Planning and implementation of public transport systems in India
Transport planning is an exercise of evolving policies and strategies that give a rational direction to activities towards fulfilling a set of goals and objectives in Transport. Planning and. Assessment of the Urban Transport Systems Transport sector in India is an extensive system comprising different modes. The role of the government is crucial in planning and strict implementation. Bus transportation has proven to be inefficient and public transportation.
Public transport is the primary mode of transportation in India. Work in areas related to transportation, from motor vehicles to urban infrastructure planning
ADDRESS:
Toll Plaza, Mayur Vihar Road,
New Delhi- 110091
Phone No- 01244716300
Email: umtc@umtc.in
Link: https://www.umtc.co.in/traffic-engineering-and-management-(tem)-umtc-191
