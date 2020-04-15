EMC Engineering Seminar - Shielding

EMI shielding simply separates a key component from outside EMI noise that may be interfering with the performance of the part. This method of solving EMI issues keeps EMI noise out (susceptibility) or in (emissions) and is a very effective method for emission and immunity issues. Overall, enclosures surrounding any part must be complete and without large openings or apertures that may act as slit antennas. Shielding cans clips, EMI tape, conductive gaskets are common EMI shielding products.