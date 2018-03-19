Dpss u3 a2_hisc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clasificación de sistemas de software • S-type (Static type): Son aquellos que pueden especificarse formalmente. • P-type ...
Etapas de evolución del software • Alfa. Desarrollo inicial, a pesar de las diferentes pruebas, es posible que se detecte ...
Ejemplo de reingeniería de sistemas Refactoring (Reestructuración) es modificar el comportamiento interno (generalmente có...
Ejemplo de tipos de cambio De entrada. El siguiente ejemplo es una función que toma los datos de las cajas de texto de pre...
Ejemplo de tipos de cambio Manejo de datos. El siguiente ejemplo es un sistema que utiliza una base de datos para almacena...
Conclusiones Al igual que en el mundo real en donde todas o la mayoría de las cosas tienen un ciclo de vida, el software t...
Referencias • Universidad Abierta y a Distancia de México [UnADM]. (2018). Unidad 3 Mantenimiento de sistemas de software....
  1. 1. Procesos de evolución del software INGENIERÍA EN DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE ESTUDIANTE: HIPÓLITO SÁNCHEZ CARMONA FACILITADOR: RICARDO RODRÍGUEZ NIEVES MATERIA: PRUEBAS Y MANTENIMIENTO DE SISTEMAS DE SOFTWARE SEMESTRE: 8°
  2. 2. Clasificación de sistemas de software • S-type (Static type): Son aquellos que pueden especificarse formalmente. • P-type (Practical type): Son aquellos que pese a que pueden especificarse formalmente, su solución no es ni aparente, ni inmediata, lo que provoca que sea necesario un proceso iterativo para encontrar una solución válida. Se sabe, por tanto, el resultado que se necesita (o el esperado), pero no se sabe describir cómo llegar a él. • E-type (Embedded type): Son aquellos que tratan de modelar procesos del mundo real y como consecuencia de su uso forman parte del mundo que tratan de modelar, dando lugar a una situación en la que el sistema y su entorno evolucionan de manera conjunta. Este tipo de sistemas son los más comunes hoy día. Las leyes de evolución del software están basadas en los sistemas de tipo E, en el sentido de que al ser dependientes del contexto, están siempre en continua evolución. Ejemplo de programa S Ejemplo de programa P Ejemplo de programa E
  3. 3. Etapas de evolución del software • Alfa. Desarrollo inicial, a pesar de las diferentes pruebas, es posible que se detecte la falta de algunas características, que se incorporarán durante esta etapa. Una vez que la versión alfa se completó con éxito, el sistema de software es puesto en marcha. • Madurez. Mejoras al sistema, adaptación a necesidades cambiantes y al medio ambiente. • Salida. Deja de haber soporte técnico del sistema, aún estando en producción, hasta que por ultimo el sistema es dado de baja, se apaga o se interrumpe y los usuarios son re direccionados hacia el nuevo.
  4. 4. Ejemplo de reingeniería de sistemas Refactoring (Reestructuración) es modificar el comportamiento interno (generalmente código fuente) sin modificar su comportamiento externo (apariencia, funcionalidad). Un cambio al sistema que deja su comportamiento inalterable (sin cambios), pero aumenta alguna cualidad no funcional como simplicidad, flexibilidad, compresión.
  5. 5. Ejemplo de tipos de cambio De entrada. El siguiente ejemplo es una función que toma los datos de las cajas de texto de precio unitario y cantidad, para calcular el precio total. Posteriormente guarda el registro en una base de datos. Sim embargo un usuario reporto que al ingresar un valor no numérico en las cajas de texto, el sistema enviaba un error y dejaba de funcionar. Debido a que se habían omitido sentencias de validación. Private Sub Button2_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button2.Click Dim Sentencia As String, resul Dim PrecTot As Integer PrecTot = CDbl(TextBPrecUnit.Text) * CDbl(TextBCant.Text) Sentencia = "'" & TextDescrip.Text & "','" + TextBAtrib.Text & "','" & TextBCant.Text + "','" + TextBUnidad.Text + "','" & TextBPrecUnit.Text + "','" & PrecTot & "','" & ComboClave.Text & "'" resul = base.InsertarComponente(Sentencia) End Sub System.Console.Write("1. dolar: "); pesos = int.Parse(Console.ReadLine()); Moneda.Dolar = pesos * 0.0549m; System.Console.WriteLine(pesos + " pesos = {0} dolares n", Moneda.Dolar); De Salida. El siguiente ejemplo es una función que calcula una cantidad de pesos a dólares, sin embargo al ejecutarlo un usuario reporto que la salida era correcta solo que mostraba 3 decimales, lo cual en cantidades monetarias no es correcto.
  6. 6. Ejemplo de tipos de cambio Manejo de datos. El siguiente ejemplo es un sistema que utiliza una base de datos para almacenar y recuperar información. Sin embargo se detecto que la aplicación no envían algún mensaje de alerta, cuando la base de datos aun no ha sido creada o no se encentra en el directorio especifico. Rendimiento. En el siguiente ejemplo una aplicación de Chat al ejecutar la función de Conectar con otro usuario, que no esta conectado el programa se paraliza durante el tiempo definido por la red, por lo que deben realizar los cambios de tal manera que la conexión sea asíncrona y el programa no se detenga aun cuando se encuentre en espera de respuesta del equipo remoto.
  7. 7. Conclusiones Al igual que en el mundo real en donde todas o la mayoría de las cosas tienen un ciclo de vida, el software también obedece las mismas reglas, pues un sistema que es desarrollado y puesto en operación contará con un tiempo de vida útil, el cual puede alargarse mediante mantenimientos y hasta que finalmente llegue a estar en desuso, por distintas razones, como por ejemplo obsolescencia en su funcionalidad, que el proceso productivo en el cual era operado ya no exista, etc. Debido a lo anterior en este tema se analizo la clasificación de los sistemas y sus niveles de evolución, así como la reingeniería de software que es un método parte del mantenimiento de software, que consiste en la modificación de un producto de software, o de ciertos componentes, usando para el análisis del sistema existente técnicas de ingeniería inversa y, para la etapa de reconstrucción, herramientas de Ingeniería Directa, de tal manera que se oriente este cambio hacia mayores niveles de facilidad en cuanto al mantenimiento, reutilización, comprensión o evaluación.
  8. 8. Referencias • Universidad Abierta y a Distancia de México [UnADM]. (2018). Unidad 3 Mantenimiento de sistemas de software. Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software. División de ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología. • Jummp. (2014). Lehman y Belady. Clasificación de los sistemas. 17-marzo-2018, de Jummp.wordpress Sitio web: https://jummp.wordpress.com/2014/02/06/lehman-y-belady-clasificacion-de-los-sistemas/

