INVERTEBRADOS
Anatomía comparada de los tipos asconoide (A), siconoide (B) y leuconoide (C). Amarillo: pinacodermo; rojo: coanodermo. 1:...
usos  En el Atlántico Norte se han usado tradicionalmente las esponjas arrojadas a las playas por el mar como fertilizant...
ecología  A pesar de su simplicidad, las esponjas tienen un gran éxito ecológico; son los animales dominantes en muchos h...
Cnidaria  Son un filo que agrupa alrededor de 10.000 especies de animales relativamente simples, que viven exclusivamente...
CLASE Hidrozoos (Hydrozoa)  Tienen hidropólipos e hidromedusas. Las medusas tienen velo (son medusas craspédotas). No tie...
CLASE Escifozoos (Scyphozoa)  Posee pólipo pequeño e inconspicuo (escifopólipo o escifostoma) y medusa (escifomedusa), qu...
CLASE Antozoos (Anthozoa)  Sólo pólipos (antopólipos), conocidos como anemonas y corales. No hay forma medusa. El pólipo ...
Physalia physalis FRAGATA PORTUGUESA
PLANTELMINTOS  son un filo de animales invertebrados acelomados protóstomos triblásticos, que comprende unas 20.000 espec...
Ciclo de vida de Taenia solium
NEMÁTODA  son un filo de vermes pseudocelomados con más de 25.000 especies registradas, producidos por Enfermedades de tr...
Necator americanus
NECATOR
Trichuris trichiura Strongyloides stercoralis
OXIURUS
Annelida  El cuerpo de los anélidos está compuesto por numerosos metámeros o anillos similares entre sí. La anatomía inte...
FILUM Mollusca
Son invertebrados protóstomos celomados, triblásticos con simetría bilateral (aunque algunos pueden tener una asimetría se...
Bivalvia  son una clase del filo Mollusca con unas 13.000 especies, la mayoría marinas. Presentan un caparazón con dos va...
Solena rudis Prototaca asperrima
GASTROPODA  constituyen la clase más extensa del filo de los Moluscos. Presentan área cefálica (cabeza), un pie musculoso...
Cephalopoda  son una clase de invertebrados marinos dentro del filo de los moluscos. Existen unas 700 especies,[1] comúnm...
Echinodermata
Asteroidea estrellas de mar  Los asteroideos (Asteroidea) o estrellas de mar son una clase del filo Echinodermata (equino...
Echinoidea erizos de mar  Los equinoideos (Echinoidea), comúnmente conocidos como erizos de mar, son una clase del filo E...
Holothuroidea pepinos de mar  son una clase del filo Equinodermos que incluye animales de cuerpo vermiforme alargado y bl...
Ophiuroidea estrellas serpientes  Los ofiuroideos (Ophiuroidea) u ofiuras son una clase del filo Echinodermata (equinoder...
Arthropoda
insecta  caracterizados por presentar un par de antenas, tres pares de patas y dos pares de alas (que, no obstante, puede...
ORDRN Hymenoptera
DIPTEROS  Ceratitis capitata, "Mosca mediterránea“ Aedes aegypti  Anopheles albimanus
Coleoptera 1.Lepidoptera
CRUSTACEA
Pleuroncodes monodon Macrobrachium americanum
AracnidosIncluye formas tan conocidas como las arañas, las garrapatas, los escorpiones y los ácaros.
Invertebrados

