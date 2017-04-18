LA COMUNICACIÓNLA COMUNICACIÓN HERNANDO RESTREPO TABORDAHERNANDO RESTREPO TABORDA
TEMAS A DESARROLLARTEMAS A DESARROLLAR  COMUNICACIONCOMUNICACION  SIGNOSIGNO  ELEMNTOS DE LA COMINICACIONELEMNTOS DE LA...
COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN  Se llama comunicación a la transmisión deSe llama comunicación a la transmisión de información ...
Sistema de signosSistema de signos  Se llama sistema al conjunto de elementosSe llama sistema al conjunto de elementos qu...
SIGNOSIGNO Un signo es algo –una imagen, unaUn signo es algo –una imagen, una cadena de sonidos, un color- que evocacadena...
El signo consta de:El signo consta de:  ElEl significantesignificante es el gesto, el sonido,es el gesto, el sonido, la i...
yy  ElEl significadosignificado es la idea quees la idea que pretendemos trasmitir.pretendemos trasmitir. = paso de avion...
ELEMENTOS DE LAELEMENTOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN
ELEMENTOS DE LAELEMENTOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN  EmisorEmisor: Sujeto del que parte la: Sujeto del que parte la i...
 CanalCanal: Medio físico a través del cual se: Medio físico a través del cual se transmite el mensaje.transmite el mensa...
CONDICIONES DEL ACTO DECONDICIONES DEL ACTO DE COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN Para que se garantice laPara que se garantice la c...
CorrecciónCorrección  El mensaje tiene que estar correctamenteEl mensaje tiene que estar correctamente construido . La co...
CoherenciaCoherencia La información que nos transmite elLa información que nos transmite el mensaje:mensaje: • No debe ser...
ClaridadClaridad  Las ideas que transmite el mensaje han deLas ideas que transmite el mensaje han de estar organizadas se...
Ruido y redundanciasRuido y redundancias  A veces el mensaje llega adulterado alA veces el mensaje llega adulterado al re...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comunicacion

30 views

Published on

.

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Comunicacion

  1. 1. LA COMUNICACIÓNLA COMUNICACIÓN HERNANDO RESTREPO TABORDAHERNANDO RESTREPO TABORDA
  2. 2. TEMAS A DESARROLLARTEMAS A DESARROLLAR  COMUNICACIONCOMUNICACION  SIGNOSIGNO  ELEMNTOS DE LA COMINICACIONELEMNTOS DE LA COMINICACION  CONDICIONES DEL ACTO DECONDICIONES DEL ACTO DE COMUNICACIONCOMUNICACION
  3. 3. COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN  Se llama comunicación a la transmisión deSe llama comunicación a la transmisión de información entre dos seres.información entre dos seres.  Para comunicarse el ser humano utilizaPara comunicarse el ser humano utiliza diversosdiversos sistemas de signossistemas de signos: auditivos,: auditivos, visuales, táctiles, olfativos y lingüísticos.visuales, táctiles, olfativos y lingüísticos.
  4. 4. Sistema de signosSistema de signos  Se llama sistema al conjunto de elementosSe llama sistema al conjunto de elementos que se relacionan entre sí y dependenque se relacionan entre sí y dependen unos de otros.unos de otros.  Los signos que forman una lengua formanLos signos que forman una lengua forman un sistema y son interdependientes, porun sistema y son interdependientes, por ejemplo, las vocales.ejemplo, las vocales.
  5. 5. SIGNOSIGNO Un signo es algo –una imagen, unaUn signo es algo –una imagen, una cadena de sonidos, un color- que evocacadena de sonidos, un color- que evoca la idea de otra cosa.la idea de otra cosa. casa
  6. 6. El signo consta de:El signo consta de:  ElEl significantesignificante es el gesto, el sonido,es el gesto, el sonido, la imagen, la palabra o cualquier otrola imagen, la palabra o cualquier otro estímulo con el que pretendemos decirestímulo con el que pretendemos decir algo.algo. casa
  7. 7. yy  ElEl significadosignificado es la idea quees la idea que pretendemos trasmitir.pretendemos trasmitir. = paso de aviones= paso de aviones casa Edificio para habitar
  8. 8. ELEMENTOS DE LAELEMENTOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN
  9. 9. ELEMENTOS DE LAELEMENTOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN  EmisorEmisor: Sujeto del que parte la: Sujeto del que parte la informacióninformación  ReceptorReceptor: Destinatario de la información: Destinatario de la información emitida por el emisor.emitida por el emisor.  MensajeMensaje: Información transmitida.: Información transmitida.  CódigoCódigo: Conjunto o sistema de signos: Conjunto o sistema de signos (palabra, colores, sonidos, etc.) que se(palabra, colores, sonidos, etc.) que se combinan entre sí, mediante reglas, paracombinan entre sí, mediante reglas, para formular un mensaje. Emisor y receptorformular un mensaje. Emisor y receptor deben conocer el código para poderdeben conocer el código para poder interpretarlo.interpretarlo.
  10. 10.  CanalCanal: Medio físico a través del cual se: Medio físico a través del cual se transmite el mensaje.transmite el mensaje.  Contexto situacionalContexto situacional: Conjunto de: Conjunto de circunstancias (lugar, momento, etc.) quecircunstancias (lugar, momento, etc.) que rodean al acto comunicativo y lorodean al acto comunicativo y lo condicionan.condicionan.
  11. 11. CONDICIONES DEL ACTO DECONDICIONES DEL ACTO DE COMUNICACIÓNCOMUNICACIÓN Para que se garantice laPara que se garantice la comunicación el mensaje necesita:comunicación el mensaje necesita:  CorrecciónCorrección  CoherenciaCoherencia  ClaridadClaridad  AdecuaciónAdecuación
  12. 12. CorrecciónCorrección  El mensaje tiene que estar correctamenteEl mensaje tiene que estar correctamente construido . La corrección afecta al léxico,construido . La corrección afecta al léxico, a la gramática y a la ortografía.a la gramática y a la ortografía.  Ejemplo:Ejemplo: • No decimosNo decimos rompidorompido sinosino rotoroto (léxico)(léxico) • No decimosNo decimos la coche pequeñasla coche pequeñas porque viola lasporque viola las reglas de concordanciareglas de concordancia (gramática)(gramática) • No escribimosNo escribimos yo boté en la elecciones por…yo boté en la elecciones por… (ortografía)(ortografía)
  13. 13. CoherenciaCoherencia La información que nos transmite elLa información que nos transmite el mensaje:mensaje: • No debe ser contradictoria (principio deNo debe ser contradictoria (principio de no contradicción)no contradicción) • Ha de ser acorde al contexto e intenciónHa de ser acorde al contexto e intención comunicativa (pertinencia)comunicativa (pertinencia) • Debe de estar relacionada con el temaDebe de estar relacionada con el tema en cuestión (relevancia)en cuestión (relevancia)
  14. 14. ClaridadClaridad  Las ideas que transmite el mensaje han deLas ideas que transmite el mensaje han de estar organizadas según un principioestar organizadas según un principio lógico: de lo antiguo a lo moderno, dellógico: de lo antiguo a lo moderno, del todo a las partes…todo a las partes…  Y estar agrupadas en bloques que tenganY estar agrupadas en bloques que tengan unidad de significación: párrafos,unidad de significación: párrafos, apartados, capítulos…apartados, capítulos…
  15. 15. Ruido y redundanciasRuido y redundancias  A veces el mensaje llega adulterado alA veces el mensaje llega adulterado al receptor porque se producen interferenciasreceptor porque se producen interferencias o ni siquiera llegao ni siquiera llega (ruido)(ruido)..   Para evitar estas dificultades se usan lasPara evitar estas dificultades se usan las repeticionesrepeticiones (redundancias)(redundancias)..

×