Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guelph Engineering
Why Choose the University of Guelph? One of Canada’s top comprehensive Universities Top marks for Student Experience (Macl...
7 Accredited Programs: Biological Engineering Biomedical Engineering Computer Engineering Engineering Systems & Computing ...
Why Guelph Engineering? 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Prov. Average U of G Design – Design spine throughout the engineering program ...
Guelph Engineering
Engineering Clubs
Women in Engineering Percentagefemale(%) Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% ...
3 rounds of offers (typically February, March and May) Based on admission average (completed or in-progress 4U/M or comple...
Academic Program (No Co-op) Typically 4 years to graduate Year Fall Winter Summer 1 Regular Stream 2 3 4 Semester 1 Semest...
Co-op Stream Academic Program (Co-op) Typically 5 years to graduate, includes 20 months of co-op. Year Fall Winter Summer ...
ACADEMIC MINORS Dual Degrees Can pursue a minor after 2nd year Over 40 choices STEM/Business examples Arts/Humanities exam...
Opportunities for an International Experience Exchange agreements with over 100 partner institutions in over 30 countries ...
Guelph Engineering
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guelph Engineering

43 views

Published on

Guelph Engineering Slideshow

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guelph Engineering

  1. 1. Guelph Engineering
  2. 2. Why Choose the University of Guelph? One of Canada’s top comprehensive Universities Top marks for Student Experience (Maclean's) $146 million in annual research funding - we attract more money than any other university in Canada without a medical school $23 million awarded to 7,950 students in 2017/2018 One of the highest % of female STEM students nationally $76.6 million investment from federal government to start a digital food revolution
  3. 3. 7 Accredited Programs: Biological Engineering Biomedical Engineering Computer Engineering Engineering Systems & Computing Mechanical Engineering Environmental Engineering Water Resources Engineering Guelph Engineering (Engineering to Improve Life.)
  4. 4. Why Guelph Engineering? 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Prov. Average U of G Design – Design spine throughout the engineering program (emphasis on interdisciplinary teams) Flexible – can switch programs easily Emphasis towards hands-on, collaborative learning Supportive academic environment Co-operative education Large choice of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities Creator owned IP Common computer and student spaces Strong sense of community Students have a strong social conscience Best campus food in Canada! (Maclean's 2019) Consistently has one of the highest employment rate’s after graduation of all Ontario engineering programs 2nd Year Returning Students Well above the provincial average (source: 2014 CUDO) 89% 92%
  5. 5. Guelph Engineering
  6. 6. Engineering Clubs
  7. 7. Women in Engineering Percentagefemale(%) Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35%
  8. 8. 3 rounds of offers (typically February, March and May) Based on admission average (completed or in-progress 4U/M or completed 3U/M courses) English Advanced Functions Calculus and Vectors 2 courses from: biology, chemistry, physics) 1 additional course Admissions Cycle
  9. 9. Academic Program (No Co-op) Typically 4 years to graduate Year Fall Winter Summer 1 Regular Stream 2 3 4 Semester 1 Semester 2 Semester 3 Semester 4 Off Off Off Graduate! Semester 5 Semester 6 Semester 7 Semester 8
  10. 10. Co-op Stream Academic Program (Co-op) Typically 5 years to graduate, includes 20 months of co-op. Year Fall Winter Summer 1 2 3 4 Semester 1 Semester 2 Semester 3 Semester 4 Off 4-month co-op Semester 5 Semester 6 Semester 7 5 Graduate!Semester 8 8-month co-op 4-month co-op 4-month co-op 4-month co-op 4-month co-op 8-month co-op > < 8-month co-op
  11. 11. ACADEMIC MINORS Dual Degrees Can pursue a minor after 2nd year Over 40 choices STEM/Business examples Arts/Humanities examples Business Marketing Biotechnology Mathematics Physics Statistics Chemistry Computing Neuroscience Biology Agriculture Arts Creative Writing Anthropology Philosophy History Economics International Development
  12. 12. Opportunities for an International Experience Exchange agreements with over 100 partner institutions in over 30 countries Academic semester abroad Co-op semester abroad Summer research opportunities

×