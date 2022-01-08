Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
If you consume black coffee in moderation and without too many added sweets, it can help you lose weight.
* However, if you don't drink coffee black, it can contribute to harmful weight gain, as many popular coffee beverages are high in sugar and calories.
* If you want to lose weight, don't add sugar to your coffee and limit yourself to four cups a day or in the hours preceding up to night.
