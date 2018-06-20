Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Dybbuk Audiobook Free

The Dybbuk Audiobook Free

The Dybbuk Audiobook Free

  2. 2. The Dybbuk Audiobook Free | The Dybbuk free books on tape downloads In the folklore of Eastern European Jewry, a dybbuk is a wandering soul that comes to rest in the body of a living person. In this case, the dybbuk is an impoverished student that possesses a young bride on her wedding day. She is taken to a great Chassidic rabbi for exorcism. But before he can expel the spirit, the sage must discover who the dybbuk was in life, why he has possessed the maiden, and most importantly, how to balance the scales of cosmic justice. ​ Part folk tale, part love story, and part allegory, The Dybbuk recreates the atmosphere of a bygone era, with all its rich humor, music, folkways, magic, and humanity. ​ This Audie Award-winning production of the most revered drama in the Yiddish repertoire is the only sound recording of the play in the English language.
  3. 3. The Dybbuk Audiobook Free | The Dybbuk free books on tape downloads Written By: S. Ansky. Narrated By: Full Cast Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: May 2009 Duration: 1 hours 36 minutes
