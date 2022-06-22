Back Pain - Hill Regional Hospital.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

"Sprains, strains, kidney stones, infections, and ailments affecting the intestines or reproductive organs are a few potential reasons of lower back discomfort on the right side. If lower back discomfort interferes with everyday living or does not go away with rest, people should consult a doctor.
Call us right now at 254–580–8500 to schedule an appointment with one of our qualified doctors if you or someone you know is in pain."

"Sprains, strains, kidney stones, infections, and ailments affecting the intestines or reproductive organs are a few potential reasons of lower back discomfort on the right side. If lower back discomfort interferes with everyday living or does not go away with rest, people should consult a doctor.
Call us right now at 254–580–8500 to schedule an appointment with one of our qualified doctors if you or someone you know is in pain."

Health & Medicine

  1. 1. YOUR HEALTH IS OUR PRIORITY HILL REGIONAL HOSPITAL Hill Regional Hospital is YOUR community healthcare provider. As a rural hospital, we are designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a 25 bed Critical Access Hospital (CAH). LEARN MORE OPEN DAILY 24/7 https://www.hillregionalhospital.com/blogs/lower-right-back-pain/
  2. 2. BACK PAIN Back pain is one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor or miss work, and it is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Fortunately, you can take measures to prevent or relieve most back pain episodes. If prevention fails, simple home treatment and proper body mechanics often will heal your back within a few weeks and keep it functional. Surgery is rarely needed to treat back pain. https://www.hillregionalhospital.com/blogs/lower-right-back-pain/
  3. 3. CAUSES Sprains and strains Radiculopathy Spinal stenosis Intervertebral disc degeneration Infections Appendicitis Spinal tumor https://www.hillregionalhospital.com/blogs/lower-right-back-pain/
  4. 4. Persists past a few weeks Is severe and doesn't improve with rest Spreads down one or both legs, especially if the pain extends below the knee Causes weakness, numbness or tingling in one or both legs Is accompanied by unexplained weight loss Contact your doctor if your back pain: WHEN TO SEE DOCTOR https://www.hillregionalhospital.com/blogs/lower-right-back-pain/
  5. 5. CONTACT US If you or anyone you know is suffering from pain, call us today on (254) 580 8500 to book an appointment with our expert doctors. https://www.hillregionalhospital.com/blogs/lower-right-back-pain/

