベント回数）と、mmm（住民満足度）には関係性がない。 No. ①仮説 ②利用したデータ ③分析手法 ④分析結果 ⑤説明文章 1 暗い道で交通事故 が起きやすいので は？ ライトの数 交通事故発生率 駅から5km圏内 の道路のライト 数と交通事故発 生率を散布図で 比較。 散布図が右上が りとなり散布状 況が一致した。 課題xxx（交通事故 が多い）について、 原因yyy（ライトの 数）と結果zzz（交 通事故発生率）は 因果関係がある。 B 時間により カットするかも
  16. 16. 結果をロジックモデルの下につける 15分 • 完成した図表と結果を、ロジックモデルの1番下につける 課題A 課題B 課題C 課題D 課題E 図、表 図、表 図、表 図、表 図、表 C ○うまくいった仮説 ×うまくいかなかった仮説 △どちらともいえない
  17. 17. 政策の事前評価 Code for Japan 17
  18. 18. ⑥政策検討 • 政策検討 • 分析の結果、要因が判明するため、対応する政策を検討する。 • 政策の検討時に、各政策を細かな単位に分け、費用・効果の 算出できるよう準備する。 • 費用・効果を算出するためにデータが必要な場合は揃える。 ①仮説 現状分析 ②対象 データ 確認 ③分析 手法検討 ④データ 分析 ⑤ 評価 ⑥ 政策検討 ⑦ 効果指標 No. 施策 施策（小項目） 効果(時間/年) 費用(時間/年) 1 施策１ 施策1A 2 施策２ 施策2A 3 施策2B 費用対効果の際に 詳細化するため 施策を細かく分ける
  19. 19. 政策を考えるときのポイント１ • 見えてきた未来の姿から、もう一度最終的に達成したい ゴールを考える。 検診率 が上がらない 検診率を 上げる （複数案） 健康寿命を延ばし 幸福な地域生活を 過ごせるようにする ゴールを立てる 仮説から 見えた課題 ダイレクトな 解決方法 畑を借りて耕し 無農薬野菜と 健康作り ゴールに近づく 別の手法 ゴールや、効果を上げるためには ダイレクトな方法だけではなく 別の手段もあります。
  20. 20. 政策を考えるときのポイント２ • 数値を見て対策を考える場合 • 様々なクラスターに分かれている場合の政策立案 • 例えば、施設の利用率の分布について施策を考える。 現 在 現 在 未 来 未 来 効果 効果 クレーム数や不満の 高い結果があるものは 減少させる手段を考える 利用率など向上させる ことで価値の出るものは 増加させる手段を考える よく利用する まあまあ利用する 利用しない よく利用する層の 家族構成を確認し 他の層で似た構成の 方々にアプローチする 知らない層へのアプローチ方法 来ない層が興味を持ちそうな 新しい分野を取り入れられないか リーチを増やすことを考える 利用するイベントの種類を 確認し、類似イベントを 開けば来るのかどうか検証する
  21. 21. シミュレーションで指標は作れるか？ • シミュレーションは、与えられたシナリオに沿って、必要な データを使って、どうなるのかを分析するものである。多くの シナリオパターンから、どれが効率がいいのか？パラメータを 変えて検討していくもの。 現状１ 現状２ 現状３ 必要なデータ パラメータや 数値 シミュレー ション 5年後 10年後 結果1 結果2 結果3 結果の 評価・分析 施策有無 効果有無 ビジョンの 達成度
  22. 22. 確認のステップ • 施策と紐づけるために計画完了後の姿を確認します。 【Step1】 5-10年後の数値が あるか？ １、人口や年齢層、高齢化率の予測 があり、今の図表が使える ２、いまの図表で使っている数値が 計画に目標数字がある 【Step2】 その数値をもって 目標を達成したと いえるか？ 【Step3】 何を持って解決 したと言えるか 数値に分解する 【Step4】 計画されている 施策と紐づける １、紐づけられた施策だけで 達成可能か考える ２、施策がなければ効果のある 施策が何か考える ある ない 言えない 言える
  23. 23. Step1: 5-10年後の数値があるか？ 10分 • 現状の数値は表現しました。では、5年後、10年後の数値は 算定できますか？ • 「図表で表現できる」5年後、10年後の数値の根拠を見つける 1. 人口や年齢層、高齢化率の予測がある 2. いまの図表で使っている数値が計画に目標数字がある → 見つからないものは、見つからないとして整理する。 D
  24. 24. Step1: 5-10年後の数値があるか？ • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など → ないものはないと書く 分析手法 利用するグラフ・図 結果の図表 【数値の根拠】 使う指標とその理由： D
  25. 25. Step2:その数値をもって目標を達成したといえるか？ 10分 • 5-10年後のデータが存在したものは数値の妥当性を検討します。 • 「数値の妥当性確認」 • 良い指標を100%にする、悪い指標を0件にする はOK。 • 全て対応する、全て無くすは、もっともわかりやすく価値も説明できる。 • 何%増やす、何件増やすについて、説明できる理由がありますか？ • 例：アプリの最低ダウンロード率28.6%を実現する。 なぜなら、住民の平均１世帯あたり3.5人なので、各世帯1名は配備 してもらいたいから。ただし一家で重複することも考え36-40%をめざす。 • 例：平均xx人収容できる施設のため、各地区ごとに地区人口/xx人が収容できる AA個の施設を担保する。 → 説明できる理由がないものはStep3で検討する。 E
  26. 26. Step2:その数値をもって目標を達成したといえるか？ • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など → ないものはないと書く 分析手法 利用するグラフ・図 結果の図表 【数値の根拠】 使う指標とその理由： E
  27. 27. Step3:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する 30分 • 何を持って解決するか言えない状態の場合は、そもそもの 目標・課題に戻り数値を考える。 目標 課題1 課題2 課題3 ・課題が解決できた状態とはなんでしょうか？ ・現在表現に利用している数値がどうなると 良いのか？ ＜上がる＞ or ＜下がる＞ ・その指標が変化すると目標につながりますか？ 【どれだけの変化が必要か】 以下は1例です ・〇〇が達成された世の中などであれば、０か100%（全体）かになる ・コミュニティ参加率 10年後高齢化した際に違いに見守りができるよう、住民が、学校・職場・町内会以外に居場所（年代別・趣味別）を 持つこと。 → コミュニティ参加率を生産人口（15-64歳）50%以上をめざす。（高齢者夫婦のどちらかが外部と繋がっている） ・子育て施設の数 住居地区・隣接地区の子育て施設に15分以内でアクセスできる状態であれば達成できる。 → 空白地帯のxx個を増加する。 F
  28. 28. 解決上の定性的な言葉は定量的に変える • 商店街が「きれい（定性的）」だと何が良い？ • 通行量が増える • ゴミ掃除の時間を減らせる • 商店街のイメージが良くなる • などなど • では、それに対して必要となる数値を考える • トラカンによる通行者数が増加する • 商店街のゴミ清掃回数がxx回減る • 商店街にポジティブなコメントがxx%増える F
  29. 29. Step3:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など → ないものはないと書く 分析手法 利用するグラフ・図 結果の図表 【数値の根拠】 使う指標とその理由： F
  30. 30. Step4:計画されている施策と紐づける 30分 1. 5年後10年後のグラフを作成する。 2. 考えてきた指標を達成できる施策があるか確認しましょう。 • 関連する個別計画・アクションプランに施策はありますか？ • すでに進めているもの、補助金、助成金はありますか？ • 住民側・民間側で活動している施策はありますか？ 3. 施策を紐づけて指標を達成できるか確認する 【○】足りている 【△】一部不足している 【×】全く足りていない → △/×のものは、これから新しい施策も必要になる。 G H
  31. 31. Step4:何を持って解決したと言えるか数値に分解する • 5年後10年後の想定 課題・仮説 分析した課題/仮説の中で政策立案したいものをピックアップ 使うデータ 新たに根拠のもととなるデータを探す ・各種計画の指標、人口推計・未来予測など → ないものはないと書く 分析手法 利用するグラフ・図 結果の図表 【数値の根拠】 使う指標とその理由： G
  32. 32. 未来をロジックモデルの下につける • 完成した図表と結果を、ロジックモデルの1番下につける。 課題A 課題B 課題C 課題D 課題E 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 現在 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 5-10年後 図、表 ・○○計画 施策A ・▲▲計画 施策B ・XXアクションプラン 施策C ・○○計画 施策A ・▲▲計画 施策B ・XXアクションプラン 施策C ・○○計画 施策A ・▲▲計画 施策B ・XXアクションプラン 施策C ・○○計画 施策A ・▲▲計画 施策B ・XXアクションプラン 施策C ・○○計画 施策A ・▲▲計画 施策B ・XXアクションプラン 施策C H
  33. 33. 宿題
  34. 34. • 宿題（Hのシートを完成させる） • 未来の図がかけないデータについては、何のデータが必要なのか、ど ういうロジック（根拠）が必要なのかを考えて準備してくる。 • 5-10年後指標に至らない場合、どんな施策が必要か考える。 → 結果、出てきた数値と施策を見せれば住民に説明できるか？ 集まらないデータを買うか、費用のかかる施策をするべきか？ を考え、費用対効果をまとめながら、各プロセスでデータ利活用で 検討が足りなかったものを確認し発表資料を作ります。
  35. 35. 結果報告 Code for Japan 35
  36. 36. 結果報告 • 図表と、指標、施策の結びつきについて、代表1箇所を 選んで各チーム2分で発表してください。 • 2分経過したら強制的に次のチームに移ります。 • 講師からのフィードバックは後ほどTeams上でテキストで返答 します。

