Himanshu aggarwal portfolio

Himanshu Aggarwal
PROJECTS 3
Hines Commercial Building, Gurgaon - Design Plus • This commercial building is situated right on NH8 opposite the Cyber Ci...
Vision City Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) • This is the largest tow...
Vision City Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) 6 Villas, Townhouse, Apar...
Vision City Town Center, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) 7 Community facilities...
Kinyinya Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) • Kinyinya is an attempt for...
• This hotel has been carved out of an existing commercial complex called shiv market. • 80 keys, including 3 suites • 2 r...
• This hotel is the oldest 3 star hotel of Faridabad and was renovated to 4 star hotel. • 65 keys, including 2 suites • 2 ...
• 22.5 billion $ project with 6 lines • Total length of lines 175 kms. • 3 iconic stations designed by architects like Zah...
12 Riyadh Metro, Saudi Arabia – Aecom Majorly steel construction
13 Other BIM Project Examples
14 Other Architecture Projects
Urban Design Studio, Fifth Year – SPA, New Delhi • Jama Masjid and Red Fort precinct redevelopment • Major interventions l...
Thesis Project, Fifth Year – SPA, New Delhi • A skyscraper project situated in Taipei, Taiwan. • Built to signify the trem...
3d Visualisation works 18
My Architecture works

  1. 1. Himanshu Aggarwal
  2. 2. About Me I have more than 10 years of experience as a design professional in India and abroad with the major part of my career being first at Incube Designs (owned by me) and then with Synergy Property Development Services in Bangalore and Rwanda (Africa). As an architect and BIM manager, I have been fully involved in all aspects of the projects handled. Over the years, I have worked on a wide range of projects including hospitality, retail, residential developments and interiors and large-scale Master Planning. Education • Bachelor Of Architecture from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi 2002-2011 • Advanced PG Diploma in Renewable Energy from TERI University, New Delhi 2015 – 2017 • GRIHA Certified Professional (India’s Green Building rating system) • Autodesk Revit Certification 9599021894, 8700692349 himanshu2666@gmail.com Delhi, India https://www.linkedin.com/ in/himanshu-aggarwal- 4624084/ 2 Software Skills
  3. 3. PROJECTS 3
  4. 4. Hines Commercial Building, Gurgaon - Design Plus • This commercial building is situated right on NH8 opposite the Cyber City, on a plot measuring 12 acres. • The building complex contains 6 towers ranging from 15 to 17 floors each. • It is a LEED Platinum rated building. • Total Built up area of the buildings, including basements, is 500000 square metre. • No. of occupants expected around 30000. 4 My Role: • Project Architect / BIM Manager • BIM Execution Plan creation • Model Health check • CODE Compliance (checking design for compliance with NBC and local bye laws • Training people on software tools for BIM implementation on project. LEED Platinum Rated building
  5. 5. Vision City Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) • This is the largest township (spread over 157 Hectares) in Rwanda till date. • It consists of 4500 units. First phase which is now complete has 504 units. 18 villas each of 5 and 4 BHK, 304 apartments, 104 townhouses, 60 semi detached houses. • Total Built up area of phase 01 is 100000 square metre. • Built with a budget of 110 million $(US). 5 My Role: • Senior Architect / Design Manager • BIM Modelling of building units (Bangalore) • Site Execution / Supervision (Rwanda) • RFI Replies / Material Selection (Rwanda) • Services Coordination (Bangalore / Rwanda) • Design Documentation (Bangalore) Largest township project in Rwanda
  6. 6. Vision City Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) 6 Villas, Townhouse, Apartments
  7. 7. Vision City Town Center, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) 7 Community facilities like mall,office, hotel etc.
  8. 8. Kinyinya Township, Kigali, Rwanda- Synergy Property Development Services P Ltd (Now Colliers) • Kinyinya is an attempt for an Higher density integrated community in Rwanda over conventional low-density spread out settlements patterns • The project is spread over 246 acres. • Divided into 3 phases of development, it consists of 2, 3 and 4 BHK Apartments. • Total number of units is 1626. 8 My Role: • Senior Architect / Design Manager • BIM Modelling of building units (Bangalore) • Services Coordination (Bangalore / Rwanda) • Design Documentation (Bangalore) Low cost affordable housing.
  9. 9. • This hotel has been carved out of an existing commercial complex called shiv market. • 80 keys, including 3 suites • 2 restaurants, 5 banquets, spa, gym etc. • The redevelopment of the hotel involved several progressive sustainability strategies, including maximizing daylight and ventilation to ensure an energy efficient and environmentally sustainable hotel and conference facility. 9 Hotel City Mark, Gurgaon – Incube Designs Double skin façade on south to reduce aircon load My Role: • Principal Designer • Material Procurement • Construction Supervision • RFI Replies / Material Selection • Services Coordination • Design Documentation • Vendor Management
  10. 10. • This hotel is the oldest 3 star hotel of Faridabad and was renovated to 4 star hotel. • 65 keys, including 2 suites • 2 restaurants, 3 banquets, spa, gym etc. • The redevelopment of the hotel was specially challenging as no drawings of the hotel were available. Most of the services were just hanging by a thread. 10 Hotel Delite, Faridabad – Incube Designs Oldest 3 star hotel of Faridabad converted to 4 star My Role: • Principal Designer • Material Procurement • Construction Supervision • RFI Replies / Material Selection • Services Coordination • Design Documentation • Vendor Management
  11. 11. • 22.5 billion $ project with 6 lines • Total length of lines 175 kms. • 3 iconic stations designed by architects like Zaha Hadid, Snohetta and Omrania. 11 Riyadh Metro, Saudi Arabia – Aecom Majorly steel construction My Role: • BIM Lead (8 stations) on Line 1 (blue line). • RFI Replies • Services Coordination • Design Documentation • Checking model health • Handling team of 8 BIM Modellers
  12. 12. 12 Riyadh Metro, Saudi Arabia – Aecom Majorly steel construction
  13. 13. 13 Other BIM Project Examples
  14. 14. 14 Other Architecture Projects
  15. 15. Urban Design Studio, Fifth Year – SPA, New Delhi • Jama Masjid and Red Fort precinct redevelopment • Major interventions like pedestrianizing the whole precinct and taking the vehicular traffic below grade. • Developed new typology of shops and providing ample space for shoppers. • Jama Masjid forecourt designed on lines of Esfahan. • Addressed the lack of hotel rooms, by providing rooms on second floor of shops / offices. 15
  16. 16. Thesis Project, Fifth Year – SPA, New Delhi • A skyscraper project situated in Taipei, Taiwan. • Built to signify the tremendous progress Taiwan has made over the years. • Tower goes upto a height of 352 mt, and has 88 floors. • Each floorplate rotates by 4.5 degrees to achieve a rotation of 360 degrees till the last floor. • Structure system is based on a diagrid. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 3d Visualisation works 18

