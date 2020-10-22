Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SATURNO DEVORANDO A UN HIJO AUTOR: Francisco de Goya Año:1820-1823 Medidas: 146 X 83 cm Soporte: Óleo a secco, sobre pared...
Análisis mitológico Es una obra que pertenece a la colección de Pinturas Negras de Goya realizadas en la “Quinta del sordo...
Comentario de la obra De fondo negro, nos representa de cuerpo entero a un personaje desdibujado, cuya deformidad es evide...
Color, pincelada y tratamiento de las figuras Predomina el color sobre el dibujo. Se aprecia una gama de blancos y negros ...
LAS PINTURAS NEGRAS Las llamadas "pinturas negras" de Goya, no sólo por la tonalidades oscuras dominantes sino por la temá...
Pintó las paredes de las habitaciones de la quinta con las llamadas PINTURAS NEGRAS tanto por el color que va del blanco a...
Saturno devorando a un hijo
Saturno devorando a un hijo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Saturno devorando a un hijo

32 views

Published on

Lámina 9ª para la EBAU Murcia, Saturno devorando a un hijo De Goya.
Pintura negra.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Saturno devorando a un hijo

  1. 1. SATURNO DEVORANDO A UN HIJO AUTOR: Francisco de Goya Año:1820-1823 Medidas: 146 X 83 cm Soporte: Óleo a secco, sobre pared, traspasada a lienzo para su exposición Estilo: Romanticismo Género: Mitológico y alegórico Localización: Museo del Prado - Madrid. Tema: Mitología. Arte figurativo
  2. 2. Análisis mitológico Es una obra que pertenece a la colección de Pinturas Negras de Goya realizadas en la “Quinta del sordo” que fue vivienda del autor hacia 1819. Es una de las obras más importantes no solo de toda su creación, sino también de toda la pintura Universal y el paradigma de cómo el estado anímico y las circunstancias propias del artista influyen en su producción; de ahí que muchos las vean com uno de los puntos de partida del expresionismo. Según la mitología, Saturno o Cronos, dios del tiempo, quien había derrotar y destronando a su padre Urano (Dios del cielo) ante la predicción de que sería destronado por uno de sus hijos, comienza a devorarlos. Después de devorar a 6 hijos, Gea (la tierra) y Rea se las ingenian para engañar al Dios. Rea da a luz en secreto a Zeus (Júpiter), Zeus acaba destronando a su padre cumpliendose el destino predicho por Gea. Goya en estas Obras se muestra como un pintor revolucionario, que prescinde del dibujo que es sustituido por grandes manchas de pintura. Las formas monstruosas de brujas y monstruos, como el de la Obra que estamos comentamos, muestra la visión más oscura del Ser Humano. Visión que se acentúa en Goya con el paso de los años, fruto de su sordera que lo aísla del mundo y de su experiencia durante la Guerra de la Independencia contra los franceses.
  3. 3. Comentario de la obra De fondo negro, nos representa de cuerpo entero a un personaje desdibujado, cuya deformidad es evidente y que produce mucho más dramatismo en la escena. Así, otro elemento que representa dicha crueldad es que apenas es dibujo, sino una simple mancha que sale de la nada oscura.Goya representa al dios como un verdadero monstruo, con unos ojos saltones y atormentados, locos de ira. Así, representa al tiempo como un animal inexplicable que nos devora. Sería una imagen del tiempo melancólica por parte de Goya, que ya mayor, representa su nostalgia del tiempo pasado.Se trata de una pintura muy cruel, llena de dramatismo, sobre todo visto en dos puntos: la boca del dios desgarrando la carne de su propio hijo y la mancha de color representado la sangre. Esta última es verdaderamente desconcertante, ya que es una simple mancha, sin dibujo, resaltando el carácter espontáneo. Saturno presenta una gran expresividad: ojos desorbitados, boca muy abierta que indican fiereza que se acentúa en las manos, los dedos se incrustan en el cuerpo de su hijo. Saturno surge de la oscuridad contrastando su tensión en piernas, cuerpo, rostro con el cuerpo inerte de su hijo cuya anatomía es la de una persona adulta con diferencia entre los tonos claros de su cuerpo y el rojo de la sangre.
  4. 4. Color, pincelada y tratamiento de las figuras Predomina el color sobre el dibujo. Se aprecia una gama de blancos y negros solo rota por el ocre de las carnaciones y el blanco y el rojo de la carne viva del hijo. La pincelada es rápida, enérgica y a base de manchas con mucha materia . Las figuras son naturalistas, con una expresión exagerada y deformada que influirá en el expresionismo. La pintura tuvo originalmente como soporte la pared (pinturas negras) para después a finales del siglo XIX ser trasladada al lienzo.
  5. 5. LAS PINTURAS NEGRAS Las llamadas "pinturas negras" de Goya, no sólo por la tonalidades oscuras dominantes sino por la temática elegida por el autor, nos muestran por un lado a un pintor revolucionario que se aleja de cualquier academicismo y, por otro lado, se nos presenta como una persona con una visión treméndamente pesimista del Ser Humano. Esta etapa se considera precursora en casi un siglo del movimiento expresionista que se dará en los primeros años del siglo
  6. 6. Pintó las paredes de las habitaciones de la quinta con las llamadas PINTURAS NEGRAS tanto por el color que va del blanco al negro y castaños, dorados verdosos y alguna nota roja, como por la significación pesimista, sombría de su visión del mundo. En esta pinturas están presentes la muerte, el dolor, la estupidez, la maldad y la amargura. Las imágenes se simplifican al máximo y se ejecutan con gran libertad aplicando manchas de color puro,anticipación del expresionismo y del surrealismo. Así mismo desarrolla un conjunto de grabados, DISPARATES, muy conectados con las pinturas negras donde representa escenas costumbristas pero con una visión pesimista . https://www.museodelprado.es/recurso/una-obra-un-artista-las-pinturas-negras-d e-goya/ec9582da-4ae4-44ac-8822-ff483e36d8d9

×