Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AUTORRETRATO DE VAN GOGH AUTOR: VAN GOGH A�o: 1885-89 Medidas: 65 X 54,5 cm Soporte: �leo sobre lienzo Estilo: Postimpresi...
Comentario de la obra Busto donde el artista se representa con chaqueta y no con la habitual bata de trabajo. Sus rasgos s...
Sabe que ha superado la fuerte crisis que se produjo en julio de 1889, pero teme una nueva reca�da precisamente porque la ...
El artista Su carrera art�stica se reduce a apenas 10 a�os de producci�n que proporcionan al mundo m�s de 900 cuadros, ent...
Los autorretratos Esto hizo que no pudiera pintar modelos, salvo alg�n campesino de su entorno. Para poder mejorar su t�cn...
Van Gogh descubrio los ejectos emocionale de color, ya fuera a partir de la saturaci�n de tonos puros o a partir de la con...
Sus obras Van Gogh es un pintor Neerland�s (Zundert, sur de los Pa�ses Bajos, cerca de Amberes). Es uno de los principales...
Autorretrato de van gogh
Autorretrato de van gogh
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Autorretrato de van gogh

26 views

Published on

Autorretrato de Van Gogh Lámina 17 para la EBAU en la asignatura de Fundamentos del arte

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Autorretrato de van gogh

  1. 1. AUTORRETRATO DE VAN GOGH AUTOR: VAN GOGH A�o: 1885-89 Medidas: 65 X 54,5 cm Soporte: �leo sobre lienzo Estilo: Postimpresionismo G�nero: Retrato Localizaci�n: Museo d�Orsay Tema: Figura
  2. 2. Comentario de la obra Busto donde el artista se representa con chaqueta y no con la habitual bata de trabajo. Sus rasgos son duros y demacrados, su mirada de ojeras verdes parece intransigente y ansios. La tonalidad dominante, verde ajenjo y turquesa claro, encuentra su oposici�n en el complementario, el anaranjado fuego de la barba del cabello. Los colores al ser complementarios y no est�n apoyados en tonos intermedios, no logran mezclarse dentro del lienzo y luchan por llegar a nuestra retina. En el cuadro se nota como la l�nea ya no le sirve al artista para delimitar objetos, ya que las espirales que complementan el fondo se funden con su propio cuerpo, formando as� un retrato tan bello como perturbador. Con la inmovilidad de modelo contrastan las curvas del cabello y de la barba que encuentran un eco amplificado en los arabescos alucinatorios del fondo. Quiz� nos encontremos ante uno de los retratos m�s bellos y significativos de Van Gogh. Fue realizado en septiembre de 1889, inmediatamente despu�s de su recuperaci�n. Muestra a un hombre con una salud aceptable - bien alimentado y con el alcohol limitado a medio litro diario - pero con preocupaciones interiores como se demuestra en el gesto y la mirada de Vincent.
  3. 3. Sabe que ha superado la fuerte crisis que se produjo en julio de 1889, pero teme una nueva reca�da precisamente porque la enfermedad no le permite pintar. Pero por encima de las f�rmulas estil�sticas empleadas, sorprende la capacidad para mostrar su personalidad, como ya hicieron pintores como Rembrandt o Van Dyck en el Barroco.
  4. 4. El artista Su carrera art�stica se reduce a apenas 10 a�os de producci�n que proporcionan al mundo m�s de 900 cuadros, entre los que destacan los m�s de 30 autorretratos que pint� durante el periodo de 1889 - 1896. Al igual que que otros pintores, que fueron genios de la historia, como Rembrant, Van Gogh nos proporcion� un vasto estudio sobre su propia imagen que resulta indispensable en el estudio de su obra. El autorretrato es una t�cnica compleja para el artista, ya que se supone un ejercicio de an�lisis personal profundo, en el que no solo son importantes los rasgos o la t�cnica, sino la concepci�n que uno mismo tiene de su f�sico y su personalidad. Es por eso que sus autorretratos resultan tan fascinantes, ya que gracias a su enfermedad, la visi�n que el artista transmit�a de su personalidad, nos ayuda a comprender mejor los trastornos que lo atormentaban. Dedic� sus mayores esfuerzos a crecer en el mundo de arte, aunque la sociedad no supo apreciar su talento y su innovadora visi�n del arte. Esto le dej� en una espiral solitaria en la que carec�a de apoyos econ�micos y de cr�tica, exceptuando a su hermano Theo.
  5. 5. Los autorretratos Esto hizo que no pudiera pintar modelos, salvo alg�n campesino de su entorno. Para poder mejorar su t�cnica en la representaci�n humana, tuvo que aceptar su propio cuerpo como modelo de experimentaci�n. A lo largo de sus numerosos autorretratos, el artista consigue plasmar, no solo los cambios f�sicos que el tiempo esculp�a en sus cuerpo, como el momento en que se corta la oreja, sino que tambi�n podemos ver el avance de su tormento personal, de una enfermedad que le produc�a trastornos mentales muy fuertes. El hecho de representarse a s� mismo, supon�a tambi�n una b�squeda intentando encontrar el mal que le atormentaba. Sus autorretratos, muestran el estado de �nimo del pintor en el momento de su realizaci�n. En algunas ocasiones el pintor se representa tranquilo y en otras su expresi�n es fr�a y temerosa, as� como si pudiera perder el control en cualquier momento. El autorretrato le sirvi� para poder madurar su pintura, con una concepci�n cada vez m�s personal de la l�nea y del color. Los 1os son m�s neutros en cuanto a tonos y los colores se vuelven m�s vivos y sus pincelada m�s densas con el paso del tiempo, dando lugar a una pintura exaltada y muy llamativa.
  6. 6. Van Gogh descubrio los ejectos emocionale de color, ya fuera a partir de la saturaci�n de tonos puros o a partir de la contraposici�n de los colores complementarios. Esto se puede observar en su famoso autorretrato de 1889.
  7. 7. Sus obras Van Gogh es un pintor Neerland�s (Zundert, sur de los Pa�ses Bajos, cerca de Amberes). Es uno de los principales postimpresionistas. Pint� 900 cuadros (43 autorretratos y 148 acuarelas) y realiz� m�s de 1600 dibujos. Cuadros suyos son : Los girasoles, El dormitorio en Arl�s, La noche estrellada, Lirios, Los comedores de patatas...

×