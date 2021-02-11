Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.cpur.in PROJECT TITAL Hospital management system Submitted to Submitted By School Of Computer Department Himanshu Gupt...
www.cpur.in
www.cpur.in INTRODUCTION OBJECTIVE FEATURES OF HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FUTURE SCOPE MODULE
www.cpur.in INTRODUCTION The hospital management system (HMS) is an integrated software that handles different directions...
www.cpur.in The following features are the high- level requirements that this system satisfies: •Admission - admiitting pa...
www.cpur.in OBJECTIVES To promote awareness of health care among all sections of the Indian people. To promote research ...
www.cpur.in Appointment Management Billing Management Prescription Management Discharge Summary Operation Theatre Man...
www.cpur.in Possibility of home nursing care provider. Possibility of chekup by foreigner doctors
www.cpur.in 1. Patient Management System: allows getting detail information of patient’s health condition. 2. Doctor Manag...
www.cpur.in 6. Invoice System: this invoice helps to know about the current status of payment as well as complete payment....
www.cpur.in THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Himanshu

28 views

Published on

hospital management system

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Himanshu

  1. 1. www.cpur.in PROJECT TITAL Hospital management system Submitted to Submitted By School Of Computer Department Himanshu Gupta kid –k20017
  2. 2. www.cpur.in
  3. 3. www.cpur.in INTRODUCTION OBJECTIVE FEATURES OF HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FUTURE SCOPE MODULE
  4. 4. www.cpur.in INTRODUCTION The hospital management system (HMS) is an integrated software that handles different directions of clinic workflows.  It manages the smooth healthcare performance along with administrative, medical, legal and financial control.  That is a cornerstone for the successful operation of the healthcare facility.
  5. 5. www.cpur.in The following features are the high- level requirements that this system satisfies: •Admission - admiitting patients assigning the patients to appropriate wards. •Patient care - monitoring patients while they are in the hospital. •Surgery management - planning and organizing the works that surgeons and nurses perform in the operating room. •Ward management – planning and coordinating the management of ward and rooms. •Waiting list - monitoring to see if there are any patients waiting for available beds, assigning them to doctors and beds once these become available.
  6. 6. www.cpur.in OBJECTIVES To promote awareness of health care among all sections of the Indian people. To promote research in the field of Health and Hospital Management. in order to improve the efficiency of Health Care delivery Systems. To promote the development of high quality hospital services and community health care. To provide opportunities for training and research in all aspects of Hospital Services Health Care Delivery System and Health Care Administration. To update the knowledge and skill of the Health & Hospital Administrators and other personnel involved in the management of health care organization through continuous education and research. To conduct inter hospital/ Institution awards competition on various parameters to bring competitiveness for improving healthcare quality & training.
  7. 7. www.cpur.in Appointment Management Billing Management Prescription Management Discharge Summary Operation Theatre Management Pharmacy Management Lab Management Easy Patient data retrieval
  8. 8. www.cpur.in Possibility of home nursing care provider. Possibility of chekup by foreigner doctors
  9. 9. www.cpur.in 1. Patient Management System: allows getting detail information of patient’s health condition. 2. Doctor Management System: allows registering the doctors, working in a hospital as well as their clinic details. 3. Drugs Management System: allows the list of drugs mostly use for the purpose of treatment in that specific hospital. 4. Administrative Rights Management System: all right of management including HR and administration. 5. Appointment Management System: With the help of appointment management system patient, staff and doctor can check the status of appointment easily.
  10. 10. www.cpur.in 6. Invoice System: this invoice helps to know about the current status of payment as well as complete payment. 7. Medical Services System: allows adding a list of services that are provided by the hospital such as dental treatment service, cardiac services, mental treatment services, bones treatment services and much more. 8. Doctor Services Report System: allows getting complete information and management about the services of doctors. 9. Lab Test System: Lab Test System carry complete details of the test services that are available in the hospital such as X-ray, CBC test, and blood test and different other test services.
  11. 11. www.cpur.in THANK YOU

×