Reiventing Vancouver 2030

May. 13, 2021

Big Idea Pitch Contest

  1. 1. Reinventing Vancouver 2030 The Road to a More Innovative, Diverse and Inclusive City 2021 Virtual Big Idea Pitch Contest Team GHOQL-21 presents
  2. 2. Problems 1 Global Economic Crisis 2 7.4% Unemployment Rate 3 Fierce Competition 4 Empty Spaces 8.4% commercial 2.6% residential
  3. 3. Solutions Vancouver Innovation Centre - VIC 2025 Vancouver Innovation District - VID 2030
  4. 4. Vision 2022 Public-Private Partnerships 2025 Launch VIC 2027 VIC Scale Up and Expansion 2028 Comprehensive Development (CD-1) District Rezonings 2030 Launch VID Human Capital> Cultural Assets> Market Networks People & Skills> Fundamental Research> Applied R&D and Partnerships> Commercialization and Start-Ups> Scale Up and Going Global> Doing Business VIC VID
  5. 5. Challenges Funding Policy Making Talent Acquisition
  6. 6. Pillar Partners
  7. 7. Who is ready to reinvent Vancouver with us?

