PROJECT MANAGEMENT COURSE
THANK YOU
Pmp

  1. 1. PROJECT MANAGEMENT COURSE https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification
  2. 2. 2 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification PROJECT MANAGEMENT COURSE OBJECTIVES • Learn the introduction, planning and execution of plans from this project management program • Teaching efficient project management techniques for less time consumption and better results • To understand the operational concepts of strategizing, accounting and summing up the whole work in the mentioned budget • To teach you the methodologies for better understanding of your client, their needs and choices.
  3. 3. 3 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification OTHER BENEFITS OF LEARNING PROJECT MANAGEMENT • Sufficient knowledge of project management plays a great deal to lead the team in any condition • It builds and improves some basic skills like small function management, team leadership, strategizing and establishes the ground for high level thinking and complex tasks • Teaches you the ability to tackle the high level situations and accomplish projects with tight deadlines faster • Better communication skills are the strongest link for project management, the same learning proves beneficial in every meeting, presentations, public events etc.
  4. 4. 4 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification JOB RESPONSIBILITIES OF PROJECT MANAGER • Management of every project on line along with preparation of blueprints for future events to get satisfying outcomes • Keeping the pace with the client's demands and staying in constant touch with him/her • Documenting the prime follow-ups, leads, results, and almost every thing of importance in case of urgent requirement • Holding the whole team together, assigning them the tasks
  5. 5. 5 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification ETHICAL HACKING INSTRUCTOR PROFILE •10+ years of experience at reputed firms • 1500+ students were trained • High-grade certified professional • Expert level knowledge in theoretical and practical concepts • Constant updation of skills in trending technologies and industry needs • 5 star rated delivery of subject and training strategies Mr. Vijay K Ethical Hacking Expert
  6. 6. 6 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification SALARY EXPECTATION AFTER COMPLETING THE COURSE Project management professionals play a crucial role in smooth working for any organisation. Because of their respective work they are in great demand hence paid a handsome account in IT, finance and in every sector.
  7. 7. 7 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification CAREER AFTER PROJECT MANAGEMENT Suitable individuals skilled at leadership, time management, strategizing, critical thinking are overall called project managers- leaders of any task taking or will take place in any organisation. Career opportunities are unimaginably high in this field, as the whole workload is on their shoulders, they are among the ones who are paid really well everywhere.
  8. 8. 8 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification BENEFITS OF THE PMP CERTIFICATION COURSE • The PMP course is of importance which helps in adding value to your CV and giving out the best quality of situation which will help in giving you a quality work. • The PMP course also helps in making your quality and working understanding by 25%. The course has been highly in demand in the countries such as United States, Canada, England, Lithuania and Germany which will in turn help in you getting an opportunity outside the country and conclusively help in the improvement of your standard of living. • The PMP course helps in finding ways that will enable you to think out of the box. There are more chances that a person shall not be able to provide themselves with a quality of work when not completing the course.
  9. 9. 9 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification BEST INSTITUTE FOR PROJECT MANAGEMENT Teachers at Apponix believe in transparency. We provide the best of project management opportunities to our students and prepare them for the future challenges. Core skills like time management, planning and execution of ideas is our main focus. Take a demo class today
  10. 10. 10 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification TOP 5 REASONS TO LEARN PROJECT MANAGEMENT • Helps you land a better job with PMP certification • Companies demand great PMP experts in this competitive market • PMP is a worldwide recognition applicable in every field • PMP individuals are paid well in comparison with other individuals • The skill helps you develop better understanding of projects, their working and operations.
  11. 11. 11 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification WHAT ARE THE PREREQUISITES FOR PROJECT MANAGEMENT COURSE? One must have 3years of working or relevant experience demanding on their education to appear for the PMP test. To appear for this course you should be eligible according to guidelines otherwise there lies a possibility for several complications in the duration of preparation.
  12. 12. 12 https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification Head Office - Bangalore 306, 10th Main, 46th Cross, 4th Block Rajajinagar, Bangalore - 560010 M: +91 8050580888 info@apponix.com Hubli Branch 2nd floor, virupaksha krupa building P.B. road vidyanagar, Above Vodafone and Airtel store Hubli - 580021 M: +91-9069980888 Marathahalli Branch 505/2, Marathahalli Bridge, HAL Old Airport Road, Ashwath Nagar, Opp to MAX Showroom Marathahalli, Bangalore-560 037 Placement and Recruitment Related Queries hr@apponix.com M: +91-7338089888
  13. 13. THANK YOU

https://www.apponix.com/pmp-certification

