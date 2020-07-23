High tibial osteotomy by himashis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Seminar on High Tibial Osteotomy Moderator : Dr Hemjit Das (Assistant professor) Presenter : Dr Himashis Medhi (PG student)
• Types • Indications & Contraindications • Advantages & Disadvantages • Complications Learning Objectives
• Dates back to 50s (Jackson, 1958) • Popularized by Coventry & Insall-70s • Medial compartment OA knee + varus • Closed w...
Reduce knee pain Transfer loads to other compartment Goals of Surgery Increase life span of knee joint Slowing/stopping de...
• Medial compartment OA knee with varus • Medial meniscus/osteochondral injury • Chronic Posterolateral instability • Oste...
• Age > 60 yrs • Tri-compartmental OA • Severe OA (ahlback grade ≥ III) • Flexion <90° & contracture >15° • Lateral tibial...
Pre-operative Planning • Mechanical/ Anatomical/ Weight bearing axis • Scanogram: B/L Wt bearing AP views • Lateral & skyl...
• Fujisawa point • Cartilage height Correction angle calculation …Jakob and Jacobi
• Method of Bauer, Insall & Koshino 1° = 1 mm base of wedge (57mm) • W = diameter × 0.02 × angle • Full-length near actual...
• Lateral closing wedge • Medial opening wedge • Dome osteotomy • Medial opening hemicallotasis Types of Osteotomies
• Coventry & Insall • Proximal to tibial tubercle • Rapid bone union • Limitation- size of wedge • Correction in one plane...
LCWHTO: Surgical Steps Slocum et al -posteromedial lip
• Near the deformity • Cancellous bone-heals rapidly • No need for bone grafting • Rigid fixation • Early Wt bearing & reh...
• Hernigou et al. • Precise & exact correction • Use of jig & rigid fixation recommended • Autograft/hydroxyapatite • Extr...
MOWHTO: Surgical Steps
• Correction in two plane: coronal & sagittal • Adjust amount of correction intraoperatively • No need for fibular osteoto...
Dome osteotomy • Maquet - “barrel vault” or dome • Inverted U • Indication: 18-20 mm / ≥20° • Cast/ Plate-screw/ ex fix
• Better bony contact • No bone graft required • No change in patellar height • Stable: int. fixation optional • Post op a...
• Progressive callus distraction + opening wedge osteotomy • Distraction -7th POD (1mm/D) • Distal to tibial tubercle • Ax...
• No change in patellar height • Post op adjustment • Immediate wt bearing: ilizarov • Large degree of correction Advantag...
• Avg 10° posterior inclination • Every 10° ↑- 6mm↑ ant tibial translation • LCWHTO - ↓PTS & MOWHTO - ↑PTS • PTS shouldn’t...
 Lateral closed wedge HTO - ↑PH  Medial Open wedge HTO - ↓PH Patellar Height
• HTO Alone- promote cartilage recovery • HTO  Degenerated articular surface covered by fibrocartilage • HTO + Cartilage ...
Arthroplasty following HTO After 10 -15 yrs40% conversion to TKA Results: arthroplasty after HTO < 1° TKA UKA - poor r...
• Computerized navigation system (gebhard et al., 2011; hart et al., 2007) • Positioning sensors - implanted in thigh, kne...
Open wedge HTO • Adequate fixation - early joint exercises • Hinged brace + 0°-90° motion - 6 weeks • Progressive Wt beari...
• CPN palsy • Intra-articular fracture • Fracture of cortical hinge • Delayed/Non-union • Patellar infera Complications • ...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

High tibial osteotomy by himashis

9 views

Published on

High tibial osteotomy (HTO) is a common and widely accepted procedure in orthopaedic surgery. In the literature, we find descriptions of the technique dating back to the 50s, with Jackson (Jackson, 1958). However, it was not until the 70s, with the publications of Conventry (Coventry, 1969 and 1973) and Insall (Insall, 1975), that proximal tibial osteotomy became common practice as a treatment option for medial compartment osteoarthritis of the knee usually associated to varus deformity. At that time, closing wedge osteotomies were performed, despite the greater technical difficulty and risks involved, as there were no fixation materials available that could enable opening wedge osteotomy. Only after the development of medial wedge plate fixation that opening wedge osteotomy became applicable (Puddu, 2004).

The goals of HTO are:
1. To reduce knee pain by transferring weight-bearing loads to the relatively unaffected compartment;
2. To increase the life span of the knee joint, by slowing or stopping the destruction of the medial joint compartment. This could delay the need of a joint replacement.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

High tibial osteotomy by himashis

  1. 1. Seminar on High Tibial Osteotomy Moderator : Dr Hemjit Das (Assistant professor) Presenter : Dr Himashis Medhi (PG student)
  2. 2. • Types • Indications & Contraindications • Advantages & Disadvantages • Complications Learning Objectives
  3. 3. • Dates back to 50s (Jackson, 1958) • Popularized by Coventry & Insall-70s • Medial compartment OA knee + varus • Closed wedge • Fixation materials (Puddu, 2004) Open wedge Introduction
  4. 4. Reduce knee pain Transfer loads to other compartment Goals of Surgery Increase life span of knee joint Slowing/stopping destruction of joint
  5. 5. • Medial compartment OA knee with varus • Medial meniscus/osteochondral injury • Chronic Posterolateral instability • Osteochondritis dissecans • Osteonecrosis Indications Medial femoral condyle Triple varus.....Noyes and Simon, 2004
  6. 6. • Age > 60 yrs • Tri-compartmental OA • Severe OA (ahlback grade ≥ III) • Flexion <90° & contracture >15° • Lateral tibial subluxation >1 cm Contraindications • ≥20° of malalignment • Inflammatory arthritis • Peripheral vascular disease • Obesity • Smoking
  7. 7. Pre-operative Planning • Mechanical/ Anatomical/ Weight bearing axis • Scanogram: B/L Wt bearing AP views • Lateral & skyline views • Exclude Varus 2° to LCL laxity • Suspicious lesion CT/MRI
  8. 8. • Fujisawa point • Cartilage height Correction angle calculation …Jakob and Jacobi
  9. 9. • Method of Bauer, Insall & Koshino 1° = 1 mm base of wedge (57mm) • W = diameter × 0.02 × angle • Full-length near actual size, standing AP x-ray Wedge Amount
  10. 10. • Lateral closing wedge • Medial opening wedge • Dome osteotomy • Medial opening hemicallotasis Types of Osteotomies
  11. 11. • Coventry & Insall • Proximal to tibial tubercle • Rapid bone union • Limitation- size of wedge • Correction in one plane (frontal) Lateral Closing Wedge Osteotomy
  12. 12. LCWHTO: Surgical Steps Slocum et al -posteromedial lip
  13. 13. • Near the deformity • Cancellous bone-heals rapidly • No need for bone grafting • Rigid fixation • Early Wt bearing & rehab • Knee exploration through same incision Advantages Disadvantages • Fibular osteotomy/release of PTF joint • Peroneal nerve injury • Correction in one plane • Leg shortening • loss of bone stock
  14. 14. • Hernigou et al. • Precise & exact correction • Use of jig & rigid fixation recommended • Autograft/hydroxyapatite • Extremity ≥ 2 cm shorter Medial opening wedge osteotomy
  15. 15. MOWHTO: Surgical Steps
  16. 16. • Correction in two plane: coronal & sagittal • Adjust amount of correction intraoperatively • No need for fibular osteotomy • No bone loss Advantages Disadvantages • Need for bone graft • Risk of delayed or non-union • Longer wt-bearing restriction • Decreased patella height • ↑ses posterior tibial slope
  17. 17. Dome osteotomy • Maquet - “barrel vault” or dome • Inverted U • Indication: 18-20 mm / ≥20° • Cast/ Plate-screw/ ex fix
  18. 18. • Better bony contact • No bone graft required • No change in patellar height • Stable: int. fixation optional • Post op adjustment in cast • Large degree of correction Advantages Disadvantages • Technical difficulty • Divide fibula • Intraarticular fracture • Scarring - PF extensor mechanism
  19. 19. • Progressive callus distraction + opening wedge osteotomy • Distraction -7th POD (1mm/D) • Distal to tibial tubercle • Axial / ring fixator • Large degree of correction Opening wedge hemicallotasis
  20. 20. • No change in patellar height • Post op adjustment • Immediate wt bearing: ilizarov • Large degree of correction Advantages Disadvantages • Poor patient compliance • Lateral cortex # • Pin loosening • Pin site infection
  21. 21. • Avg 10° posterior inclination • Every 10° ↑- 6mm↑ ant tibial translation • LCWHTO - ↓PTS & MOWHTO - ↑PTS • PTS shouldn’t be changed ≥ 10° Posterior Tibial Slope ….Dejour, Bonnin ….Hohman 2006, Marti 2004 …..Clarke et al.2001
  22. 22.  Lateral closed wedge HTO - ↑PH  Medial Open wedge HTO - ↓PH Patellar Height
  23. 23. • HTO Alone- promote cartilage recovery • HTO  Degenerated articular surface covered by fibrocartilage • HTO + Cartilage restoration techniques Effect on Cartilage  OATS  Stem cell therapy …Kanamiya et al. .....Koshino et al 2003, Jung et al. 2014  Microfracture  Abrasion arthroplasty  ACI
  24. 24. Arthroplasty following HTO After 10 -15 yrs40% conversion to TKA Results: arthroplasty after HTO < 1° TKA UKA - poor results after HTO (28% fail @5yr) TKA after HTO : technically demanding Scarring /tibial deformity /patella infera
  25. 25. • Computerized navigation system (gebhard et al., 2011; hart et al., 2007) • Positioning sensors - implanted in thigh, knee & leg • Very accurate measurement : mechanical axis & tibial slope Computer Assisted HTO
  26. 26. Open wedge HTO • Adequate fixation - early joint exercises • Hinged brace + 0°-90° motion - 6 weeks • Progressive Wt bearing (6-12 wks) • X-ray @ regular interval • Full length x-ray - 6 m Rehabilitation Closing wedge HTO • Partial wt bearing – immediate post-op • Hinged brace - 6wks • Progressive Wt bearing
  27. 27. • CPN palsy • Intra-articular fracture • Fracture of cortical hinge • Delayed/Non-union • Patellar infera Complications • Infection • Fixation failure • Loss of correction • Deep venous thrombosis • Compartment syndrome
  28. 28. Thank You

×