LEARN ENGLISH GRAMMAR WITH THE ENGLISH TUTOR GRAMMAR SENTENCE NOUN PRONOUN PREPOSITION ADJECTIVES ADVERB NARRATIONS ACTIVE...
THE SENTENCE DEFINITION: A group of words that makes a complete sense, conveys a clear meaning and expresses a complete th...
TYPES OF SENTENCES ACCORDING TO STRUCTURE 1. Simple Sentence 2. Compound Sentence 3. Complex Sentence 4. Compound-Complex ...
1. SIMPLE SENTENCE A simple sentence is a sentence which consists of one independent clause (main clause) with no dependen...
2. COMPOUND SENTENCE A compound sentence is a sentence which consists of two or more independent clauses combined by one o...
3. COMPLEX SENTENCE A complex sentence is a sentence which contains one independent clause and one or more than one depend...
4. COMPOUND-COMPLEX SENTENCE A compound-complex sentence is a sentence which contains at least two independent clauses and...
KINDS OF SENTENCES ACCORDING TO PURPOSE 1. Assertive Sentence 2. Interrogative Sentence 3. Imperative Sentence 4. Optative...
1. ASSERTIVE SENTENCE A sentence which declares or asserts a statement, opinion, feeling, incident, history event or anyth...
2. INTERROGATIVE SENTENCE A sentence which ask a direct question is called an interrogative sentence. It ends with a quest...
3. IMPERATIVE SENTENCE A sentence that gives instructions or advice and expresses an order, a command, a direction, or a r...
4. OPTATIVE SENTENCE A sentence that expresses a hope, wish, keen desire or a prayer is called an optative sentence. Optat...
5. EXCLAMATORY SENTENCE A sentence that expresses a strong feelings, emotions or surprise is called an exclamatory sentenc...
THANK YOU. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
The Sentence and its kinds with examples.

  1. 1. LEARN ENGLISH GRAMMAR WITH THE ENGLISH TUTOR GRAMMAR SENTENCE NOUN PRONOUN PREPOSITION ADJECTIVES ADVERB NARRATIONS ACTIVE&PASIVEVOICE VERB QUESTION TAGS PHRASE TENSES VOCABULARY SYNONYMS ANTONYMS CLAUSE CONJUNCTION INTERJECTION IMPERATIVES SENTENCE ORDER CONDITIONALS ARTICLES PARTICIPLES GERUNDS THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  2. 2. THE SENTENCE DEFINITION: A group of words that makes a complete sense, conveys a clear meaning and expresses a complete thought is called a sentence. For example,  Sara got admission in a new school.  Everyone loves good and healthy food.  I shall be making tea for the guests. The above mentioned sentences not only convey a complete sense but also are clear in meaning. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  3. 3. TYPES OF SENTENCES ACCORDING TO STRUCTURE 1. Simple Sentence 2. Compound Sentence 3. Complex Sentence 4. Compound-Complex Sentence Now, let us discuss each of them in detail. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  4. 4. 1. SIMPLE SENTENCE A simple sentence is a sentence which consists of one independent clause (main clause) with no dependent clause (subordinate clause). For example,  The boy cried.  Sara will not eat the meal.  Some students like to study in the morning.  Australia is a rich country. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  5. 5. 2. COMPOUND SENTENCE A compound sentence is a sentence which consists of two or more independent clauses combined by one or more comma, semicolon, conjunction or coordinating conjunction. For example, I like tea , and he likes coffee. Other examples of Compound Sentence are…  Sara is a medical student; she got A+ in her first semester.  The dog chased the cat, but the cat got away. Independent Clause Joining Method (comma, conjunction ) Independent Clause THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  6. 6. 3. COMPLEX SENTENCE A complex sentence is a sentence which contains one independent clause and one or more than one dependent clause(s). For example, Although he was wealthy, he was still unhappy. Other examples of Compound Sentence are…  When the cake is brown, take it out of the oven.  Computers have come a long way since they came first on the market.  Stay in the room until the bell rings. Note: Sometimes a comma separates the clauses. Independent ClauseDependent Clause THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  7. 7. 4. COMPOUND-COMPLEX SENTENCE A compound-complex sentence is a sentence which contains at least two independent clauses and one or more dependent clauses. For example, The team captain jumped for joy, and the fans cheered Other examples of Compound Sentence are…  Sara forgot her friend’s birthday, so she sent her a card when she finally remembered.  Although I like to go camping, I haven’t had the time to go lately, and I haven’t found anyone to go with. Note: Because Compound-Complex Sentences are very long, it is very important to punctuate them correctly. because we won the national champion. Dependent ClauseIndependent ClauseIndependent Clause THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  8. 8. KINDS OF SENTENCES ACCORDING TO PURPOSE 1. Assertive Sentence 2. Interrogative Sentence 3. Imperative Sentence 4. Optative Sentence Now, let us discuss each of them in detail. 5. Exclamatory Sentence THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  9. 9. 1. ASSERTIVE SENTENCE A sentence which declares or asserts a statement, opinion, feeling, incident, history event or anything else, is called an assertive sentence. Assertive sentence can either be affirmative or negative. For example,  Sara is a badminton player. Note: 1. Assertive sentences are also called Declarative and Affirmative sentences.  It’s worm today.  He is not the captain of this team.  I love to write and explore English language.  I love to write and explore English language. 2. Assertive sentences end with a period (.). THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  10. 10. 2. INTERROGATIVE SENTENCE A sentence which ask a direct question is called an interrogative sentence. It ends with a questions mark (?). For example,  Did you go to the game Friday night?  How many students are there in the class?  Would you prefer chocolate or vanilla ice-cream?  You live in the city, don’t you?  Who is knocking on the door? THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  11. 11. 3. IMPERATIVE SENTENCE A sentence that gives instructions or advice and expresses an order, a command, a direction, or a request is called an imperative sentence. It is also known as Jussive or Directive. For example,  Complete this report by tomorrow.  Be nice to your friends.  Don’t eat all the cookies.  Please join us for dinner.  Wear this gold necklace with that dress. Note: Optative sentence can end with a period (.) or an exclamation mark (!). THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  12. 12. 4. OPTATIVE SENTENCE A sentence that expresses a hope, wish, keen desire or a prayer is called an optative sentence. Optative sentence usually ends with an exclamation marks (!). For example,  May there be peace on earth.  May you have a successful life.  I wish you all the best for marries life.  May the king live long!  Have a safe and sound journey. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  13. 13. 5. EXCLAMATORY SENTENCE A sentence that expresses a strong feelings, emotions or surprise is called an exclamatory sentence. An exclamation marks (!) is usually put at the end of the sentence. For example,  God, I am in heaven!  What a beautiful house it is!  Hurrah! I have won the first prize.  Alas! She is no more.  Oh! How weak you have grown. THE ENGLISH TUTOR
  14. 14. THANK YOU. THE ENGLISH TUTOR

