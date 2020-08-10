Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trabajo Práctico N°3 de Geografía 5to Año
La Argentina presentó su reclamo sobre las Malvinas ante distintos organismos internacionales:  La Asamblea General de la...
Antártida 1) ¿Cuál es la porción de la Antártida que reclama Argentina? ¿qué otros países reclaman la misma porción? Se en...
- Eliminación y tratamientos de residuos. - Prevención de contaminación marina - Sistema de Áreas Protegidas. Otros:  Med...
Islas malvinas y antartida

geografia 17-04

Islas malvinas y antartida

  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico N°3 de Geografía 5to Año Nombre: Fechas de entrega: Viernes 17/04 la entrega se realizara en el aula virtual Criterios evaluativos: - Entrega en tiempo y forma del trabajo - Correcta redacción de las respuestas - Utilización de vocabulario especifico - En caso de utilizar páginas de internet no copiar y pegar sino interpretar y trascribir lo comprendido Estas actividades corresponden a las clases del día viernes 17/04 Territorios en conflicto: Islas Malvinas y Antártida Realiza la lectura de las pág. 28 a la 31 (hoja 9 y 10 del cuadernillo) Islas Malvinas 1) ¿Por qué las islas son argentinas? ¿Qué argumentos se exponen para reclamarlas? Las islas son argentinas porque emergen del margen continental argentino. Argumentos que se exponen al reclamarlas:  La contigüidad geográfica: Encontradas a escasa distancia de la Patagonia Argentina.  La continuidad geológica: Esta ubicada dentro del marcen continental argentino.  La herencia: Argentina, en 1810, hereda de España los territorios que estaban bajo la jurisdicción del Virreinato del Río de la Plata.  La ocupación y la administración: En 1811 Argentina ocupó las islas pacíficamente de forma interrumpida. Eran administradas por bonaerenses.  La usurpación: Las islas fueron usurpadas por el Reino Unido en 1833 expulsando las autoridades y los habitantes de las islas. 2) ¿Qué tipos de reclamos realizó nuestro país? ¿ante que organismos?
  2. 2. La Argentina presentó su reclamo sobre las Malvinas ante distintos organismos internacionales:  La Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas en 1965 declaró la existencia de una disputa sobre la soberanía entre ambos países. El Reino Unido y la República Argentina fueron instados a resolver la disputa de forma pacífica. Argentina sostuvo que no se debería aplicar el principio que propuso el Reino Unido, ya que existía una situación colonial pero no un pueblo colonizado porque la población de Malvinas se trata de un grupo trasplantado.  La Asamblea General de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) también apoyó la reivindicación nacional de soberanía sobre las islas e instó a ambos gobiernos a respetar lo acordado y mantener las negociaciones en vía pacífica.  En 1990 se reanudaron las relaciones diplomáticas y comerciales entre los países, pero el Reino unido se niega a negociar con Argentina. 3) Averigua la situación actual de los reclamos de Malvinas La Cuestión de las Islas Malvinas es un tema prioritario de la política exterior argentina, que refleja un mandato constitucional y se traduce en una política de Estado. El Presidente Alberto Fernández ha reafirmado en su discurso de asunción presidencial del pasado 10 de diciembre el más firme compromiso de la Argentina con el cumplimiento de la Cláusula Transitoria Primera de la Constitución Nacional a la vez que anunció que se trabajará de manera incansable para potenciar “el legítimo e imprescriptible reclamo por la soberanía sobre las Islas Malvinas, Georgias del Sur y Sandwich del Sur y los espacios marítimos e insulares correspondientes”. Por último, manifestó que defenderá nuestros derechos soberanos sobre las Islas Malvinas, la plataforma continental, la Antártida Argentina y los recursos naturales que estas extensiones poseen porque pertenecen a todos los argentinos. La creación de la Secretaría de Malvinas, Antártida y Atlántico Sur por el Decreto 50/2019 del 19 de diciembre pasado fue el primer paso para cumplimentar los objetivos enunciados.
  3. 3. Antártida 1) ¿Cuál es la porción de la Antártida que reclama Argentina? ¿qué otros países reclaman la misma porción? Se encuentra comprendida entre los meridianos de 25º Y 74º de longitud Oeste, el paralelo de 60º de latitud sur y el Polo Sur. Desde el punto de vista político, este sector pertenece a la pvcia. De Tierra del Fuego, Antártida e Islas del Atlántico Sur. 2) ¿Qué argumentos utiliza nuestro país para el reclamo? Argumentos que se utilizaron para el reclamo:  La proximidad geográfica: Escasa distancia al continente americano.  La continuidad geológica: La Cordillera de Los Andes reaparece en la península antártica con el nombre de Antartandes.  La herencia: hereda de España los territorios  La participación en actividades foqueras desde sus inicios.  Los trabajos científicos, cartográficos, de exploración y mantenimiento en forma permanente y continuada. 3) ¿Qué acuerdos existen sobre el territorio? Acuerdos que existen sobre el territorio: Los dos más importantes:  Tratado Antártico (firmado en 1959 y entro en vigencia en 1961) que tenía puntos principales como: - Utilización para fines pacíficos. - Libertad de investigación y cooperación. - Protección y conservación de recursos naturales. - Prohibición de explosiones nucleares. - No aceptación de nuevas reclamaciones.  Protocolo Adicional de Madrid. - Evaluación de impacto sobre el medio ambiente. - Conservación de la flora y la fauna.
  4. 4. - Eliminación y tratamientos de residuos. - Prevención de contaminación marina - Sistema de Áreas Protegidas. Otros:  Medidas de protección de flora y fauna adoptada en Bélgica en 1964.  Conservación de las focas adoptada en Londres en 1972.  Conservación de los recursos vivos marinos adoptada en Camberra, Australia en 1980 y entró en vigor en 1982. 4) En tu opinión: ¿la Antártida es Argentina? ¿deberíamos utilizar el mapa bicontinental? Para mi le pertenece a Argentina una parte del territorio antártico. Para mí no es necesario utilizar un mapa bicontinental.

