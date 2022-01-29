Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
MADANI FARM
Importir & Distributor Plastik UV Green House
HP/WA 0856.4752.0664
Atau via link WA berikut,
https://wa.me/message/T25RFSFVPMWNN1
Bagi Bapak/Ibu yang membutuhkan Plastik UV Green House, Kami Menyediakan Plastik UV dengan berbagai Merk,
1. Vatan (Import Turky)
2. Toyoyani (Import Taiwan)
3. Koncotani (Lokal)
4. Juara (Lokal)
5. Hercules (Lokal)
6. You-V
Dengan Spesifikasi,
1. Ketebalan 200 Micron, 170 Micron dan 80 Micron
2. UV Protektor 14% (Untuk Green House Tanaman) dan 6% (Untuk Penjemuran/Pengeringan Hasil Pertanian Seperti Kopi dll)
3. Lebar ( 3 meter, 4 meter, 6 meter, 7 meter, 8 meter, 9 meter, 10 meter dan 12 meter)