Wheel Bearing and Hub Assemblies HI-Roll Bearings offers PFI Brand a premier wheel bearing and pleased to announce the ava...
Forged steel to provide enhanced strength and stability and high carrying load features. Designed to meet and exceed the O...
The wheel bearing becomes loose and internally failing and your vehicle starts to emit vibration thru the front end and st...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wheel bearing and hub assemblies

23 views

Published on

HI-Roll Bearings offers PFI Brand a premier wheel bearing and pleased to announce the availability of Wheel Bearing and Hub Assemblies are now available thru their website www.hirollbearings.com.au.

Published in: Devices & Hardware
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Wheel bearing and hub assemblies

  1. 1. Wheel Bearing and Hub Assemblies HI-Roll Bearings offers PFI Brand a premier wheel bearing and pleased to announce the availability of Wheel Bearing and Hub Assemblies are now available thru their website www.hirollbearings.com.au. “Fantastic PFI product supplement enabling us to provide the customers with the best safe premium wheel bearing and hub assemblies”, as released by the product manager of HI-Roll Bearings. Though you may never have noticed or seen wheel bearing and hubs they are an important part of your car’s wheel safety and mobility. Wheel Hub Bearings assist you to turn your wheels freely and provide crucial information flow in the smooth operation of your vehicle. Manufactured to super precision tolerances which provide minimal noise and superior longevity. HI-Roll Bearings PFI brand provides the wheel bearing and hub have unmatched premium
  2. 2. Forged steel to provide enhanced strength and stability and high carrying load features. Designed to meet and exceed the OEM requirements for proper fit, proper form and proper functioning with features tested thru every process of production for your safe vehicle operation. PFI features include: Hi quality seal designs that blocks contamination and extending the bearing life and ABS performance. The OEM design offers sealed for life Bearings with the need to never re-lubricate the wheel bearing and hub. This provides a cool running feature with extended life. All PFI Bearings have pre-set clearance in the bearing and raceway providing smooth running of the tyres and the rotation of the wheel. Some Bearings have an ABS feature installed within the Seal of the Bearing where other Hubs include OEM ABS sensors and plugs in or located on the exterior if the Hub Unit. All PFI hubs are fitted with functioning ABS sensors to OEM standards. This controlled manufacturing process providing proper matching of the bearing to associated safety parts of the vehicle. Making car wheel bearing and hub assembly is a highly technical process working within 1000th of a millimetre and in real terms a Super Precision product There are a couple of things you should know before you replace your wheel bearing. When do you know it’s time to replace your wheel bearing? When the wheel bearing of your car starts to fail you will notice noise starts coming from the wheel or the tyre area of your vehicle while driving.
  3. 3. The wheel bearing becomes loose and internally failing and your vehicle starts to emit vibration thru the front end and steering. You could lose control of your car. The smooth travel is no longer with you and you feel the vibration in the tyres of your car. The wearing down of your wheel bearing ultimately leads to the wear and tear of your tyres too, which means you have to invest in new tyres. It’s important you pay attention to these matters as it is crucial in the safe operation of your vehicle. The most overlooked part of a vehicle is the Wheel Bearing, yet it is the most important lifesaving part of a car. Any damaged caused to the wheel bearing creates severe issues with your car braking. Replace wheel bearings before an unexpected incident occurs. Demand the best PFI BEARINGS. HI-Rollbearings has the experience of supplying Wheel Bearing and Hub Assemblies to the automotive industry with the advantage of providing highly- engineered replacement car parts to meet the demands of every car owner, our range exceeds 1800 wheel hub assemblies. For more information, visit HI-Rollbearings.com.au

×