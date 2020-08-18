Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REDES DE COMPUTADORAS Nombre: Gisselle Nicolette González C.I: 29954204 ING. Industrial Sección: "C"
QUE SON LAS REDES DE COMPUTADORAS? Una red de computadoras, también llamada red de ordenadores o red informática , es un c...
•¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras? 1. RED DE ÁREA PERSONAL (PAN) Las redes PAN pueden serte útiles si vas a co...
• 3. RED DE ÁREA DE CAMPUS (CAN). ES UNA RED QUE CONECTA REDES DE ÁREA LOCAL A TRAVÉS DE UN ÁREA GEOGRÁFICA LIMITADA, COMO...
5. RED DE ÁREA AMPLIA (WAN) Son las que suelen desplegar las empresas proveedoras de Internet para cubrir las tipos de cas...
•¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes? o RED EN BUS o RED WAN o RED EN ANILLO o RED EN ARBOL o RED HIBRIDA
Pasos para crear una red domestica para cuatro o mas dispositivosPara crear una red domestica necesuitaras: * Tarjeta de r...
• PRIMER PASO: Para crear una red doméstica, primero necesitamos una serie de cables Ethernet y tarjetas de red para que c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion gisselle gonzalez

23 views

Published on

Red de Computadoras y sus Tipos

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion gisselle gonzalez

  1. 1. REDES DE COMPUTADORAS Nombre: Gisselle Nicolette González C.I: 29954204 ING. Industrial Sección: "C"
  2. 2. QUE SON LAS REDES DE COMPUTADORAS? Una red de computadoras, también llamada red de ordenadores o red informática , es un conjunto de equipos nodos y software conectados entre sí por medio de dispositivos físicos o inalámbricos que envían y reciben impulsos eléctricos, ondas electromagnéticas o cualquier otro medio para el transporte de datos, con la finalidad de compartir información, recursos y ofrecer servicios
  3. 3. •¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras? 1. RED DE ÁREA PERSONAL (PAN) Las redes PAN pueden serte útiles si vas a conectar pocos dispositivos que no estén muy lejos entre sí. La opción más habitual, sin embargo, para aumentar el radio de cobertura y para evitar la instalación de cablea estructurado, suele ser la compra de un router y la instalación de una red de área local inalámbrica. 2. RED DE ÁREA LOCAL (LAN).
  4. 4. • 3. RED DE ÁREA DE CAMPUS (CAN). ES UNA RED QUE CONECTA REDES DE ÁREA LOCAL A TRAVÉS DE UN ÁREA GEOGRÁFICA LIMITADA, COMO UN CAMPUS DE VERANO, O UNA BASE MILITAR. PUEDE SER CONSIDERADA COMO PARTE DE UNA RED DE ÁREA METROPOLITANA QUE SE APLICA ESPECÍFICAMENTE A UN AMBIENTE . POR LO TANTO, UNA RED DE ÁREA DE CAMPUS ES MÁS GRANDE QUE UNA RED DE ÁREA LOCAL, PERO MÁS PEQUEÑA QUE UNA RED DE ÁREA AMPLIA. 4. RED DE ÁREA METROPOLITANA (MAN) SON LAS QUE SUELEN UTILIZARSE CUANDO LAS ADMINISTRACIONES PÚBLICAS DECIDEN CREAR ZONAS WIFI EN GRANDES ESPACIOS. TAMBIÉN ES TODA LA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE CABLES DE UN OPERADOR DE TELECOMUNICACIONES PARA EL DESPLIEGUE DE REDES DE FIBRA ÓPTICA. UNA RED MAN SUELE CONECTAR LAS DIVERSAS LAN QUE HAY EN UN ESPACIO DE UNOS 50 KILÓMETROS.
  5. 5. 5. RED DE ÁREA AMPLIA (WAN) Son las que suelen desplegar las empresas proveedoras de Internet para cubrir las tipos de casino necesidades de conexión de redes de una zona muy amplia, como una ciudad o país. 6. RED DE ÁREA DE ALMACENAMIENTO (SAN) ES UNA RED PROPIA PARA LAS EMPRESAS QUE TRABAJAN CON SERVIDORES Y NO QUIEREN PERDER RENDIMIENTO EN EL TRÁFICO DE USUARIO, YA QUE MANEJAN UNA ENORME CANTIDAD DE DATOS. SUELEN UTILIZARLO MUCHO LAS EMPRESAS TECNOLÓGICAS. EN CISCO TE CUENTAN LAS VENTAJAS DE UNA RED SAN.
  6. 6. •¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes? o RED EN BUS o RED WAN o RED EN ANILLO o RED EN ARBOL o RED HIBRIDA
  7. 7. Pasos para crear una red domestica para cuatro o mas dispositivosPara crear una red domestica necesuitaras: * Tarjeta de red y tarjeta inalambricas *Cables de Ethernet *Enrutador de modem WI-FI
  8. 8. • PRIMER PASO: Para crear una red doméstica, primero necesitamos una serie de cables Ethernet y tarjetas de red para que cada ordenador individual se conecte. En caso de que decidamos usar la conexión inalámbrica, es necesario comprar tarjetas específicas para cada computadora, a menos que ya estén equipadas. En este punto debemos proceder con la configuración de los ordenadores, y para hacerlo tendremos que configurar los protocolos, es decir, el identificado con las iniciales TCP / IP. • SEGUNDO PASO: Una vez hecho esto, tendremos que asignar a cada una de las computadoras su propia dirección. • TERCER PASO: Esta operación se puede realizar en el PC yendo al «Panel de control», luego a «Internet», «Conexión de red» y «Conexión de área local» (LAN), a continuación con un clic con el botón derecho del ratón y de la lista elegimos el elemento que queremos conectar en red. • CUARTO PASO: En en cuenta que la dirección IP es única en una red, es decir, no puede haber varios ordenadores con la misma dirección IP. El ordenador en una red debe tener un nombre y debe pertenecer a un grupo de trabajo. • QUINTO PASO: El último paso para configurarlo requiere la apertura de la ventana de propiedades del sistema y dentro de la sección «Nombre del equipo» podemos asignar el grupo de trabajo y el nombre del PC. Al margen, podemos decir que si aparentemente parecía una operación difícil, después de leer los pasos de esta guía, seguramente las ideas serán más claras, y podrás proceder a crear la red doméstica sin tener que llamar necesariamente a un técnico. o

×