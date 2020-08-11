Successfully reported this slideshow.
TAREA SOBRE GRUPOS, EQUIPOS, ESTRÉS Y ACOSO LABORAL 1. Definir: a. Los tipos de GRUPOS mencionados en el material. Formale...
 Progreso personal. Desventajas:  Pérdida de tiempo en tomar decisiones.  Líderes tiranos  Grupos dentro del grupo  B...
*Trabajo de alto grado de dificultad *Trabajo con gran demanda de atención *Actividades de gran responsabilidad *Funciones...
u honestidad. Este fenómeno comienza cuando la persona es criticada por la forma de realizar su trabajo. Al principio, las...
  1. 1. TAREA SOBRE GRUPOS, EQUIPOS, ESTRÉS Y ACOSO LABORAL 1. Definir: a. Los tipos de GRUPOS mencionados en el material. Formales  De mando: Está determinado por el organigrama de la empresa, los individuos se reportan directamente a determinado jefe.  De tareas: Lo conforman aquellos que se unen para terminar una encomienda de trabajo y cruzan las relaciones de mando.  Comités-comisiones: Es un grupo pequeño que actúa por delegación de un grupo grande, debaten problemas, proyectos y temas para luego dar conclusiones o sugerencias al grupo que le ha asignado.  Círculo de control de calidad: Son pequeños colaboradores y tienen el objetivo de proponer cambios, mejoras o soluciones para problemas encontrados en la producción. Informales  De interés: Las personas se juntan porque tienen un interés en común y defienden el mismo.  De amigos: Personas las cuales se llevan bien, se hacen compañía, comparten actividades. b. Los tipos de EQUIPOS mencionados en el material.  Solucionadores de problemas: Analizan las formas de mejorar la calidad, la eficiencia y el ambiente en el trabajo, los miembros comparten ideas y ofrecen sugerencias sobre la forma en que se pueden mejorar los procesos y métodos de trabajo.  Auto-administrados: Un grupo de personas que trabajan juntas continuamente y que planean, efectúan y controlan su trabajo para lograr un resultado definido.  Multidisciplinarios: Equipo formado por profesionales de diferentes trayectorias académicas y profesionales, están pensados para aportar una mayor perspectiva en el proceso de trabajo ya que, a pesar de que los miembros pertenezcan a ámbitos laborales distintos, todos ellos trabajan de forma conjunta para resolver un problema concreto en conjunto.  Virtuales: Un equipo virtual es un conjunto de individuos que trabajan de forma independiente que trabajan juntos para proporcionar soluciones de negocio a los clientes externos. Este marco se puede complementar con la contratación de empleados virtuales en múltiples ubicaciones geográficas para apoyar a los clientes de diferentes regiones. 2. Enumerar ventajas y desventajas del: a. Trabajo en GRUPO Ventajas:  Mayor resultado.  Mayor motivación.  Más soluciones, puntos de vistas e ideas.  Mayor implicación con el trabajo, más responsabilidad y compromiso.  Más conocimiento e información.  Surgen nuevas formas de abordar problemas.  Diferentes puntos de vistas.
  2. 2.  Progreso personal. Desventajas:  Pérdida de tiempo en tomar decisiones.  Líderes tiranos  Grupos dentro del grupo  Bloqueo por actitudes negativas o discusiones.  Desvío de la atención hacia otros temas. b. Trabajo en EQUIPO Ventajas:  Aumenta la productividad.  Es más agradable sentirse acompañado.  Aumenta la motivación.  Permite aprender de los demás.  Facilita la organización. Desventajas:  Pueden haber subgrupos.  Puede perderse demasiado tiempo.  Alguno de los integrantes puede causar problemas.  Al no haber un líder, puede haber conflicto en las decisiones. 3. Visualizar los videos de los cuales dejo los enlaces a continuación y elaborar una síntesis sobre lo entendido de c/u de ellos. Estrés en el trabajo El estrés es un conjunto de reacciones nocivas físicas y emocionales, que concurren cuando las exigencias del trabajo superan las capacidades, los recursos o las necesidades del trabajado. Aparece cuando por la intensidad de las demandas laborales o por problemas de organización, el trabajador comienza a experimentar vivencias negativas asociadas al contexto laboral. El estrés episódico es aquel que se presenta momentáneamente, es una situación que no se posterga por mucho tiempo y luego que se enfrenta o resuelve desaparecen todos los síntomas que lo originaron. Por otra parte el estrés crónico es aquel que se presenta de manera recurrente cuando una persona es sometida a un agente estresor de manera constante. Se pueden presentar cuando la persona se encuentra sometida a las siguientes situaciones: ambiente laboral inadecuado, sobrecarga de trabajo, alteración de ritmos biológicos, responsabilidades y decisiones muy grandes. Causas del estrés laboral Son estas situaciones las que muchas veces llevan a los individuos a ser adictos de su empleo y estas mismas son las que generalmente ocasionan estrés laboral. El desempeño profesional es el trabajo que satisface las necesidades del ser humano pero en muchas ocasiones existen ciertas situaciones que desencadenan el estrés las cuáles son:  Según el desempeño laboral:
  3. 3. *Trabajo de alto grado de dificultad *Trabajo con gran demanda de atención *Actividades de gran responsabilidad *Funciones contradictorias *Creatividad e iniciativa restringidas *Exigencia de decisiones Complejas *Cambios tecnológicos intempestivos *Ausencia de plan de vida laboral  Según la dirección: *Liderazgo Inadecuado *Mala utilización de las habilidades del trabajador *Mala delegación de autoridad *Relaciones laborales ambivalentes *Falta de capacitación y Desarrollo del Personal  Según la Organización y Función: *Prácticas administrativas inadecuadas *Desinformación *Trabajo Burocrático *Conflicto de Autoridad *Planeación deficiente  Según las tareas y actividades: *Competencia excesiva, desleal o destructiva *Trabajo monótono o rutinario  Según el ambiente: *Condiciones físicas laborales inadecuadas *Espacio físico restringido *Ambiente laboral conflictivo *Menosprecio al trabajador  Según La Jornada laboral: *Rotación de turnos *Jornadas de trabajo excesivas *Duración indefinida de jornada *Actividad física excesiva  Según la empresa y el entorno: *Intervención y acción sindical *Salario insuficiente *Carencia de seguridad en el empleo *Subempleo o desempleo en la comunidad Y los efectos son: ausentismo, rotación del personal y disminución de la productividad. Características laborales que producen estrés La generación del estrés proviene de la descompensación, desequilibrio o incongruencia entre lo que exteriormente la organización demanda u ofrece y lo que los colaboradores necesitan, desean o son capaces de hacer. Las principales características laborales que llevan a tal desequilibrio al individuo son las siguientes. El Trabajo apresurado. El peligro constante. El Riesgo vital. El confinamiento. La Alta responsabilidad. El Riesgo económico. Finalmente podemos concluir que todas las profesiones y oficios cuentan con características laborales específicas que pueden desencadenar estrés en diferente grado, pero dependerá tanto de la persona como de la organización qué tanto pueda afectar. El mobbing (Acoso laboral) Es una situación en la que una persona o grupo de personas ejercen una presión psicológica extrema, de forma sistemática (al menos una vez por semana) durante un tiempo prolongado (más de seis meses) sobre otra persona en el lugar de trabajo. Para que este tipo de tensión se pueda considerar Mobbing debe de cumplir la llamada regla de las 3 C del Acoso: es el acoso Constante, Contra Alguien y Con Intención que sufre una persona al ser atacada con razón o sin razón por alguno o algunos de sus compañeros de trabajo, descalificando sus capacidades, compromiso laboral
  4. 4. u honestidad. Este fenómeno comienza cuando la persona es criticada por la forma de realizar su trabajo. Al principio, las personas acosadas no quieren sentirse ofendidas y no se toman en serio las indirectas o vejaciones. No obstante la situación resulta extraña para la víctima porque no entiende lo que está pasando y tiene dificultad para organizar conceptualmente su defensa. El Mobbing pasa por una serie de fases las cuáles son: •Fase 0: La seducción. Sin esta fase no puede darse el acoso. En esta fase el acosador aún no ha manifestado su gran potencial violento. •Fase 1: El conflicto.Una mala resolución del conflicto es lo que lleva al acoso laboral. Algunas veces, es tan corto el espacio de tiempo que separa "el conflicto" del "acoso" que se solapan. •Fase 2: Acoso Moral Bossing o Bullying Laboral que es aquel "comportamiento negativo entre compañeros o entre superiores o inferiores jerárquicos, a causa del cual el afectado es objeto de acoso y ataque sistemático durante mucho tiempo, de modo directo o indirecto, por parte de una o más personas, con el objetivo y/o efecto de hacerle el vacío". •Fase 3: El entorno. La respuesta del entorno laboral será la que determinará la resolución rápida del acoso o bien su implantación permanente, con el consiguiente daño en la salud del acosado. •Fase 4: La actuación de la empresa. •Fase 5: La marginación. Consiste en la exclusión del acosado del mundo laboral, ya sea por despidos, jubilaciones anticipadas, invalidez, pérdida de la razón y a veces, incluso, con pérdida de la vida (suicidio, accidentes laborales mortales). •Fase 6: LA RECUPERACIÓN. Debido al mayor conocimiento y difusión del proceso destructivo del Mobbing, existen personas en la empresa (jefes y compañeros) que se niegan a agredir y también existen personas fuera de la empresa que ayudan a la reparación del daño recibido. Si ese no fuera el caso, es necesario acudir a los tribunales de justicia con toda la documentación acumulada y con buen asesoramiento legal.

