Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Major digital marketing trends in 2022- SIENTI

Jan. 20, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Internet

Sienti Solutions Pvt. Ltd is a Cochin based digital company embarked in 2016 where technology and marketing collide to make your dream come true. Within a short span of five years of experience under our belt, we have earned recognition as one of the best digital marketing agencies to work with and we find ourselves with strong client base who can speak for us. Our ad hoc group was set up to fill the void space between innovative IT solutions and timely delivery and we work hard to ensure our clients a competitive edge over your competitors in digital space.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
How to Do Everything: Genealogy, Fourth Edition George G. Morgan
(0/5)
Free
Blog, Inc.: Blogging for Passion, Profit, and to Create Community Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Exploding Data: Reclaiming Our Cyber Security in the Digital Age Michael Chertoff
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
How to Handle a Crowd: The Art of Creating Healthy and Dynamic Online Communities Anika Gupta
(5/5)
Free

Major digital marketing trends in 2022- SIENTI

  1. 1. Major digital marketing trends in 2022 The year 2020 has created chaos in our lives. Even now, in the year 2021, the pandemic returned, leaving a lot of businesses in havoc. As per the New Indian Express, almost half of the global CEOs believe that returning to normal will not be possible until 2022. Therefore, the current situation created by COVID-19 has resulted in the acceleration of digitization of operations and created a need for the next generation trends. During the pandemic, when physical stores are shutting down and are forced to close their operations, digital marketing is adopted as an alternative by many businesses. It can be said that COVID-19 has changed the way the company operates and shaped a new era of marketing, that is, Digital marketing. Digital marketing strategies by digital marketing agency in kerala boost the economy.
  2. 2. 1. Live Streaming Staying at home in the lockdown means not attending any events or not socializing with friends and family. This has led to an uprise in Livestreaming by people. Live Streaming is when a video is sent over the Internet in real-time, not recorded. This can be understood as live digital marketing used by marketers these days in their digital marketing strategies. This creates a better user experience and brings a sense of originality which connects business with their users. Live streaming helps in increasing user engagement with the brand.
  3. 3. 2. User-Generated Content User-generated content is a powerful trend to target millennials and Gen Z users. Nowadays, many brands are encouraging their audience to share unique content in return to which they are offered discounts, prizes, or free products.
  4. 4. 3. Zero click searches and Featured snippets. For the past many years, the brands have been focusing on gaining the number 1 position on the Search Engine Result Pages. Nowadays, in 2021, the main goal of the brands have become to shift the brand’s visibility to “position zero”. The featured snippets appear on the prevalent position “Position zero” in the SERP.
  5. 5. 4. Google My Business Google My Business is a type of account introduced by Google which lets you show up in the search results when people search for you online. The service is provided free from Google and is designed to make your business discoverable on these search engines. It is also used to keep customers informed. It means that when someone searches for your business, they should get legitimate information about you and your business straight from the source.
  6. 6. Thanks

×