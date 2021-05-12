Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
あなたはPO? PM? PdM? PjM?  What is “PM”？  2021/5/12 はち@PasshinateHachi 1
蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    2 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  ア...
蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事?： アジャイルYoutuber    3 はちの遊び場 で検索！ 
4
各種SNS / お仕事依頼 はこちら  5 https://instabio.cc/PassionateHachi
This session’s Outcome   6 ✔　PO ? PM ? PdM ? PjM ? が少しスッキリする    ✔　ちゃんと違いを意識しようって少しだけ思える。 
蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    7 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  ア...
8 ところで  皆さんの役職は？  PO　 の方は・・・1を  PM　 の方は・・・2を  PdM の方は・・・3を  PjM 　の方は・・・4を  その他 の方は・・・＊を (チャットへ)押してください   
9 1. PM = PdM? PjM? 
10 ほとんどが    PM = PjM  (プロジェクト・マネージャー) 
11 ほとんどが    PM = PdM  (プロダクト・マネージャー) 
12 PjM (プロジェクトマネージャー)    ● WhenとHowに責任を持つ  ● いつ、どのくらいの品質で、どのくらいのコストをかけた ものができるか  ● 開発のカバー範囲の中で進行管理、開発を伸ばすこと が多い 
13 PdM (プロダクトマネージャー)  ● WhyとWhatに責任を持つ  ● どんな課題がある？何を作る？なぜ作る？  ● 技術の領域は1/3でしかない。  ● トヨタで言うところの「主査」   
14 https://productlogic.org/2014/06/22/the-product-management-triangle/
15 PdM PjM PjM PjM
16 PjM PdM PdM PdM
17 2. PO = PdM? PjM? 
18 ポイント：「スクラム」の文脈 or not 
19 ProductOwner = プロダクト・事業責任者  (スクラムではない場合)    ≒ PdM,CPO,VPoP,CEO 
20 ProductOwner = Scrum Product Owner    ≒ 開発PjM が多い(もちろん PdMもいる) 
21 3. PMM !? 
22 PMM (プロダクト・マーケティング・マネージャー)    ● PdM - PO(Scrum),開発PjM = PMM  ・近年増えてきている役割 
23 https://careerhack.en-japan.com/report/detail/1259
24 ところで  皆さんの役職は？  PO　 の方は・・・1を  PM　 の方は・・・2を  PdM の方は・・・3を  PjM 　の方は・・・4を  その他 の方は・・・＊を (チャットへ)押してください   
蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    25 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  ...
各種SNS / お仕事依頼 はこちら  26 https://instabio.cc/PassionateHachi
告知：明後日 5/14 20:00~22:00  27 実践知リーダーシップとスクラム で検索！ 
あなたの取り組みも聞かせてください！ 28 今日の資料はSlide Shareにアップ済みです #pmtipslt でリンクを共有しています。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Design
9 views
May. 12, 2021

あなたはPO？PM？PdM？PjM？

2021/5/12 プロジェクトマネジメント Tips LT会 vol.2 #pmtipslt

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

あなたはPO？PM？PdM？PjM？

  1. 1. あなたはPO? PM? PdM? PjM?  What is “PM”？  2021/5/12 はち@PasshinateHachi 1
  2. 2. 蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    2 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  アジャイルコーチ)    固定時間の契約  じゃないお仕事    (アプリ開発PdM、半行政案件、   スタートアップ PdM)   チーム開発/コミュニティ/個別案件      個別案件/  家事  習い事     
  3. 3. 蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事?： アジャイルYoutuber    3 はちの遊び場 で検索！ 
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 各種SNS / お仕事依頼 はこちら  5 https://instabio.cc/PassionateHachi
  6. 6. This session’s Outcome   6 ✔　PO ? PM ? PdM ? PjM ? が少しスッキリする    ✔　ちゃんと違いを意識しようって少しだけ思える。 
  7. 7. 蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    7 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  アジャイルコーチ)    固定時間の契約  じゃないお仕事    (アプリ開発PdM、半行政案件、   スタートアップ PdM)   チーム開発/コミュニティ/個別案件      個別案件/  家事  習い事     
  8. 8. 8 ところで  皆さんの役職は？  PO　 の方は・・・1を  PM　 の方は・・・2を  PdM の方は・・・3を  PjM 　の方は・・・4を  その他 の方は・・・＊を (チャットへ)押してください   
  9. 9. 9 1. PM = PdM? PjM? 
  10. 10. 10 ほとんどが    PM = PjM  (プロジェクト・マネージャー) 
  11. 11. 11 ほとんどが    PM = PdM  (プロダクト・マネージャー) 
  12. 12. 12 PjM (プロジェクトマネージャー)    ● WhenとHowに責任を持つ  ● いつ、どのくらいの品質で、どのくらいのコストをかけた ものができるか  ● 開発のカバー範囲の中で進行管理、開発を伸ばすこと が多い 
  13. 13. 13 PdM (プロダクトマネージャー)  ● WhyとWhatに責任を持つ  ● どんな課題がある？何を作る？なぜ作る？  ● 技術の領域は1/3でしかない。  ● トヨタで言うところの「主査」   
  14. 14. 14 https://productlogic.org/2014/06/22/the-product-management-triangle/
  15. 15. 15 PdM PjM PjM PjM
  16. 16. 16 PjM PdM PdM PdM
  17. 17. 17 2. PO = PdM? PjM? 
  18. 18. 18 ポイント：「スクラム」の文脈 or not 
  19. 19. 19 ProductOwner = プロダクト・事業責任者  (スクラムではない場合)    ≒ PdM,CPO,VPoP,CEO 
  20. 20. 20 ProductOwner = Scrum Product Owner    ≒ 開発PjM が多い(もちろん PdMもいる) 
  21. 21. 21 3. PMM !? 
  22. 22. 22 PMM (プロダクト・マーケティング・マネージャー)    ● PdM - PO(Scrum),開発PjM = PMM  ・近年増えてきている役割 
  23. 23. 23 https://careerhack.en-japan.com/report/detail/1259
  24. 24. 24 ところで  皆さんの役職は？  PO　 の方は・・・1を  PM　 の方は・・・2を  PdM の方は・・・3を  PjM 　の方は・・・4を  その他 の方は・・・＊を (チャットへ)押してください   
  25. 25. 蜂須賀 大貴 @PassionateHachi  お仕事： 複業 プロダクトマネージャー    25 月　　　火　　　水　　　木　　　金　　　土　　　日 9:30        18:30      22:30  映像大手    (PMM・  アジャイルコーチ)    固定時間の契約  じゃないお仕事    (アプリ開発PdM、半行政案件、   スタートアップ PdM)   チーム開発/コミュニティ/個別案件      個別案件/  家事  習い事     
  26. 26. 各種SNS / お仕事依頼 はこちら  26 https://instabio.cc/PassionateHachi
  27. 27. 告知：明後日 5/14 20:00~22:00  27 実践知リーダーシップとスクラム で検索！ 
  28. 28. あなたの取り組みも聞かせてください！ 28 今日の資料はSlide Shareにアップ済みです #pmtipslt でリンクを共有しています。

×