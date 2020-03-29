Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ensayo
Herly Abreu

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NUCLEO PORTUGUESA – SEDE GUANARE RESOLUCION DEL CONTRATO ASIGNATURA: DERECHO CIVIL AUTOR: PROFESOR: FREDDY VARGAS HERLY ABREU J C.I.: 27880197 H 3ER AÑO DE DERECHO MARZO/2020
  2. 2. LA RESOLUCION DEL CONTRATO La resolución del contrato es la facultad que tiene una de las partes en un contrato bilateral, de pedir terminación del mismo y en consecuencia ser liberada de su obligación, si la otra parte no cumple a su vez con la suya; y pedir la restitución de las prestaciones que hubiere cumplido. Este se establece en el artículo 1167 del Código Civil Venezolano consagra la acción resolutoria al disponer: “En el contrato bilateral, si una de las partes no ejecuta la obligación, la otra puede a su elección reclamar judicialmente la ejecución del contrato o la resolución del mismo, con los daños y perjuicios en ambos caso si hubiere lugar a ello”. La Acción Resolutoria se clasifican en: a) Resolución Convencional. No siendo una materia en la cual está interesado el orden público, las partes pueden estipular libremente las causas de resolución y sus consecuencias, salvo en ciertos contratos en que la ley limita, restringe o regula la acción resolutoria. Las partes pueden limitarse a determinar causas específicas de incumplimiento (falta de cumplimiento dentro de cierto término, incumplimiento defectuoso determinado por un tercero designado por las partes, retraso en la ejecución de una obra). El papel del juez, cuya intervención es entonces necesaria, se limita a determinar si efectivamente se produjo o no la causa de resolución; pero no podrá calificar si el incumplimiento es o no es suficiente para declarar la resolución del contrato. Ejemplo: El Decreto Ley de Arrendamientos Inmobiliarios, el cual limita las causas para exigir la resolución de los contrato por tiempo indeterminado a las previstas en ella (art. 33) y concede un plazo de gracia para el pago del canon de arrendamiento; b) Resolución de Pleno Derecho. Puede estipularse que la resolución se produzca de pleno derecho ante el incumplimiento de una de las partes. Será necesario que la parte inocente, que tiene la alternativa de exigir el cumplimiento o la resolución, notifique a la otra parte que ha hecho uso de la facultad de resolver el contrato por su propia voluntad. No siendo una cuestión en la cual está interesado el orden público, las partes pueden libremente determinar las consecuencias del incumplimiento de una de ellas, salvo en los casos que la ley limita las causas de resolución. Tampoco será lícita la cláusula cuando ella es abusiva. La resolución del contrato se producirá tan pronto como la otra parte haya sido notificada, sin necesidad de intervención judicial. Sin embargo esta no se excluye en todos los casos. Si el contrato se ha cumplido parcialmente, la parte inocente que notifica su decisión de dar por resuelto el contrato tendrá que recurrir ante los órganos jurisdiccionales para que se le restituya la prestación cumplida, pero en tal caso el juez no tendrá que decretar la resolución, ya que operó la voluntad de las partes. También se caracteriza por tener diferencias con otros medios de terminación de los contratos siendo esta una forma de terminación de contratos específica de las convenciones bilaterales sinalagmáticas, la resolución presenta diferencias fundamentales con los otros modos conocidos de terminación de los contratos que señalaremos enseguida, no sin antes poner de manifiesto que existe una diferencia fundamental y de tipo general: la resolución es un medio de terminación exclusiva de las convenciones bilaterales, no siendo aplicable a las convenciones unilaterales ni tampoco a las sinalagmáticas imperfectas. Ahora bien; a) Diferencias con la Nulidad de los Contratos. • La Nulidad es un modo de terminación de los contratos que han nacido con un vicio que afecta su eficacia. La Resolución es un modo de terminación de los contratos que han nacido legalmente perfectos y que producen los efectos normales propios de todo contrato válido. • Las causas de nulidad surgen con el contrato
  3. 3. mismo. Las causas de resolución (incumplimiento culposo) surgen después de que el contrato se ha perfeccionado. • La nulidad no es más que la constatación de ser un contrato inválido e ineficaz. La resolución es la terminación de un contrato perfecto. • La nulidad es la consecuencia de la violación de normas de orden público que tutelan intereses generales (nulidades absolutas) o intereses particulares (nulidades relativas) en el momento de su celebración. La resolución ocurre en los casos bilaterales, motivada a incumplimiento culposo de sus obligaciones por una de las partes; b) Diferencias con la Rescisión. • La rescisión es un medio especial para atacar ciertos contratos bilaterales conmutativos, que si bien no violan ninguna norma de orden público, establecen una desproporción excesiva entre las prestaciones de las partes, en perjuicio o detrimento de una de ellas. • La doctrina expone que en general la rescisión tiene carácter subsidiario y sólo opera a falta de otro recurso capaz de colocar a las partes en situación de equilibrio. La resolución no tiene carácter subsidiario, ni tampoco opera a falta de otro recurso. • El efecto retroactivo de la resolución no es aplicable en los casos de rescisión; c) Diferencias con la Disolución. •Es un medio voluntario de terminación de los contratos mediante el cual las partes de mutuo acuerdo deciden la extinción de un contrato. Es llamada la disolución por nuestro Código Civil (art. 1159) revocación, en el sentido de que las partes revocan de mutuo acuerdo su voluntad de contratar. Sin embargo, la expresión revocación es tomada en forma impropia, pues en la doctrina moderna se reserva para aquellos casos en que el contrato puede terminar por la sola voluntad de una de las partes (mandato, sociedades por tiempo indefinido). La resolución no es propiamente voluntaria, sino que es motivada por el incumplimiento culposo de una de las partes en un contrato bilateral., viéndose obligada la otra parte, en resguardo de sus intereses, a pedir la terminación del mismo. • La disolución del contrato lo extingue hacia el futuro pero no hacia el pasado, quedando plenamente cumplidas y con total validez las prestaciones efectuadas. La disolución no tiene efectos retroactivos. La resolución tiene efectos retroactivos, el contrato se considera como si nunca se hubiese existido, volviendo las partes a una situación precontractual, a la misma situación en la que se encontraban antes de celebrar el contrato; salvo en los casos de excepción que mencionaremos más adelante (contratos bilaterales de tracto sucesivo y ciertas cláusulas contractuales). • La disolución del contrato es un medio de terminación de todo contrato, sea de la clase que fuere (art. 1159). La resolución del contrato es típica de los contratos bilaterales y sólo para los casos de incumplimiento culposo; d) Diferencias con la Revocación. • La revocación del contrato, tomada en un sentido estricto, es la terminación de determinados tipos de contrato por voluntad unilateral de una de las partes. Ello ocurre en algunos contratos: mandato (art. 1704, numeral 1º y 2º C.C.V), sociedades por tiempo ilimitado (art. 1677 C.C.V), sociedades de hecho (art. 220 Código de Comercio), donación entre cónyuges (art. 1451 C.C.V). La resolución no depende de la sola voluntad de una de las partes, sino que es motivada por el incumplimiento culposo de la otra parte. • La revocación opera hacia el futuro, no afecta las prestaciones cumplidas con anterioridad a esa revocación, prestaciones que son válidas y producen sus efectos. La resolución, por el contrario, tiene efectos retroactivos colocando a las partes en la misma situación en que se encontraban antes de celebrar el contrato y por consiguiente, libera a ambas partes de las obligaciones nacidas con anterioridad y al eliminar el fundamento o la causa de las prestaciones cumplidas, debe procederse a la restitución de
  4. 4. las mismas (salvo los casos de excepción). Por otro lado la resolución debe cumplir con ciertos requisitos, de cierto modo la doctrina exige ciertas condiciones para la procedencia de la acción, a saber: a) Es necesario que se trate de un contrato bilateral. Este requisito es exigido literalmente por el artículo 1167 del Código Civil Venezolano. b) Es necesario el incumplimiento culposo de la obligación por la parte demandada. Por lo que respecta al carácter culposo del incumplimiento de la obligación, ello es evidente, porque de lo contrario, si el incumplimiento es debido a una causa extraña no imputable a las partes, se aplicarán las normas de la teoría de los riesgos y no las relativas a la resolución. c) El actor debe proceder de buena fe. En este sentido se dice que el actor debe haber cumplido u ofrecido el cumplimiento de su propia obligación. El actor no tiene que probar que ha cumplido con sus obligaciones, ni que ha iniciado un procedimiento de oferta real de pago de su obligación, ni siquiera tiene que haber ofrecido la ejecución de su obligación; ya que tales circunstancias no son hechos constitutivos de la acción. Es más bien un hecho impeditivo. d) Es necesario que el juez decrete la resolución. El artículo 1167 del Código Civil exige expresamente la intervención judicial. Ella es necesaria, porque el juez debe determinar si hay o no incumplimiento culposo, y si el incumplimiento tardío, parcial o defectuoso es suficiente para que proceda la acción resolutoria. e) No es subsidiaria. En Venezuela, la acción resolutoria no es subsidiaria de cumplimiento, como se pretende en otros países. La parte accionante puede pedir o bien el cumplimiento, o la resolución, como lo ha previsto el artículo 1167 del Código Civil y exigir en ambos casos, el pago de daños y perjuicios. f) No es necesaria la mora del deudor. En la doctrina se discute si es necesario poner en mora al deudor. Buena parte de la doctrina así lo sostiene, pero sin darle mayor importancia a la cuestión, considerando que la demanda serviría para poner en mora al deudor, pero ello no es cierto, porque sólo la demanda exigiendo el cumplimiento es la que tiene esa consecuencia. Por el contrario encontramos que existe la posibilidad de la resolución parcial del contrato en el cual el incumplimiento parcial puede dar lugar a la resolución parcial del contrato. Nuestra jurisprudencia así lo ha admitido, tratándose de contratos de ejecución periódica y continuada. Si las prestaciones ya cumplidas satisfacen el interés del acreedor, no tendría sentido declarar la nulidad total del contrato y exigir la restitución de tales obligaciones. De tal manera hay personas que pueden pedir la acción resolutoria por ende la doctrina señala en primer lugar a la parte víctima del incumplimiento y sus causahabientes a titulo universal o a título particular, como cesionario o legatario. Dentro del marco del tema, la resolución trae consigo muchos efectos, a continuación esta la explicación de dichos efectos: I. Entre las Partes: a. Efectos liberatorios. Al ser declarado resuelto el contrato se extinguen todas las obligaciones nacidas del mismo: se considera terminado no desde el momento en que se declara la resolución, sino como si jamás hubiese existido, volviendo las partes a la misma situación en que estaban antes de contratar; se extinguen todas las obligaciones nacidas del contrato. b. Efectos restitutorios. Al extinguirse las obligaciones, las partes deberán restituirse mutuamente todas las prestaciones que hubieren cumplido. c. Daños y perjuicios. La parte cuyo incumplimiento culposo da motivo a la resolución queda obligada a la indemnización de los daños y perjuicios que la resolución cause a la parte accionante. La mayoría de tales daños pueden quedar satisfechos por los efectos restitutorios de la acción resolutoria; pero el actor tiene derecho a reclamar todos los daños que le produzca la
  5. 5. resolución, tanto los daños emergentes como el lucro cesante; II. Efectosrespecto a Terceros: La resolución con los efectos indicados, se produce tanto entre las partes como con respecto a terceros, en virtud del principio de que resuelto el derecho del enajenante desaparece el derecho del causahabiente, pues nadie puede transmitir un derecho que no tiene; III. Los Efectos de la Cosa Juzgada: El subadquirente tendría que haber sido demandado para que la sentencia que declara la resolución le sea aplicable. En materia de venta con reserva de dominio, basta que el contrato tenga fecha cierta, para que sea oponible al tercero subadquirente (art. 7 Ley de Reserva de Dominio), por consiguiente, le es oponible la sentencia que declara la resolución De una manera general se entiende por resolución de un contrato la terminación del mismo en virtud del incumplimiento culposo de una de las partes contratantes. La resolución es un modo de terminación exclusivo de los contratos bilaterales y configura en la doctrina uno de los capítulos de la teoría general de los contratos bilaterales. Sólo los contratos bilaterales pueden terminarse mediante resolución, esta es una noción inherente a la naturaleza sinalagmática del contrato. La resolución presenta diferencias básicas con la disolución y con la nulidad de los contratos, a saber: •Mientras que la disolución de los contratos opera en principio hacia el futuro y no hacia el pasado, la resolución tiene efectos retroactivos. El contrato bilateral terminado por resolución se considera extinguido, no desde el momento en que la resolución se declara, sino que mediante una ficción jurídica se considera como que si jamás hubiese existido contrato alguno. Las partes que suscriben un contrato bilateral que después de declarado resuelto, vuelven a la situación precontractual como si jamás hubiesen celebrado contrato alguno. • Igualmente, la disolución de un contrato no supone el incumplimiento culposo de alguna de las partes contratantes, mientras que la resolución sí requiere el incumplimiento culposo de alguna de las partes del contrato. • Respecto de la nulidad, se observan diferencias fundamentales. Respecto a éste último punto, las diferencias son las siguientes: • El contrato nulo es un contrato que nace viciado, por lo cual no puede producir sus efectos normales; mientras que el contrato bilateral objeto de resolución es un contrato que ha nacido perfecto, sólo que en el curso de su desarrollo una de las partes incumple culposamente su obligación. • La nulidad (al igual que la disolución) es susceptible de aplicarse a todo tipo de contrato, independientemente de su naturaleza. La resolución es un medio específico de los contratos bilaterales. Finalizando así sabemos que la resolución es una forma de dejar sin efecto un contrato, a la que caracteriza la causa que la determina: el cumplimiento de una condición resolutoria, así mismo tiene sus disposiciones legales como también de esta surgen efectos jurídicos.
