The 18th edition of Daniel Jones's classic work is the definitive guide to contemporary English pronunciation. This new and fully updated edition contains over 230,000 pronunciations of words, names and phrases. In addition, it includes lively essays on aspects of pronunciation by leading experts in the field, a phonetics and phonology glossary and notes explaining the relationship between spellings and sounds. The accompanying CD-ROM includes exercises, pronunciation practice and phonetic search facility for comparing sounds.

