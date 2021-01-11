Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Significance of Cybersecurity
The Significance of Cybersecurity • Presented by • Hilal • Aasif • Raafath • Aadhil • Fahmy • Bassam
Definition of Cybersecurity Cyber security is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic sys...
History of Cybersecurity The history of cyber security began with a research project. A man named Bob Thomas realized that...
"I’M THE CREEPER: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN."
Elements of Cybersecurity • Application security • Information security • Network security • Disaster recovery/business co...
Types of Security Threats • Malware - (Trojans, Spyware, Ransomware, Adware, Botnets) • SQL injection • Phishing • Man-in-...
What's a Cybercrime? Cybercrime, also called computer crime, the use of a computer as an instrument to further illegal end...
Types of Challenges in Cybersecurity • Advanced persistent threats • Evolution of Ransomware • IoT Threats (Attacks throug...
Importance and Benefits of Cybersecurity
Antivirus Guard Antivirus software helps protect your computer against malware and cybercriminals. Antivirus software look...
Kaspersky • Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997 • Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and securit...
Recommended Antivirus Guard Providers Bitdefender • Bitdefender delivers robust security you can rely on • With a global s...
Recommended Antivirus Guard Providers • AVG Technologies is a cybersecurity company founded in the Czech Republic in 1991....
Cybersecurity as a Career • With recent innovations in computing technology, every company has deployed their services to ...
Cybersecurity Careers in 2021 • Penetration Testing • Forensic Investigation • Risk Assessment • SOC (Defense Security) • ...
THANK YOU
The presentation is a basic introduction regarding Cybersecurity.

