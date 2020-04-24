Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ecologists have identified eight major terrestrial biomes and several minor biomes. The major biomes are the tropical fore...
TERRESTRIAL BIOMES
• There are TWO TYPES of tropical forests: tropical seasonal forest and the tropical rainforest. • Has two seasons- wet an...
• Found at the south of Taiga • Plant and animal adapted to seasonal changes. • This type of biome has well defined season...
• This biome is dominated by coniferous trees such as pines, firs, and spruces. • sometimes called as coniferous forests o...
• The tundra is characterized by a thin layer of topsoil over the permafrost. • There are no trees in the tundra because i...
• Grasslands are covered with tall grasses in moist areas and short grasses in drier areas. GRASSLANDS
• Plants that thrive in deserts are adapted to endure dry, hot conditions. • Plants have thick waxy coating to reduce evap...
• Savannas are characterized as tropical grasslands with scattered deciduous trees and shrubs. • Plant and animal life sur...
• The region is dominated by either small trees or shrubs. • The leaves of the shrubs are called evergreen, which means th...
AQUATIC BIOMES
• Freshwater biomes are characterized by low levels of dissolved salt, includes lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands. (1) ...
(1)EUTROPHIC LAKES • are nutrient-rich but oxygen poor areas • inhabited by plants and algae • found at lower altitudes (2...
LITTORAL ZONE • area closest to land • the water is shallow LIMNETIC ZONE • is the open water area of the lake or pond • P...
• are the moving bodies of water • known as lotic habitats RIVERS & STREAMS RIVER STREAMS
• are transitional biomes- a transition between aquatic and terrestrial biomes • are wet for at least a part of the year W...
Marshes • are wetlands dominated by rushes, reeds, or grasses • frequently flooded by water Swamps • are wetlands that are...
• Estuaries are areas where freshwater from rivers meet and mix with marine water, creating brackish water. • Organisms li...
• tound along the coastlines • Trees thrive in the brackish water and serve as a home to crustaceans and small fishes befo...
• are considered the rainforests of the sea • are made up of calcium carbonate Coral Reefs
• In terms of availability of light, ecologists divided the ocean into two zones: the photic zone and the aphotic zone. • ...
• Ecologists divided the ocean into zones based on the diversity of organisms: Intertidal Zone • Organisms should be adapt...
PELAGIC ZONE NERITIC ZONE INTERTIDAL ZONE
Biomes

  1. 1. Ecologists have identified eight major terrestrial biomes and several minor biomes. The major biomes are the tropical forest, temperate forest, taiga, tundra, desert, grassland, savanna, and shrubland TERRESTRIAL BIOMES
  2. 2. TERRESTRIAL BIOMES
  3. 3. • There are TWO TYPES of tropical forests: tropical seasonal forest and the tropical rainforest. • Has two seasons- wet and dry • Rainforest have longer wet seasons and receive much more rainfall than a seasonal rainforest. TROPICAL FOREST
  4. 4. • Found at the south of Taiga • Plant and animal adapted to seasonal changes. • This type of biome has well defined seasons: winter, spring, summer and autumn TEMPERATE FOREST
  5. 5. • This biome is dominated by coniferous trees such as pines, firs, and spruces. • sometimes called as coniferous forests or boreal forests TAIGAS
  6. 6. • The tundra is characterized by a thin layer of topsoil over the permafrost. • There are no trees in the tundra because its growing season is too short and the roots cannot penetrate the permafrost. TUNDRAS
  7. 7. • Grasslands are covered with tall grasses in moist areas and short grasses in drier areas. GRASSLANDS
  8. 8. • Plants that thrive in deserts are adapted to endure dry, hot conditions. • Plants have thick waxy coating to reduce evaporation, and thus conserve water. Animals alike are also adapted to conserve water and most of them are active at night. DESERTS
  9. 9. • Savannas are characterized as tropical grasslands with scattered deciduous trees and shrubs. • Plant and animal life survive the alternatinf wet and dry season. SAVANNAS
  10. 10. • The region is dominated by either small trees or shrubs. • The leaves of the shrubs are called evergreen, which means that these leaves stays in branches all throughout the year. SHRUBLANDS or CHAPARRALS
  11. 11. AQUATIC BIOMES
  12. 12. • Freshwater biomes are characterized by low levels of dissolved salt, includes lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands. (1) FRESHWATER BIOMES
  13. 13. (1)EUTROPHIC LAKES • are nutrient-rich but oxygen poor areas • inhabited by plants and algae • found at lower altitudes (2)OLIGOTROPHIC LAKES • are nutrient-poor but oxygen-rich areas • water is much clearer and found high in the mountains TWO CATEGORIES OF LAKES & PONDS • known as lentic habitats
  14. 14. LITTORAL ZONE • area closest to land • the water is shallow LIMNETIC ZONE • is the open water area of the lake or pond • Plankton and most fishes dominate the zone PROFUNDAL ZONE • is the deepest part of the lake • Little to no light reaches this zone • Few and diverse organisms found in this area DIFFERENT ZONES in LAKES & PONDS
  15. 15. • are the moving bodies of water • known as lotic habitats RIVERS & STREAMS RIVER STREAMS
  16. 16. • are transitional biomes- a transition between aquatic and terrestrial biomes • are wet for at least a part of the year WETLANDS MARSHES BOGS SWAMPS
  17. 17. Marshes • are wetlands dominated by rushes, reeds, or grasses • frequently flooded by water Swamps • are wetlands that are dominated by woody plants or shrubs • are wetlands that receive water from rivers, lakes, or seas Bogs • are wetlands that receive water from rainfall • Mosses, shrubs, and small plants thrive in bogs Types Of Wetlands
  18. 18. • Estuaries are areas where freshwater from rivers meet and mix with marine water, creating brackish water. • Organisms living in this biome are adapted to fluctuating levels of salinity. (2) MARINE BIOMES
  19. 19. • tound along the coastlines • Trees thrive in the brackish water and serve as a home to crustaceans and small fishes before these animals head out to the open sea. • common in the tropics Mangrove or Nipa Forest
  20. 20. • are considered the rainforests of the sea • are made up of calcium carbonate Coral Reefs
  21. 21. • In terms of availability of light, ecologists divided the ocean into two zones: the photic zone and the aphotic zone. • Light reaches the photic zone that enables marine organisms to photosynthesize, whereas light cannot penetrate through the aphotic zone.
  22. 22. • Ecologists divided the ocean into zones based on the diversity of organisms: Intertidal Zone • Organisms should be adapted to periodic exposure to air due to changes in the tide Neritic Zone • Considered the most productive zone of the ocean • These are the species found in this zone such as plankton, fishes, crustaceans and corals. Pelagic Zone • The open ocean and deepest parts of the ocean are included in the pelagic zone.
  23. 23. PELAGIC ZONE NERITIC ZONE INTERTIDAL ZONE

