MANAGEMENT STYLES AND WHEN BEST TO USE THEM
` THE TEAM Himank Aggarwal 1922170 Muskaan Singh 1922111 Mohit Arse 1922215
MANAGEMENT STYLES TYPES DIRECTIVE AUTHORITATIVE AFFILIATIVE PARTICIPATIVE PACE SETTING COACHING
DIRECTIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
AUTHORITATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
AFFILIATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
PARTICIPATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
PACE SETTING MANAGEMENT STYLE
COACHING MANAGEMENT STYLE
THANK YOU!
Management Styles

  1. 1. MANAGEMENT STYLES AND WHEN BEST TO USE THEM
  2. 2. ` THE TEAM Himank Aggarwal 1922170 Muskaan Singh 1922111 Mohit Arse 1922215
  3. 3. LEADERSHIP VS MANAGEMENT LEADER MANAGER Administrators Innovators Focusses on Systems and Structures Focusses on People Accepts the status quo Challenges it Does things right Does the right things Relies on Control Inspires trust A leader only performs one function, i.e., Directing Performs all the functions of Management
  4. 4. MANAGEMENT STYLES A management style is the particular way managers go about accomplishing the objectives. It encompasses the way they make decisions, how they plan and organize work, and how they exercise authority. Management styles may vary by company, level of management and even from person to person. A good manager is one that can adjust their management style to suit different environments and employees
  5. 5. MANAGEMENT STYLES TYPES DIRECTIVE AUTHORITATIVE AFFILIATIVE PARTICIPATIVE PACE SETTING COACHING
  6. 6. DIRECTIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
  7. 7. MEANING Directive management is all about having full control. In this management style, the manager makes decision and directs the employees in their tasks. ADVANTAGES • Full control of the direction. • More focus and order. DISADVANTAGES • Promotes very little learning • Very low possibility of employees morale being high. DIRECTIVE
  8. 8. WHEN BEST TO USE? DURING SUDDEN CRISIS The directive style becomes an effective management style when the business or company is suddenly faced with a crisis. For example, if a company is suddenly faced with the threat of a hostile takeover, managers will simply come up with split-second decisions and tell the employees what to do in order to deal with the threat. EMERGENCIES Use the coercive style in cases of emergencies. Say there is a plan, and unforeseen circumstances demand that they deviate from what was laid out on the plan. Further risk assessment shows that these deviations could have negative consequences if things go wrong. This is a time when a manager can take on a directive style of leadership.
  9. 9. AUTHORITATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
  10. 10. AUTHORITATIVE MEANING The authoritative style has the primary objective of providing long-term direction and vision for employees:  The ‘firm but fair’ manager  Gives employees clear direction  Motivates by persuasion and feedback on task performance. ADVANTAGES • This style gives employees a sense of freedom. • Ensures focus and a clear direction. DISADVANTAGES • Some employees may become complacent. • Does not care about how the employees are working.
  11. 11. WHEN BEST TO USE? UNDEFINED DIRECTIONS A business or company that does not have a clear direction has a need for a manager with an authoritative style, since he will be the one to set that vision and steer the business towards it. CREDIBILITY Authoritative management style works best in cases where we have a manager who has a lot of credibility and commands great respect from employees. After all, employees will only agree to the direction given by a manager who is credible and trustworthy.
  12. 12. AFFILIATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
  13. 13. AFFILIATIVE MEANING Affiliative style aims at creating a harmonious relationship in the workplace, particularly between the manager and the employees, and also among the employees. ADVANTAGES • Employees will be happy. • Emphasizes conflict management DISADVANTAGES • Performance of employees would be mediocre. • Employees who are performance-focused and task-oriented may feel dispirited.
  14. 14. WHEN BEST TO USE? LACK OF TEAMWORK A company that does not have the spirit of teamwork in place will definitely get a boost from an affiliative management style. In the same vein, a company that suffers from divisions and dissensions may have its problems fixed by a manager that exercises an affiliative management style. ROUTINE TASK If the tasks performed by employees are routine and do not require top-notch performance, an affiliative approach is preferable.
  15. 15. PARTICIPATIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE
  16. 16. PARTICIPATIVE MEANING The participative management style aims at establishing consensus and building commitment among employees. ADVANTAGES • Encourages cooperation among employees • Employees morale will be high. DISADVANTAGES • Progress is often slow • This will demand a lot from the manager.
  17. 17. WHEN BEST TO USE? BRAINSTROMING ENVIRONMENT Use the participative management style in an environment that requires brainstorming or input of ideas to arrive at solutions to problems. This definitely comes in handy when managers are at a loss on how to go about a project, or how to solve a problem, since they can seek employee input. EXPERIENCED SUBORDINATES This management style applies best if the employees or subordinates are experienced, qualified, and have credibility to carry out their tasks.
  18. 18. PACE SETTING MANAGEMENT STYLE
  19. 19. PACE SETTING MEANING The pace setting management style aims to accomplish organizational goals to a high standard of excellence. ADVANTAGES • Employees feel more inclined to face up to the challenge. • Employees perform their tsks with high energy and engagement DISADVANTAGES • Managers sets impossibly high standards • Employees feel too much pressure and exhaustion.
  20. 20. WHEN BEST TO USE? EXPERT EMPLOYEES This management style applies best if the employees or subordinates are experienced, qualified, and have credibility to carry out their tasks. MOTIVATED EMPLOYEES The pacesetting style is most effective when the employees are highly motivated and have the competence to accomplish tasks according to the high standards of excellence set by management.
  21. 21. COACHING MANAGEMENT STYLE
  22. 22. COACHING MEANING The coaching style aims to contribute to the long-term professional development of employees. ADVANTAGES • Encourages a thirst for learning and development. • Employees may feel proud of their achievements. DISADVANTAGES • Creates a high demand for highly skilled and expert managers. • May promote unhealthy competition among employees.
  23. 23. WHEN BEST TO USE? NEED OF TRAINING This management style is ideal in settings where the employees are in need of instruction and training. MOTIVATED EMPLOYEES Apply this management style when the employees are motivated and are keen on developing and improving their skills and competence levels.
  24. 24. CONCLUSION After understanding all these Styles, now we come up to an all-important question: Which Is The Best Management Style? Actually, There is no best Management Style. It depends upon: The Nature of the Business, The Work Comprehended, The Personalities, Capabilities and Values of the Persons involved, Various Circumstances Prevailing at that Certain Period of Time. Some of the best Managers have often used more than one of these styles at once. There is no limit as to how many styles can be employed by one manager, as long as they do it correct.
  25. 25. THANK YOU!

