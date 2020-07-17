Himani bhushan, drug discovery

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pharmacognosy Submitted to :- Submitted by :- Dr. Amit C Kharkwal Himani Bhushan M. Sc(Microbiology) 3rd Sem
INTRODUCTION • The word ‘pharmacognosy’ is derived from two Greek words Pharmacon (drug) & Gnosis (knowledge). • The term ...
• Pharmacognosy deals with the natural drugs obtained from organisms such as most plants, microbes, and animals. • many im...
Catharanthus roseus (Madagascar periwinkle) • It is a species of flowering plant in the dogbane family Apocynaceae. • It i...
• It is widely cultivated in subtropical and tropical areas of the world like Australia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan and Ban...
Vinblastine Vincristine Sold under the brand name ‘Velban’ Sold under brand name ‘Oncovin’
Fusarium species • Fusarium is a large genus of filamentous fungi widely distributed in soil and associated with plants. •...
• Apicidin’s antiparasitic activity appears due to low nanomolar inhibition of Apicomplexan histone deacetylase (HDA), whi...
ISOLATION OF BIOACTIVE COMPOUND FROM PLANTS • Extraction The basic operation included steps, such as pre-washing, drying o...
• Toxicity Assay analysis of the effects on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. • In vivo evaluation • Clinical study
FROM MICROBES
DISADVANTAGES • Few of them have been attributed to illnesses and fatalities as some of them have reported to cause liver ...
