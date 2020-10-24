Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Asegúrate de tener activos los permisos de micrófono Haz click sobre el candado y activa los permisos Debes escuchar músic...
M1.5. Tabla comparativa de los textos académicos Elaboración de textos académicos (602)
Contenido Cuestionario diagnóstico Objetivo de la sesión Tabla comparativa de los textos académicos Resumen Ticket de sali...
Cuestionario diagnóstico Ingresa a Socrative Student ROCHA5263 Resuelve el diagnóstico
Objetivo El estudiante clasifica los textos académicos a partir de sus semejanzas y diferencias por medio de una tabla co...
Comparación Se organiza en columnas y filasSeñala diferencia s Identifica semejanza s Contrapone característic as Visualiz...
Comparación Ensayo académico Artículo IMRD Artículo de divulgación científicaConferencia Ponencia
Comparación Definición Características Estructura Análisis de receptor Extensión - duración ¿Qué es dicho texto académico?...
Fuentes de información
Fuentes de información
Fuentes de información Fuente de información de propia investigación
¿Pregunta s?
Resumen La clasificación de los textos académicos permitirá la elección del género a escribir. La comparación identificará...
Ticket de salida Ingresa a Socrative Student ROCHA5263 Resuelve el ticket de salida
Referencias Biblioteca de la Universidad de Extremadura. (2018). Técnicas de estudio: cuadro comparativo. Recuperado de: h...
Reto Kahoot Disponible a partir de mañana
¡Muchas gracias!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M1.5. tabla comparativa

37 views

Published on

Presentación de clase.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M1.5. tabla comparativa

  1. 1. Asegúrate de tener activos los permisos de micrófono Haz click sobre el candado y activa los permisos Debes escuchar música de fondo
  2. 2. M1.5. Tabla comparativa de los textos académicos Elaboración de textos académicos (602)
  3. 3. Contenido Cuestionario diagnóstico Objetivo de la sesión Tabla comparativa de los textos académicos Resumen Ticket de salida Reto Kahoot (décima extra)
  4. 4. Cuestionario diagnóstico Ingresa a Socrative Student ROCHA5263 Resuelve el diagnóstico
  5. 5. Objetivo El estudiante clasifica los textos académicos a partir de sus semejanzas y diferencias por medio de una tabla comparativa.
  6. 6. Comparación Se organiza en columnas y filasSeñala diferencia s Identifica semejanza s Contrapone característic as Visualiza dos o más objetos Expresa afirmacion es (Biblioteca Universidad de Extremadura, 2018, pár. 1-3)
  7. 7. Comparación Ensayo académico Artículo IMRD Artículo de divulgación científicaConferencia Ponencia
  8. 8. Comparación Definición Características Estructura Análisis de receptor Extensión - duración ¿Qué es dicho texto académico? ¿Qué características lo identifican? ¿Qué partes lo componen? ¿Cómo se organiza? ¿A qué lector(a) ideal va dirigido? ¿Cuántas páginas lo componen? ¿Cuál es su duración en minutos?
  9. 9. Fuentes de información
  10. 10. Fuentes de información
  11. 11. Fuentes de información Fuente de información de propia investigación
  12. 12. ¿Pregunta s?
  13. 13. Resumen La clasificación de los textos académicos permitirá la elección del género a escribir. La comparación identificará estructura, características y estrategias de escritura. La meta requiere la consulta de las fuentes propuestas además de la investigación de por lo menos una fuente extra.
  14. 14. Ticket de salida Ingresa a Socrative Student ROCHA5263 Resuelve el ticket de salida
  15. 15. Referencias Biblioteca de la Universidad de Extremadura. (2018). Técnicas de estudio: cuadro comparativo. Recuperado de: https://biblioguias.unex.es/c.php?g=572102&p=3944896 Cátedra de Organización de Eventos UNLaM. (2012). Definición y características de los diferentes tipos de evento. Recuperado de: http://odeunlam.blogspot.com/2012/09/definicion-y-caracteristicas-de-los.html González T., Marco, & Máttar V., Salim (2010). ¿Formato IMRaD o IMRyD para artículos científicos?. Revista MVZ Córdoba, 15(1),1895-1896.[fecha de Consulta 3 de Abril de 2020]. ISSN: 0122-0268. Disponible en: https://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=693/69319041001 Infomed. (2013). Conferencia. Ficheros del Portal Infomed. Recuperado de: http://files.sld.cu/bmn/files/2013/10/conferencia.pdf Natale, L. (ed.). (2012). En carrera: escritura y lectura de textos académicos y profesionales. Argentina: Universidad Nacional de General Sarmiento. Recuperado de: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B16jZ5EOjB_5cTNJSlNUMDFmcnM/view Tecnológico de Monterrey. (2010). ¿Qué es aprendizaje colaborativo? Centro Virtual de Técnicas Didácticas. Recuperado de: http://sitios.itesm.mx/va/dide2/tecnicas_didacticas/ac/qes.htm Tecnológico de Monterrey. (2012). Centro de Recursos para la Escritura Académica del Tecnológico de Monterrey. Recuperado de: http://sitios.ruv.itesm.mx/portales/crea/homedoc.htm Universidad Libre Colombia. (2013). Ponencia. Recuperado de: http://www.unilibre.edu.co/CienciasEducacion/humanidadesIdiomas/images/stories/pdfs/2013/doc5.pdf
  16. 16. Reto Kahoot Disponible a partir de mañana
  17. 17. ¡Muchas gracias!

×