(非公式) 福島県 新型コロナウイルス感染症対策サイトに 貢献しよう

(非公式) 福島県 新型コロナウイ ルス感染症対策サイトに 貢献しよう 2020年3月21日 德納 弘和
貢献するまでの流れ 1/2 ● Code for JapanのSlackに参加(しなくても良い) ● GitHubアカウント作成 ● 福島県版をコピー(fork) ● GitHub Actionを有効化 ● Netlifyアカウント作成 ● 手...
貢献するまでの流れ 2/2 ● 改善提案(Issue)を出す – または既存のIssueで修正出来そうなものを決める ● ローカルで修正 ● ローカルで修正を確定(Commit) ● GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● GitHubにアップ...
GitHub入門 ● バージョン管理 – https://backlog.com/ja/git-tutorial/intro/01/ ● リポジトリ – https://backlog.com/ja/git-tutorial/intro/02/...
Code for Japan ● Slackに参加 – https://cfjslackin.herokuapp.com/ – チャネルは #covid19 – もの凄い情報が流れるので付いていくのは大変
GitHub ● アカウント作成 https://github.com/ ● 福島県版を自分のRepositoryにコピー(fork)する ● Actionsを有効化
Repositoryの名前変更 ● 東京と共存させる為には名前を変えた方が分か りやすい
Gitのインストール ● GitHub Desktop – https://desktop.github.com/
Clone ● 手元(ローカル)にソースコードをダウンロード
修正 ● Googleなどでの検索対象になってしまうと間違 えて参照されてしまう可能性があるので修正 ● .github/workflows – build.xmlとdeploy.xmlに下記を追加 - run: "echo "User-age...
確定(Commit) ● ローカルで修正を確定(Commit)
Netlify ● アカウント作成 – https://www.netlify.com/ – GitHubでSign upするのが吉
GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● New site from Git → GitHub
GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● 連携したいRepositoriesを選択 – All repositoriesとしても良い。 – 後で修正出来る
GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● Blanchはdev-pagesを指定 s
GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● Domain settings → Options → Edit site nameで わかりやすい名前に変える
Netlifyで動作確認 ● アドレスをクリックすると表示される ● 他のRepositoryでPage not foundが出る場合は – dev-pagesブランチがあること。 なければ作る。 – .github/workflows/dev...
(おまけ)Netlify連携を修正 ● Settings → Application → NetlityのConfigure
GitHhubにアップロード(Push) ● Push originすると自動的にNetlifyが更新される
.github/workflowsをPush ● 権限が無いと言われるのでContinue in Brower を押してGitHubでAuthorizeする
おまけ:途中経過 ● GitHubのActionsで途中経過が見れる。
修正提案を出す(Pull Request) ● 自分のRepository → Pull requests → New pull request ● Create pull request – 意図しない修正が含まれていないか再確認しよう
修正提案を出す(Pull Request) ● 必要事項を書いて、Create pull request
GitHub, GitHub Desktop, Netlifyを覚えて貢献しよう。

  1. 1. (非公式) 福島県 新型コロナウイ ルス感染症対策サイトに 貢献しよう 2020年3月21日 德納 弘和
  2. 2. 貢献するまでの流れ 1/2 ● Code for JapanのSlackに参加(しなくても良い) ● GitHubアカウント作成 ● 福島県版をコピー(fork) ● GitHub Actionを有効化 ● Netlifyアカウント作成 ● 手元(ローカル)にソースコードをダウンロード (clone)
  3. 3. 貢献するまでの流れ 2/2 ● 改善提案(Issue)を出す – または既存のIssueで修正出来そうなものを決める ● ローカルで修正 ● ローカルで修正を確定(Commit) ● GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● GitHubにアップロード(Push) ● Netlifyで動作を確認 ● 修正提案を出す(Pull Request)
  4. 4. GitHub入門 ● バージョン管理 – https://backlog.com/ja/git-tutorial/intro/01/ ● リポジトリ – https://backlog.com/ja/git-tutorial/intro/02/ – Commitでローカルに確定 – PushでGitHubにアップロード
  5. 5. Code for Japan ● Slackに参加 – https://cfjslackin.herokuapp.com/ – チャネルは #covid19 – もの凄い情報が流れるので付いていくのは大変
  6. 6. GitHub ● アカウント作成 https://github.com/ ● 福島県版を自分のRepositoryにコピー(fork)する ● Actionsを有効化
  7. 7. Repositoryの名前変更 ● 東京と共存させる為には名前を変えた方が分か りやすい
  8. 8. Gitのインストール ● GitHub Desktop – https://desktop.github.com/
  9. 9. Clone ● 手元(ローカル)にソースコードをダウンロード
  10. 10. 修正 ● Googleなどでの検索対象になってしまうと間違 えて参照されてしまう可能性があるので修正 ● .github/workflows – build.xmlとdeploy.xmlに下記を追加 - run: "echo "User-agent: *nDisallow: /" > ./dist/robots.txt" 間違ってPull Requestに含めそうなので 止めた方が良いかも?
  11. 11. 確定(Commit) ● ローカルで修正を確定(Commit)
  12. 12. Netlify ● アカウント作成 – https://www.netlify.com/ – GitHubでSign upするのが吉
  13. 13. GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● New site from Git → GitHub
  14. 14. GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● 連携したいRepositoriesを選択 – All repositoriesとしても良い。 – 後で修正出来る
  15. 15. GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● Blanchはdev-pagesを指定 s
  16. 16. GitHubとNetlifyを連携 ● Domain settings → Options → Edit site nameで わかりやすい名前に変える
  17. 17. Netlifyで動作確認 ● アドレスをクリックすると表示される ● 他のRepositoryでPage not foundが出る場合は – dev-pagesブランチがあること。 なければ作る。 – .github/workflows/develop.ymlに以下が含まれてい ること。無ければ追加する。 - name: deploy uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3 with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} publish_dir: ./dist publish_branch: dev-pages
  18. 18. (おまけ)Netlify連携を修正 ● Settings → Application → NetlityのConfigure
  19. 19. GitHhubにアップロード(Push) ● Push originすると自動的にNetlifyが更新される
  20. 20. .github/workflowsをPush ● 権限が無いと言われるのでContinue in Brower を押してGitHubでAuthorizeする
  21. 21. おまけ:途中経過 ● GitHubのActionsで途中経過が見れる。
  22. 22. 修正提案を出す(Pull Request) ● 自分のRepository → Pull requests → New pull request ● Create pull request – 意図しない修正が含まれていないか再確認しよう
  23. 23. 修正提案を出す(Pull Request) ● 必要事項を書いて、Create pull request

