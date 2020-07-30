202007 contrail cloud-operator-contrail_v1.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Juniper Networks 1 APAC SSE Consulting Engineer 塚本 広海 コンテナネットワーキングと 多様なクラウド基盤の ネットワークを構築し運用する方法 ジュニパーネットワークス株式会社
© 2020 Juniper Networks 2 Juniper Networks Disclaimer “This plan of record and related information includes information on...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 3 ジュニパー ネットワークス株式会社 ⽶国カリフォルニア州 本社 1996年 創業 44億⽶ドル 2019年売上 9,300 従業員 88 拠点 43 カ国 24時間365⽇ サポート体制 ++...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 4 Agenda § Kubernetesネットワーク振り返り § Contrail Networking + Kubernetes § ユースケースサンプル § デモ § まとめ
© 2020 Juniper Networks 5
© 2020 Juniper Networks 6 Kubernetesの⼤きな課題のひとつは ネットワーク Networking Security Networking Security CNCF Survey 2018より THE NEW ...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 7 PODネットワーキング pod1 pod2 pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 Linux Bridge 10.1.1.1/24 eth0 192.168.1...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 8 PODネットワーキング pod1 pod2 pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 Linux Bridge 10.1.1.1/24 eth0 192.168.1...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 9 PODネットワーキング – オーバーレイ(Flannel etc.) pod1 pod2 pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 Linux Bridge 10....
© 2020 Juniper Networks 10 PODネットワーキング – ルーティング(Calico etc.) pod1 pod2 pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 BGP eth0 192.168...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 11 web-pod1 web-pod2 app-pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 web-pod3 app-pod2 app-pod3 10.2.1.10 1...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 12 SERVICEネットワーキング (L4ロードバランス) web-pod1 web-pod2 app-pod3 10.1.1.10 10.1.1.11 10.1.1.12 web-pod3 a...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 13 INGRESS ネットワーキング (L7ロードバランス) webA-pod1webB-pod1 appA-pod1 webA-pod2 appA-pod2webB-pod1 Service ...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 14 ネットワークポリシ – POD, Namespace, ingress フィルター Service A(L4) K8s クラスタ 外部 クラスタ外部 L7 Load Balancer CNI...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 15 どのCNIがどの機能に対応している? オーバーレイはパフォーマンス出ない︖ BGPの場合って物理も気にしないといけない? 何台ぐらいまで使えて、スケールするの︖ コンテナだけじゃなくて仮想マ...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 16 Agenda § Kubernetesネットワーク振り返り § Contrail Networking + Kubernetes § ユースケースサンプル § デモ § まとめ
© 2020 Juniper Networks 17 Tungesten FabricContrail Networking 安⼼してください。 k8s仮想ネットワーク(POD間、Service，Ingress, NetworkPolicy、N...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 18 オーバーレイ接続 ⼤規模スケール ハイパフォーマンス Contrail コンテナ 仮想ネットワークオーケストレーション CNIとして仮想ネットワークのオーバーレイとアンダーレイの⼀元管理 仮...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 19 オーバーレイ接続 ⼤規模スケール ハイパフォーマンス Contrail コンテナ 仮想ネットワークオーケストレーション CNIとして仮想ネットワークのオーバーレイとアンダーレイの⼀元管理 V...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 20 仮想ネットワークアサイン : VIRTUAL NETWORK PODはannotationで利⽤するネットワークを指定 GREENネットワーク 10.2.0.0/24 Compute Nod...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 21 k8s Network Policy – Contrail Security アプリケーションエンジニアはタグを指定するだけ 必⽤なフィルターを動的に適⽤ ウェブ サーバ アプリケーション ...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 22 Heatmap 対象項⽬ ネットワークノード コンピュート ノード 仮想マシン POD 可視化・分析 – Contrail Insights § トポロジーマップ(ネットワーク、 コンピュー...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 23 Agenda § Kubernetesネットワーク振り返り § Contrail Networking + Kubernetes § ユースケースサンプル § デモ § まとめ
© 2020 Juniper Networks 24 PODが既存環境やベアメタルとL2通信 課題 ・アプリの要件としてk8sのPODと 既存環境でL2通信が必⽤。 解決策 1. オーバーレイを物理スイッチで 終端。 2. 各k8sノードから直...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 25 PODやアプリ単位で アドレス固定して外部通信 POD 10.0.10.1 課題 ・従来のポリシーとして セキュリティと監査のためにPODの アドレスを追随しなくてはいけない。 ・外部のFW...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 26 k8s ハードマルチテナント 課題 ・k8s環境で複数部署/ユーザーが 利⽤するためマルチテナントが必⽤ ・k8sマルチテナント機能はまだ 充分ではない (Hierarchy namespa...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 27 ハイブリッドクラウド・マルチオーケストレーション vsrx オンプレミス・⾃社クラウド 課題 ・ハイブリッドクラウド環境で 部署やプロジェクト毎に異なる オーケストレーションを使って いるが...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 28 エッジクラウド・エッジサイト エッジクラウド (regional) DC … エッジクラウド (remote) • エッジサイトへのノード拡張。 • エッジのコンテナとDCの仮想マシン 仮想...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 29 Agenda § Kubernetesネットワーク振り返り § Contrail Networking + Kubernetes § ユースケースサンプル § デモ § まとめ
© 2020 Juniper Networks 30 Let's TRY Day One Book k8s and Contrail ・無償オンラインラボ ・Contrail + k8s シナリオあり。 Juniper vLabs Tungst...
© 2020 Juniper Networks 31 Thank You Engineering. Simplicity. Contrail Networking
© 2020 Juniper Networks 32 Thank you
