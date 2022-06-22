Back Pain - Hill Regional Hospital.pdf

"Sprains, strains, kidney stones, infections, and ailments affecting the intestines or reproductive organs are a few potential reasons of lower back discomfort on the right side. If lower back discomfort interferes with everyday living or does not go away with rest, people should consult a doctor.

