¿Qué hacer? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio Uno no puede vivir en una preocupación y en una tensión permanente. Lo mejor pa...
¿Cómo hacerlo? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio  ¿Qué sé hacer?  Valor diferencial  Digitalización (de verdad)  ¿Qué nec...
¿Cómo hacerlo? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio Abordar tanto las necesidades inmediatas, como la transformación a largo pla...
Financiación del proceso: inversiones y circulante. • Asegurar el corto plazo. • Financiar las necesidades de fondos: • Re...
Son tiempos cambiantes y precisan, e imponen, cambios.
Los negocios (incipientes, o con solera), se mantienen y prosperan con la flexibilidad de su modelo.

Cambios de modelo de negocio

  1. 1. Cambios de modelos de negocio Adaptación al entorno económico actual y previsto • Nuevas tendencias de mercado. • Cambios internos y externos. • Financiación del proceso: inversiones y circulante. 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 1
  2. 2. Hoy Esto no se ha acabado y parece que no se acabará en los próximos meses Incertidumbre Preocupación Temor Tensión Reducción de gastos Tecnología Logística Comunicaciones Competencia Crisis económica Hábitos de consumo Tesorería 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 2
  3. 3. El impacto de la COVID-19 está acelerando el cambio en las necesidades y expectativas de los consumidores en todo el mundo. La pandemia está impulsando cambios en los hábitos de consumo y transformando el perfil del consumidor: Vulnerable Selectivo digital11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 3
  4. 4. 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 4
  5. 5. ¿Qué hacer? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio Uno no puede vivir en una preocupación y en una tensión permanente. Lo mejor para no preocuparse es: Ocuparse y Prepararse Hay que entender que no podemos hacer nada con lo que no depende de nosotros: ¿Puedo cambiar las decisiones de nuestros gestores? NO ¿Puedo evitar las consecuencias económicas de esta situación? NO 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 5
  6. 6. ¿Cómo hacerlo? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio  ¿Qué sé hacer?  Valor diferencial  Digitalización (de verdad)  ¿Qué necesidades y retos tiene el cliente de mi cliente?  ¿Cual es mi competencia actual y prevista.  Convivir con el RIESGO Transformarse a la misma velocidad y con la misma profundidad con la que está cambiando la gente que compra. Si algo se ha aprendido de anteriores crisis, es que las medidas adecuadas permiten no solo capear los temporales, sino obtener valor y ventajas competitivas. Hoja de ruta realista y a medida: clave para garantizar el crecimiento.11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 6
  7. 7. ¿Cómo hacerlo? Revisión del Modelo de Negocio Abordar tanto las necesidades inmediatas, como la transformación a largo plazo. Trabajar sobre todas las áreas: cadena de suministro, logística, operaciones, compras, ventas, tesorería… Tomar decisiones de transformación tanto operativas como financieras Buscar de forma activa, si es preciso, socios que faciliten y fortalezcan la transformación y adaptación a las nuevas condiciones Conocer quiénes son sus clientes y adaptar y transformar sus modelos de negocio a la misma velocidad a la que las necesidades y los hábitos de consumo cambian. Replantear su estrategia de canales de venta y optimizar su estructura de costes. Proteger la salud de sus clientes y empleados y transmitir confianza. 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 7
  8. 8. Financiación del proceso: inversiones y circulante. • Asegurar el corto plazo. • Financiar las necesidades de fondos: • Retardo del retorno de los cambios internos. • Mantenimiento y crecimiento. • Cambios en las condiciones comerciales (clientes y proveedores). • Financiar las inversiones necesarias para la adaptación, transformación y crecimiento. 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 8
  9. 9. halvarez@nexuscorporate.com www.nexuscorporate.com 11/11/20 © Nexus Corporate 9

