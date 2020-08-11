Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The currency in Italy is the euro. The currency in The UK is the pound. The currency in Japan is the yen. The currency in ...
 855: eight hundred fifty five.  3890: three thounsand eight hundred ninety.  3700000: three million seventy hundred th...
Activity 02 07
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Activity 02 07

30 views

Published on

02-07

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Activity 02 07

  1. 1. The currency in Italy is the euro. The currency in The UK is the pound. The currency in Japan is the yen. The currency in USA is the dollar. The currency in Saudi Arabia is the ryal.
  2. 2.  855: eight hundred fifty five.  3890: three thounsand eight hundred ninety.  3700000: three million seventy hundred thousand.  148: one hundred forty eight.  211090: two hundred eleven thousand ninety.  $125: one hundred twenty five dollars.  Ұ530,25: five hundred thirty yens twenty-five cents.  €15,39: fifteen euros thirty-nine cents.  £57,90: fifty seven pounds ninety cents.  R$579,23: five hundred seventy nine ryals twenty three cents.

×