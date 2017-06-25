ハチ対策講座2016

あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ E-mail info@morinoanzen.com WebSite www.morinoanzen.com ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日のナビゲーター 森中 大晴（もりなか ひろはる） 任意団体 森の安全を考える会 スタッフ 玉川大学農学部卒業 ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目標 • ハチを知る – 活動中に出会うハチの種類は？ – 分類学・形態学的観点や実際に活動フィールドに生息...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺されないためには • 膜翅目 – 広腰亜目 • アギトハバチ上科 • キバチ上科 • ヤドリキバチ上科 •...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 • スズメバチ科に属する スズメバチ亜科に属する種 – スズメバチ属 7種 – クロスズメバチ属 5...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 腹部第1節が張り出した弾丸型 飛翔時は脚をすべて体側に這わせるようにし直線的な飛翔形態 オオスズメバ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 種類 体長 女王バチ 体長 働きバチ 主な営巣場所 オオスズメバチ 43～45mm 27～40ｍm ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会オオスズメバチ 日本最大級のスズメバチ 女王バチは体長50mmを超えることもある 攻撃性が高く、地下に掘った巣の周...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コガタスズメバチ コガタといっても、オオスズメバチと比べて小型であるだけ 営巣初期の巣は徳利を逆さにした形の巣をつ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キイロスズメバチ 比較的毛深く、フサっとした感じがある オオスズメバチやコガタスズメバチより小さいが、攻撃性は高く...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ヒメスズメバチ アシナガバチだけを襲う コロニーサイズは小さく、最大でも数十匹レベル 写真引用：http://ww...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会クロスズメバチ キイロクロというよりは、シロクロ の配色が特徴 作業道など、藪が切れた場所 に巣を作ることが多い ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 • スズメバチ科に属する アシナガバチ亜科に属する種 – アシナガバチ属 7種 – ホソアシナガバ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 形態はスズメバチの腹部よりもラグビーボールの様な形をしている 飛んでいる姿は後ろ脚をだらんと下げ、...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの営巣 写真のように、コアシナガバチなどの小型のアシナガバチは葉っ ぱの葉柄部分に巣を作ることがありま...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 種類 体長 女王バチ 体長 働きバチ 主な営巣場所 キアシナガバチ 24±mm 18～23ｍm 樹...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キアシナガバチ アシナガバチのなかで最大サイズ コロニーサイズは、100～200程度
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コアシナガバチ 南方系のハチで暑さに比較的強い アシナガバチの中でもいちにを争う攻撃型
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キボシアシナバガチ コアシナガバチによく似た形態をしている 多種との大きな違いは巣の繭の蓋部分が鮮やかな黄色である...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会フタモンアシナガバチ 北方系のアシナガバチ 北海道には別種のトガリフタモンアシナガバチがいる 本州では、長野等比較...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キボシアシナバガチ 葉の裏の葉柄部に巣をつくることが多いため、除草作業中に刺傷事 故にあうことが多い 震動に敏感で...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハナバチ類 • ミツバチ科に属する種 – ミツバチ属 2種 – マルハナバチ属 14種 – クマバチ属 5種 属 ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ミツバチ（セイヨウミツバチ） 養蜂のために輸入された種 家畜であるため、養蜂家による飼育が基本 イチゴ、キュウリ、...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会オオマルハナバチ マルハナバチ代表種（ぬいぐるみなどはこの種を模したものが多い） 女王バチ18～22mm/働きバチ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コマルハナバチ 北方系のハナバチであるマルハナバチ 比較的早い時期に出現するが、夏になると夏眠するため7月になる ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会クマバチ マルハナバチに似ているが全く別種 複眼が大きめに感じれば本種である可能性が高い 真社会性ではないが親子が...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの生活史 • 巣は外皮で覆われた球状で、直径が20cm～４0cm – 外皮をはがすと、その中は複数の巣板...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの巣 キイロスズメバチの巣（右側）と昨年の巣 （左側） 地域によっては子孫繁栄の印として大事にされ、 数...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの一生 • 4月の終わりから5月終わりくらいにかけて越冬からさめた女王バチは、は じめ花蜜や樹液などを吸...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの生活史 • スズメバチと異なり外皮で覆われることはなく、直径が8cm～ 20cmで一枚 – 巣房の数...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの巣 初期巣 女王バチ１匹で、巣作り、 エサ獲り、エサやりをこなす 既に女王バチは寿命がつきたが、残り...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの一生 • 4月に越冬からさめた女王バチは、はじめ花蜜や樹液などを吸ったり、鱗 翅目の幼虫を狩って過ご...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ刺されの状況を共有 • 各グループでハチ刺され経験者から、刺傷時の状況を聞いてみま しょう – どんなハチに刺...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会社会性昆虫 • スズメバチ、アシナガバチはどうして針と毒を持つようになったか？
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）食植ハチ • もっとも原始的なハチ • 単独で植物に卵を産み付け、幼虫は植物を食...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）寄生バチ • 寄生バチの誕生 • 産卵行為に“刺す”といった行動が生じる（まだ、...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）狩りバチ • 幼虫の餌となるクモやバッタへ麻酔薬を打ち、産卵する • 巣房を作り...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 亜社会性/側社会性・狩りバチ • 幼虫が必要なエサ全量を最初に与えず、途中エサを補給するこ とで、...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 （真）社会性・狩りバチ • 親子が同じ時間を過ごすようになると、一部の子ども（成虫）は 産卵を行う...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 • なぜ、不妊カーストが存在する（できるのか） • ダーウィンの進化論 • ハミルトン...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 父親 F1F2 母親 M1M2 子A F1M1 子B F1M2 子C F2M1 子D ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 父親 F1 母親 M1M2 子A F1M1 子B F1M2 子C F1M1 子D F1...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないためには • 刺されないためのお約束ごと – 刺されないための基本的な考え – 刺されないように身支度す...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないための基本的な考え • 巣をいたずらに刺激しない – 振動にすごく敏感 巣にちょっとした振動を与えると、...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないように身支度する(1) • 黒っぽい服を避ける – 社会性ハチの一番の天敵は、クマ、キツネといった肉食ま...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないように身支度する(2) • 革製の手袋 – 軍手ではなく、できるだけ革製の手袋を着用 • 革製手袋は棘の...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないための行動 • 急な動きをしない – ハチの視力はそんなに良いわけではない • モーションセンサーが発達...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺された時には • ハチの一刺し • 応急手当
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチのひと刺し ミツバチの他、オオスズメバチも針が 抜けにくい(反しが付いている)上に、 腹部7節が比較的弱い構造...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(1) • 現状確認 – ハチに刺された場合、近くに巣がないかを確認し、二次災害を防止します – 巣の位置...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺傷部位の確認
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会またまたグループWorkです • お配りしたポイズンリムーバを使ってみましょう
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(2) • 毒の吸い出し – 毒吸い出し器でハチ毒を体外へ吸い出します • 1分間の吸引を3回以上続けて実...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(3) • 搬送もしくは観察 – 病院にかかる • ハチ毒を排出し終わり、自力歩行できるようであれば、病院...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会薬について • 抗ヒスタミン剤 – 腫れ、痒みに対して比較的よく効くとされている – アナフェラキシーショックに対...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ毒について • ハチ毒は、水溶性のタンパク質の合剤 →アンモニア水を塗っても効果ありません • 毒吸い出し器で...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アナフェラキシーショック アレルギー型 Ⅰ型 Ⅱ型 Ⅲ型 Ⅳ型 名 称 即時型 アナフィラキシー型 細胞障害型 細...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺されないためには
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アナフェラキシーショックへの対処 • アドレナリン自己注射器キットが処方可能 – 商品名「エピペン」 – 2011...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会根本的な治療 減感作療法 • ハチ毒アレルギーの根本的治療として、アナフェラキシーショックの 原因となるアレルゲン...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会その他 • 護身用としての殺虫剤 万が一ハチに襲われた場合の殺虫剤として – 住化エンバイロメンタルサイエンス社「...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会その他 ファーストエイドは持っていますか？  包帯・サージカルテープ  ポケットコール(アルコー ル消毒綿) ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ご静聴ありがとうございました その他、判らないことや疑問におもうことがあれば、以下に連絡くださ れば調べられる範囲...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会バックアップ
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ関係資料 • 蜂に注意！（DVD）林業 • 教えてハチ博士！（PDF）
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会どんな時にハチに刺されましたか？ • 直近のハチ刺されについて、以下の状況を用意しているフセンに 書き出しておいて...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会問題：働きバチはオス？メス？ 女王バチは、メスです Q1.では、働きバチはオス？メス？それとも両方？ Q2.女王バ...
あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会問題：この中で刺さない虫は？ ヨウロウヒラクチハバチ アゲハヒメバチ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ハチ対策講座2016

27 views

Published on

20160418開催　ハチ対策講座
(一社)横浜市造園協会様

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ハチ対策講座2016

  1. 1. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ E-mail info@morinoanzen.com WebSite www.morinoanzen.com Blog http://blog.canpan.info/morinoanzen/ facebook https://www.facebook.com/morinoanzen 私たちは森林保全活動を行っている方々が安全な活動ができるような“仕組み”を考えています。 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ E-mail info@morinoanzen.com WebSite www.morinoanzen.com Blog http://blog.canpan.info/morinoanzen/ facebook https://www.facebook.com/morinoanzen 私たちは森林保全活動を行っている方々が安全な活動ができるような“仕組み”を考えています。 森の安全を考える会 プロジェクトマネジメントチーム 森中 大晴 一般社団法人 横浜市造園協会 セミナー ハチ対策講座 日時：2016年04月18日(月) 13:45～16:45 場所：ホテル横浜ガーデン
  2. 2. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日のナビゲーター 森中 大晴（もりなか ひろはる） 任意団体 森の安全を考える会 スタッフ 玉川大学農学部卒業 農学修士 専攻：社会性狩りバチの情報化学物質 現在：国内製薬メーカー 臨床開発担当 特定非営利活動法人 花咲き村 常務理事 社会福祉法人泉会 評議委員
  3. 3. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目標 • ハチを知る – 活動中に出会うハチの種類は？ – 分類学・形態学的観点や実際に活動フィールドに生息している種について標 本や写真を使って説明します。 • ハチに刺されないようにするには – ハチはなぜ刺すのか？をテーマに、ハチが刺しにくるのではなく、ヒトが刺されてし まう原因を作ってしまっていることを理解してもらいます。 – 刺されないようにするための身構え、心構えとして、ハチを惹きつけ服装やハチ を刺す気にさせない動きを理解してもらいます。 • ハチに刺されてしまった場合 – 不幸にもハチに刺されてしまった場合に、刺された本人がどのような行動をふむ べきか、周りの人はどのような対応を取るべきかを知っていただきます。 – また、私たちが準備できる道具として毒吸出し器（インセクトポイズンリムー バー）の紹介と正しい使い方を知ってもらいます。 • まとめとしての実践 – 最後に参加者でグループを作って講義内容をシミュレーションして、頭だけでは なく、体でも講義内容を覚えてもらうようにしています。
  4. 4. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.1 – ハチの基礎知識 • スズメバチ類 • アシナガバチ類 • ハナバチ類 – スズメバチの生活史 – アシナガバチの生活史 • 刺されないための基礎知識 ･ ･･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.6 – ヒントは社会性 – 刺されないためには • ハチに刺された時には ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.9 – 応急手当法 – 薬について – ハチ毒について – アナフェラキシーショックについて • その他 ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.13
  5. 5. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.1 – ハチの基礎知識 • スズメバチ類 • アシナガバチ類 • ハナバチ類 – スズメバチの生活史 – アシナガバチの生活史 • 刺されないための基礎知識 ･ ･･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.6 – ヒントは社会性 – 刺されないためには • ハチに刺された時には ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.9 – 応急手当法 – 薬について – ハチ毒について – アナフェラキシーショックについて • その他 ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.13
  6. 6. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺されないためには • 膜翅目 – 広腰亜目 • アギトハバチ上科 • キバチ上科 • ヤドリキバチ上科 • クキバチ上科 • ハバチ上科 • ナギナタハバチ上科 – 細腰亜目 • 有錐類 – タマバチ上科 – コバチ上科 – ヒゲナガクロバチ上科 – ヤセバチ上科 – ヒメバチ上科 – ミゾツノヤセバチ上科 – ムカシホソハネコバチ上科 – クロバチ上科 – ツノヤセバチ上科 – カギバラバチ上科 • 有剣類 – セイボウ上科 – スズメバチ上科 – ミツバチ上科 • スズメバチ上科 – ドロバチ科 – アリ科 – アリバチ科 – ベッコウバチ科 – ツチバチ科 – コツチバチ科 – スズメバチ科 Vespidae • ミツバチ上科 – セナガアナバチ科 – ギングチバチ科 – ハエトリバチ科 – ドロバチモ ドキ科 – アリマキバチ科 – シダカバチ科 – アナバチ科 – ヒメハナバチ科 – ミツバチ科 Apidae – ムカシハナバチ科 – コハナバチ科 – ハキリバチ科 – ケアシハナバチ科
  7. 7. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 • スズメバチ科に属する スズメバチ亜科に属する種 – スズメバチ属 7種 – クロスズメバチ属 5種 – ホオナガスズメバチ属 4種 属 科 スズメバチ属 オオスズメバチ コガタスズメバチ ヒメスズメバチ モンスズメバチ キイロスズメバチ チャイロスズメバチ ツマグロスズメバチ クロスズメバチ属 クロスズメバチ キオビクロスズメバチ ヤドリスズメバチ ツヤクロスズメバチ シダクロスズメバチ ホオナガスズメバチ属 キオビホオナガスズメバチ ヤドリホオナガスズメバチ ニッポンホオナガスズメバチ シロオビホオナガスズメバチ
  8. 8. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 腹部第1節が張り出した弾丸型 飛翔時は脚をすべて体側に這わせるようにし直線的な飛翔形態 オオスズメバチ（働きバチ）
  9. 9. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチ類 種類 体長 女王バチ 体長 働きバチ 主な営巣場所 オオスズメバチ 43～45mm 27～40ｍm 地中 キイロスズメバチ 25～28mm 17～24mm 樹枝部や家の軒下 コガタスズメバチ 25～2９ｍm 21～27mm 樹幹部 ヒメスズメバチ 24～37mm 24～37mm 主に樹の洞等の閉鎖空間 クロスズメバチ 15mm前後 10～12mm 地中 • 西多摩地域で見られるスズメバチの形態ならびに営巣場所
  10. 10. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会オオスズメバチ 日本最大級のスズメバチ 女王バチは体長50mmを超えることもある 攻撃性が高く、地下に掘った巣の周囲5m以内に入ると 威嚇→攻撃してくる その他、餌場での独占欲も強く、クヌギの樹液の餌場に近づくだけで 攻撃されることがある。
  11. 11. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コガタスズメバチ コガタといっても、オオスズメバチと比べて小型であるだけ 営巣初期の巣は徳利を逆さにした形の巣をつくる （地域によってはトックリバチともいわれている） 写真引用：http://f.hatena.ne.jp/Kleiner_meister/20110926121222
  12. 12. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キイロスズメバチ 比較的毛深く、フサっとした感じがある オオスズメバチやコガタスズメバチより小さいが、攻撃性は高く 巣を刺激すると数百匹単位で襲ってくる 食欲旺盛で雑食、動物性たんぱく質であれば、なんでも食べる 沿岸域では、干物の食害にあうことも多い 写真引用：http://blog.livedoor.jp/photombo/archives/1688275.html
  13. 13. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ヒメスズメバチ アシナガバチだけを襲う コロニーサイズは小さく、最大でも数十匹レベル 写真引用：http://www.sutosoft.com/diary/000417.html
  14. 14. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会クロスズメバチ キイロクロというよりは、シロクロ の配色が特徴 作業道など、藪が切れた場所 に巣を作ることが多い サナギはいわゆる“蜂の子”とし て食用にされる 写真引用：http://wolffia.cocolog-nifty.com/blog/2010/11/vespula-flavice.html
  15. 15. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 • スズメバチ科に属する アシナガバチ亜科に属する種 – アシナガバチ属 7種 – ホソアシナガバチ属 2種 – チビアシナガバチ属 1種 属 科 アシナガバチ属 キアシナガバチ セグロアシナガバチ ヤマトアシナガバチ コアシナガバチ キボシアシナバガチ フタモンアシナガバチ トガリフタモンアシナガバチ ホソアシナガバチ属 ホソアシナガバチ ヒメホソアシナガバチ チビアシナガバチ属 チビアシナガバチ
  16. 16. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 形態はスズメバチの腹部よりもラグビーボールの様な形をしている 飛んでいる姿は後ろ脚をだらんと下げ、スズメバチよりもゆっくりとした スピードで飛行する セグロアシナガバチ 写真引用：http://horror.g.hatena.ne.jp/COCO/?of=248&word=%E8%87%AA%E7%84%B6%E3%83%BB%E8%99%AB
  17. 17. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの営巣 写真のように、コアシナガバチなどの小型のアシナガバチは葉っ ぱの葉柄部分に巣を作ることがあります。 ホソアシナガバチの仲間は、この様な葉柄部分にしか巣を作り ませんので、下草刈り等の際に、下草と一緒に巣を落としてし まい、それをきっかけに刺されることが多いので注意が必要です
  18. 18. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチ類 種類 体長 女王バチ 体長 働きバチ 主な営巣場所 キアシナガバチ 24±mm 18～23ｍm 樹枝部や家の軒下 セグロアシナガバチ 24±mm 16～22mm 樹枝部や家の軒下 キボシアシナガバチ 16±mm 13～14mm 樹枝部や家の軒下、まれに葉柄部 フタモンアシナガバチ 18±mm 14～16mm 樹枝部や家の軒下、まれに葉柄部 コアシナガバチ 16±mm 11～13mm 樹枝部や家の軒下、まれに葉柄部 ホソアシナガバチ 18±mm 14～17mm 葉柄部 • 西多摩地域で見られるアシナガバチの形態ならびに営巣場所
  19. 19. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キアシナガバチ アシナガバチのなかで最大サイズ コロニーサイズは、100～200程度
  20. 20. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コアシナガバチ 南方系のハチで暑さに比較的強い アシナガバチの中でもいちにを争う攻撃型
  21. 21. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キボシアシナバガチ コアシナガバチによく似た形態をしている 多種との大きな違いは巣の繭の蓋部分が鮮やかな黄色である コロニーサイズは小さめ
  22. 22. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会フタモンアシナガバチ 北方系のアシナガバチ 北海道には別種のトガリフタモンアシナガバチがいる 本州では、長野等比較的低温地域に多く分布している。
  23. 23. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会キボシアシナバガチ 葉の裏の葉柄部に巣をつくることが多いため、除草作業中に刺傷事 故にあうことが多い 震動に敏感で、一度震動を与えると巣の周りを警戒して飛び回る
  24. 24. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハナバチ類 • ミツバチ科に属する種 – ミツバチ属 2種 – マルハナバチ属 14種 – クマバチ属 5種 属 科 ミツバチ属 セイヨウミツバチ ニホンミツバチ マルハナバチ属 オオマルハナバチ コマルハナバチ トラマルハナバチ クロマルハナバチ ヒメマルハナバチ ウスリーマルハナバチ ハイイロマルハナバチ ミヤママルハナバチ ： クマバチ属 クマバチ（キムネクマバチ） ：
  25. 25. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ミツバチ（セイヨウミツバチ） 養蜂のために輸入された種 家畜であるため、養蜂家による飼育が基本 イチゴ、キュウリ、カボチャ、リンゴ等、ありとあらゆる作物のポリネータと して利用されている 同じ属で、在来種のニホンミツバチは、自然越冬でき山間部に樹の 洞などに巣を作っている
  26. 26. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会オオマルハナバチ マルハナバチ代表種（ぬいぐるみなどはこの種を模したものが多い） 女王バチ18～22mm/働きバチ8～20mm 腹部末端2節が赤褐色（オレンジ色） その前に明るい黄色帯を持ち 胸部中央に幅広い黒色帯をもつ
  27. 27. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会コマルハナバチ 北方系のハナバチであるマルハナバチ 比較的早い時期に出現するが、夏になると夏眠するため7月になる と見られない マルハナバチの中では小型種で、女王バチ17～21mm/働きバチ9 ～14mm程度 同じ色合いでよく似た種のクロマルハナバチは、本種よりも大型（19 ～23mm/9～20mm）で、夏眠をせず7月以降も活動している ミツバチよりも耐冷性に優れているため、長野県下でのブルーベリー の優先ポリネーター
  28. 28. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会クマバチ マルハナバチに似ているが全く別種 複眼が大きめに感じれば本種である可能性が高い 真社会性ではないが親子が同居する、側社会性である
  29. 29. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの生活史 • 巣は外皮で覆われた球状で、直径が20cm～４0cm – 外皮をはがすと、その中は複数の巣板で構成されている。 – 巣版は最終的に、キイロスズメバチで4枚～10枚、オオスズメバチで4枚程 度 – オオスズメバチやクロスズメバチは地中に巣を作る • 春先に女王バチ一匹で3房ほどの巣から開始され、 最後は数万房の巣へ拡張されていく – キイロスズメバチに限っては初夏に引っ越しをする
  30. 30. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの巣 キイロスズメバチの巣（右側）と昨年の巣 （左側） 地域によっては子孫繁栄の印として大事にされ、 数代にわたって巣が並んでいることがある オオスズメバチは、地中に巣を作る。 巣穴の手前5m程は巣を拡張した際の土が運 び出されていて丘のようになっていることもある
  31. 31. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会スズメバチの一生 • 4月の終わりから5月終わりくらいにかけて越冬からさめた女王バチは、は じめ花蜜や樹液などを吸って過ごす･･･単独行動期 • 一匹で営巣を開始･･･単独営巣期 • 働きバチは6月頃から羽化し、9月中旬頃ピーク･･･共同営巣期 – 働きバチの個体数は最盛期で200匹とも1000匹とも言われているが、働きバ チの寿命は2週間～1ヶ月程度である • 9月終わり頃より新女王バチとオスバチを産出･･･生殖虫生産期 • 新女王バチは後尾後、朽ち木の中や地中の使われなくなったネズミ等 の巣穴で越冬･･･越冬期 共同営巣期 生殖虫 生産期 新女王バチ越冬期 新女王バチ越冬期 単独行動期 単独行動期新女王バチ越冬期 新女王バチ越冬期 生殖虫 生産期 共同営巣期 単独 営巣期 単独 営巣期 7月 8月 9月 10月 11月 12月1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月
  32. 32. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの生活史 • スズメバチと異なり外皮で覆われることはなく、直径が8cm～ 20cmで一枚 – 巣房の数に反して働きバチが多い場合がある。これは、アシナガバチが巣 房の再利用を行うためである。 • 春先に女王バチ一匹で3房ほどの巣から開始 最後は百房程度の巣へ拡張が行われていく
  33. 33. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの巣 初期巣 女王バチ１匹で、巣作り、 エサ獲り、エサやりをこなす 既に女王バチは寿命がつきたが、残りの生殖虫を働きバチが 育てている 巣の上でじっとしているのは、新女王バチとオスバチ
  34. 34. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アシナガバチの一生 • 4月に越冬からさめた女王バチは、はじめ花蜜や樹液などを吸ったり、鱗 翅目の幼虫を狩って過ごす･･･単独行動期 • 一匹で営巣を開始･･･単独営巣期 • 働きバチは5月後半から羽化し、8月中旬頃ピーク･･･共同営巣期 – 働きバチの個体数は最盛期でも100匹程度とそんなに多くはならない、働きバ チの寿命は2週間～1ヶ月程度である • 8月初旬頃より新女王バチとオスバチを産出･･･生殖虫生産期 • 新女王バチとオスバチは巣の解散と同時に交尾場所へ移動し交尾す る。 交尾後、樹の洞の中や家の屋根裏等で越冬する･･･越冬期 • 稀にごく初期 （5月下旬～）にオスを産出し、働きバチがこのオスと交 尾をした後、近くで営巣（サテライトネスト）することがある。 新女王バチ越冬期 単独 営巣期 9月1月 2月 3月 共同営巣期 新女王バチ越冬期 11月 12月10月4月 5月 6月 7月 8月 生殖虫 生産期
  35. 35. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ刺されの状況を共有 • 各グループでハチ刺され経験者から、刺傷時の状況を聞いてみま しょう – どんなハチに刺されたのか – どんな場所で？ – いつ頃（時期、時間帯）
  36. 36. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.1 – ハチの基礎知識 • スズメバチ類 • アシナガバチ類 • ハナバチ類 – スズメバチの生活史 – アシナガバチの生活史 • 刺されないための基礎知識 ･ ･･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.6 – ヒントは社会性 – 刺されないためには • ハチに刺された時には ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.9 – 応急手当法 – 薬について – ハチ毒について – アナフェラキシーショックについて • その他 ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.13
  37. 37. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会社会性昆虫 • スズメバチ、アシナガバチはどうして針と毒を持つようになったか？
  38. 38. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）食植ハチ • もっとも原始的なハチ • 単独で植物に卵を産み付け、幼虫は植物を食べて大きくなる • 主な種として、キバチ類、ハバチ類
  39. 39. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）寄生バチ • 寄生バチの誕生 • 産卵行為に“刺す”といった行動が生じる（まだ、“針”ではなく “産卵管”） • 主な種として、ヒメバチ類、タバチ類
  40. 40. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 単独性（非社会性）狩りバチ • 幼虫の餌となるクモやバッタへ麻酔薬を打ち、産卵する • 巣房を作りそこに隔離 • まだ、親と子は同じ時間を過ごすことはない • 主な種として、ドロバチ類、ベッコウバチ類
  41. 41. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 亜社会性/側社会性・狩りバチ • 幼虫が必要なエサ全量を最初に与えず、途中エサを補給するこ とで、親と子が同じ時間を過ごす種が現れる • 巣房に集団で産卵し、複数の成虫がエサを与える種が現れるが、 成虫間にカーストは存在しません。 • 成虫間に血縁関係が必ずしも無いものを側社会性
  42. 42. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会狩りバチの進化 （真）社会性・狩りバチ • 親子が同じ時間を過ごすようになると、一部の子ども（成虫）は 産卵を行う必要がなくなり、産卵管が退化 • 同時に卵を産むもの、子供の世話をするもの、巣を作るもの、外 的から守るものといったカーストが存在 • 真社会性の定義（E.O.Wilson） – 不妊カーストが存在する – 複数の世代が同居している – 協同して幼い個体の保育が行われる
  43. 43. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 • なぜ、不妊カーストが存在する（できるのか） • ダーウィンの進化論 • ハミルトンの血縁進化論
  44. 44. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 父親 F1F2 母親 M1M2 子A F1M1 子B F1M2 子C F2M1 子D F2M2 ヒトの場合 • 父親、母親共に2倍 体の遺伝子を持つ （2n） • 4nのうち2nの遺伝子 を引き継ぐため、兄弟 姉妹が自分と同じ遺 伝子を持つ確率は 1/2 • 兄弟姉妹間の血縁 – 子Aと子A 100％ – 子Aと子B 50％ – 子Aと子C 50％ – 子Aと子D 0％
  45. 45. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会【寄り道】真社会性への進化 父親 F1 母親 M1M2 子A F1M1 子B F1M2 子C F1M1 子D F1M2 社会性狩りバチの場合 • 父親は1倍体、母親 共に2倍体の遺伝子 を持つ • 3nのうち2nの遺伝子 を引き継ぐため、兄弟 姉妹が自分と同じ遺 伝子を持つ確率は 2/3 • 兄弟姉妹間の血縁 – 子Aと子A 100％ – 子Aと子B 50％ – 子Aと子C 100％ – 子Aと子D 50％
  46. 46. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないためには • 刺されないためのお約束ごと – 刺されないための基本的な考え – 刺されないように身支度する – 刺されないための行動
  47. 47. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないための基本的な考え • 巣をいたずらに刺激しない – 振動にすごく敏感 巣にちょっとした振動を与えると、スズメバチの場合巣門からたくさんの働きバチ が警戒のため外にでてくる • ハチの巣から隔離しましょう – ハチの巣を見つけた場合は、5m前後の範囲を侵入禁止区域として、トラロー プなどで囲み隔離しましょう。 – その際、ハチの巣があることを表示しておきます。 • むやみに駆除しない – ハチの巣を見ると血が騒ぐ方が良くいます。作業路側でそのままでは作業に多 大な支障が生じ、他の人が被害に遭う可能性がある場合を除いては、隔離し そのままにしておきましょう。 – 巣を駆除する場合は、駆除する時はもちろん、駆除後の帰りバチ等の処理も 必要であることを考えておいてください。
  48. 48. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないように身支度する(1) • 黒っぽい服を避ける – 社会性ハチの一番の天敵は、クマ、キツネといった肉食または雑食性のほ 乳類 • ほ乳類への攻撃は、鼻や眼など体毛に覆われていない部分を攻撃目標として狙 うのが効果的 • 攻撃目標は黒色をしているため、黒色に敏感に反応するようになった • 黒いウエストポーチ（ベルトも含め）や、時計のバント、革手袋の縁が黒い物につ いても注意が必要 • ひらひらとした服装は控える – Tシャツの裾を出しっぱなしにしていると、下から飛び上がってきたハチが袋 小路に嵌ってしまい刺されてしまう – 裾は必ずズボンの中に入れる – ズボンの裾についてもできるだけ絞るか、スパッツ等で覆う、地下足袋の中 に入れる • ハチだけではなく、ヒルやダニと言った地表からの生物の進入も防げます。
  49. 49. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないように身支度する(2) • 革製の手袋 – 軍手ではなく、できるだけ革製の手袋を着用 • 革製手袋は棘の刺傷防止にもつながります。 • ハチ刺傷が多い手の甲の部分に防護材を入れた防護手袋などもある • 防虫ネット – 首から上を防護するために、防虫ネットを着用 • 現在各社からいろいろな物が販売されていますが、色に関して言えば矛盾するよう ですが黒をお勧めします（白は乱反射がおこり見えにくい）
  50. 50. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺されないための行動 • 急な動きをしない – ハチの視力はそんなに良いわけではない • モーションセンサーが発達していて動きの速いものに対して敏感に反応する • ハチを振り払おうと手を激しく振るとその目標に一気に襲いかかってきます。 – ハチを追い払うときは、パニックにならないようにし、軽く押し出すような要領 で追い払う • 前日の深酒、寝不足を避ける – 前日の飲酒によってハチに刺されやすくなる • 科学的根拠は未だ無い • アルコール分解時の代謝物が体表上ににじみ出て、それが警戒フェロモン物質に 近い臭いを放っているかも？ – 寝不足は万が一刺されてしまった場合の予後にも大きく影響します 前夜十分な睡眠、適度な飲酒を心がける
  51. 51. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.1 – ハチの基礎知識 • スズメバチ類 • アシナガバチ類 • ハナバチ類 – スズメバチの生活史 – アシナガバチの生活史 • 刺されないための基礎知識 ･ ･･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.6 – ヒントは社会性 – 刺されないためには • ハチに刺された時には ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.9 – 応急手当法 – 薬について – ハチ毒について – アナフェラキシーショックについて • その他 ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.13
  52. 52. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺された時には • ハチの一刺し • 応急手当
  53. 53. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチのひと刺し ミツバチの他、オオスズメバチも針が 抜けにくい(反しが付いている)上に、 腹部7節が比較的弱い構造のため 刺した後、下図の様に腹部の一部 が針と共に残り、毒嚢の毒を供給 する
  54. 54. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(1) • 現状確認 – ハチに刺された場合、近くに巣がないかを確認し、二次災害を防止します – 巣の位置を確認したら、ゆっくりと安全な場所まで後退 • 治療をおこなうため • 毒に含まれている警戒フェロモン（攻撃フェロモン）を察知したハチから身を守る – 刺された人に、これまでに刺されたことがあるのか確認 • 過去の刺傷時の症状 • エピペン等の治療薬処方の有無 • 傷口を確認 – ハチに刺された箇所を確認 毒吸い出し器で吸い出す際にどこに刺し傷があるか確認
  55. 55. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会刺傷部位の確認
  56. 56. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会またまたグループWorkです • お配りしたポイズンリムーバを使ってみましょう
  57. 57. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(2) • 毒の吸い出し – 毒吸い出し器でハチ毒を体外へ吸い出します • 1分間の吸引を3回以上続けて実施 • 血液と一緒に毒を体外に吸い出していることを確認 – 毒吸い出し器が無い場合は、手で絞り • 決して、口では吸わない • 流水下で流し出すようにすることも効果あり – ハチ毒の成分はそのほとんどが水溶性のため効果あり ※毒吸い出し器について • 本器は、医療用品ではありません。また、科学的に効果が証明さ れている訳ではないため、消防（救急隊）の担当者によっては、 使用を進めないこともあります。 • 私たちは、本器を使用した方が予後が良いことを経験的に得てい るため、積極的に使用を推奨しています
  58. 58. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会応急手当(3) • 搬送もしくは観察 – 病院にかかる • ハチ毒を排出し終わり、自力歩行できるようであれば、病院にかかる – スタッフなどが必ず付き添うこと（途中でアナフェラキシーショックが発現して歩行困難となる 場合があるため） – 病院については、救急外来があるところのほうが望ましい – 重傷の場合はすぐに救急車手配 • 意識がない、呼吸が苦しい、もうろうとしている等 →呼吸停止の場合は、すぐ心肺蘇生を実施する – 当日夜の飲酒は控える • フォロー – アナフェラキシーの種類によっては、1週間～2週間後に全身症状として発 症することがある – 可能であれば1ヶ月程度たったのち医療機関でアナフェラキシーチェックを受 診する
  59. 59. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会薬について • 抗ヒスタミン剤 – 腫れ、痒みに対して比較的よく効くとされている – アナフェラキシーショックに対しては効果はない – 病院への搬送を決めた段階で、薬剤の投与はしない 既に投与した場合は、「何時、どの薬をどれだけ投与したか」を病院または 救急隊員へ伝える – 軟膏の場合、病院到着後医療用タワシでゴシゴシと洗われます 内服薬の場合、他の薬を処方できない場合があります。 • 他人へ薬をあげた場合のリスク – 体質によっては、スティーブンス・ジョンソン症候群（皮膚粘膜眼症候 群：SJS）という重度の皮膚や粘膜の過敏症である多型紅斑の一種が 生じることがあり、場合によっては生命に危険がおよびことがあります。このよ うに薬に利用にはリスクが伴いますので、注意が必要です。
  60. 60. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ毒について • ハチ毒は、水溶性のタンパク質の合剤 →アンモニア水を塗っても効果ありません • 毒吸い出し器で吸い出しをする 流水中で毒を揉み出す等 → 一刻も早く毒を外に出す • 患部を冷却し血管収縮させ残った毒が広がらないようにする スズメバチ アシナガバチ ミツバチ ア ミ ン 類 ヒスタミン セロトニン カテコールアミン アセチルコリン ポリアミン ヒスタミン セロトニン ポリアミン ヒスタミン ポリアミン 低分子 ペプチド ホーネットキニン※ マストパラン ポリステスキニン※ マストパラン メリチン アパミン MCD-ペプチド 酵 素 類 フォスフォリパーゼＡ1 ヒアルロニダーゼ プロテアーゼ アンチゲン５ ヒアルロニダーゼ フォスフォリパーゼＡ2 ヒアルロニダーゼ フォスファターゼ
  61. 61. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アナフェラキシーショック アレルギー型 Ⅰ型 Ⅱ型 Ⅲ型 Ⅳ型 名 称 即時型 アナフィラキシー型 細胞障害型 細胞融解型 免疫結合型 アルザス型 細胞免疫型 遅延型 ツベルクリン型 抗 体 レアギン(IgE抗体) Homocytopilic 流血抗体(IgG、 IgM抗体) Cytopilic 流血抗体(IgG抗 体) Precipitating T細胞 抗 原 外因性物質 細胞膜、細胞表 面物質 外因性物質、時 に内因性物質 外因性物質、細 胞表面、時に内 因性物質 補 体 依 存 性 なし あり あり なし 抗原抗体結合の 場 肥満細胞上 細胞表面 流血中に抗原抗 体結合物形成 流血中、組織間 反 応 （ 最 大 時 間 ） 皮 膚 反 応 １５～２０分 発疹と膨疹 － － ３～８時間 発赤と浮腫 ２４～４８時間 発赤と硬結 人での疾患の例 アトピー性疾患、喘 息、アレルギー性鼻 炎、急性じんま疹、ア ナフェラキシーショック 溶血性貧血、輸 血 反 応 、 Goodpasture症 候群 血清病、過敏性 肺 臓 炎 、 ア レ ル ギー性気管支炎、 アスペルギルス症、 全 身 性 エ リ テ マ トーデス、喘息、 薬剤アレルギーの 一部 細 菌 ア レ ル ギ ー （結核など）、ア レルギー性接触性 皮膚炎、移植片 拒否反応、薬剤 アレルギーの一部
  62. 62. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチに刺されないためには
  63. 63. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会アナフェラキシーショックへの対処 • アドレナリン自己注射器キットが処方可能 – 商品名「エピペン」 – 2011年９月から保険適用 – 医薬品のため病院できちんと診察を受けた上で処方される – アナフェラキシーショックが心配なかたは一度、指定の医療機関を受診してくだ さい。 • 受診のタイミング – ハチ刺され後、2週間～1ヶ月開けてから検査を受ける – それよりも短いタイミングですと、検出できない可能性がある • 受診する医療機関 – アレルギー科または皮膚科を受診するのが良い – 内科の医師もアレルギーに詳しい方もいらっしゃいますので、まずは行きつけの 医療機関へご相談してみてください。 • アナフェラキシー医療機関リスト http://standard.navitime.biz/anaphylaxis/Index.act
  64. 64. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン
  65. 65. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
  66. 66. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
  67. 67. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会エピペン 使用方法
  68. 68. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会根本的な治療 減感作療法 • ハチ毒アレルギーの根本的治療として、アナフェラキシーショックの 原因となるアレルゲン（ハチ毒成分）を徐々に体内に入れて慣 らしていく減感作療法（アレルゲン特異的免疫療法）がありま す。 • この治療により、過剰なアレルギー反応（アナフェラキシーショッ ク）を抑えることができます。 • 治療方法は、注射により、定期的にアレルゲン（ハチ毒）の濃 度、量を少しずつ増やしながら治療を行うもので、保険適用外で あり、かつ長い期間が必要になりますが、根本的治療として有効 です。 • この治療は一部の専門の医療機関において実施されています。
  69. 69. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会本日の目次 • ハチに刺されないためには ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.1 – ハチの基礎知識 • スズメバチ類 • アシナガバチ類 • ハナバチ類 – スズメバチの生活史 – アシナガバチの生活史 • 刺されないための基礎知識 ･ ･･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.6 – ヒントは社会性 – 刺されないためには • ハチに刺された時には ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.9 – 応急手当法 – 薬について – ハチ毒について – アナフェラキシーショックについて • その他 ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ ･ p.13
  70. 70. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会その他 • 護身用としての殺虫剤 万が一ハチに襲われた場合の殺虫剤として – 住化エンバイロメンタルサイエンス社「ハチノックS」 – 10分間噴霧可能 – 噴霧しながら後退し、現場から逃げてください （決して戦おうとしないように） – 住化エンバイロメンタルサイエンス社「ハチノックL」 • 狭角（棒状噴霧）5m程度
  71. 71. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会その他 ファーストエイドは持っていますか？  包帯・サージカルテープ  ポケットコール(アルコー ル消毒綿)  刺抜き  ハサミ  毒吸い出し器  バンドエイド（小判）  バンドエイド（大判）  サージカルテープ（大 判）  滅菌ガーゼ（小判）  滅菌ガーゼ（大判）  綿棒・油紙・ピンセット (プラスチック製)  アルコール(ヒル用)  洗浄・消毒剤  軟膏(抗ヒスタミン剤な ど)  レサコ（人工呼吸用マ ウスピース）
  72. 72. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ご静聴ありがとうございました その他、判らないことや疑問におもうことがあれば、以下に連絡くださ れば調べられる範囲でお答えいたします。 連絡先 ： 森の安全を考える会 メールアドレス info@morinoanzen.com ブログ http://blog.canpan.info/morinoanzen/ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ E-mail info@morinoanzen.com WebSite www.morinoanzen.com Blog http://blog.canpan.info/morinoanzen/ facebook https://www.facebook.com/morinoanzen 私たちは森林保全活動を行っている方々が安全な活動ができるような“仕組み”を考えています。
  73. 73. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会バックアップ
  74. 74. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会ハチ関係資料 • 蜂に注意！（DVD）林業 • 教えてハチ博士！（PDF）
  75. 75. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会どんな時にハチに刺されましたか？ • 直近のハチ刺されについて、以下の状況を用意しているフセンに 書き出しておいてください。 – どんなハチに刺されたのか – どんな場所で？ – いつ頃（時期、時間帯）
  76. 76. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会問題：働きバチはオス？メス？ 女王バチは、メスです Q1.では、働きバチはオス？メス？それとも両方？ Q2.女王バチは、オスとメスの産み分けができる？？
  77. 77. あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会 あなたは大切な仲間を助けることができますか？ 森の安全を考える会問題：この中で刺さない虫は？ ヨウロウヒラクチハバチ アゲハヒメバチ

×