Certified Selenium Tester Foundation Q&A
What is Selenium WebDriver?
Course URL: https://www.selenium.dev/documentation/en/webdriver/ https://www.udemy.com/course/certified-selenium-tester-fo...
Learn from 'Best Test Manager of the Year' Award Winner from European Software Testing Awards

Published in: Software
  2. 2. What is Selenium WebDriver?
  3. 3. WebDriver drives a browser natively, as a user would, either locally or on a remote machine using the Selenium server, marks a leap forward in terms of browser automation. Selenium WebDriver refers to both the language bindings and the implementations of the individual browser controlling code. This is commonly referred to as just WebDriver. Selenium WebDriver is a W3C Recommendation • WebDriver is designed as a simple and more concise programming interface. • WebDriver is a compact object-oriented API. • It drives the browser effectively
  4. 4. Agenda Style Driver Requirements • Through WebDriver, Selenium supports all major browsers on the market such as Chrom(ium), Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari. Where possible, WebDriver drives the browser using the browser’s built-in support for automation, although not all browsers have official support for remote control. Requirements
  5. 5. Agenda Style Course Description Practice A4Q Selenium Tester Foundation Certification based Questions are hand picked and answered from instructor who hold 12+ years of automation test experience including 5.5+ years in selenium using java, javascript,python,ruby and C#. This popular certification* can be scheduled to take exam through isqi . org website or through home . pearsonvue . com /isqi Exam Code in PearsonVUE (ISQI): CSeT-F Description
  6. 6. Agenda StyleAudience • Software Engineers • Quality Assurance • Software engineers • Test engineers • Testers • Freshers Who this course is for:
  Course URL: https://www.selenium.dev/documentation/en/webdriver/ https://www.udemy.com/course/certified-selenium-tester-foundation/?couponCode=LEARNAUGUST

