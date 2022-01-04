Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Convenience Store Owner Threatens Man At Gunpoint After Hitting His 5th Lottery Winner In 3 Months I couldn't believe I wa...
That he just simply couldn't believe there was any way for a person to win the lottery 5 times in just three months... let...
But having that gun pointed at my head sure snapped me back to reality in a hurry. I realized that if I was going to keep ...
And it's the same secret a small handful of other lucky people have used to do the same thing once I shared it with them. ...
One of the most important lessons I learnt after being pretty wealthy now... is to give back and help those people who are...
It can sort of be my version of "giving back," which as I just mentioned, is pretty important to me. Plus, I rememberhow a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 1 This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 2 This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 3 This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 4 This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 5 This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days! Slide 6
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Economy & Finance
Jan. 04, 2022
28 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days!

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance
Jan. 04, 2022
28 views

I developed an automated, plug-and-play
Lottery Winning Software called...
"Lottery Defeated"

With it, you could finally defeat the lottery, start winning and be able to achieve whatever you want in life!

It's something that anyone can do - even a 5th grader.

And the best thing is that all the math and hard work calculating the numbers and the long formulas is automatically done for you!

So, even if you have trouble with basic math, or you are not very skilled with the computers, it actually doesn't matter:

All it takes is just 3 easy steps:

Step 1: you simply log into your Lottery Defeated and choose Powerball, Mega Millions or your favourite local lottery.

Pixx - login screen
Step 2: with just one click, using the special "Smart Pick" tool, the software will automatically generate the most likely winning numbers using the very same special formula used by multiple lottery winners.

Pixx- smart pick number selections screen
Step 3: that's it! All you have to do now is just play the special numbers generated by Lottery Defeated.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
The Mystery of Capital: Why Capitalism Triumphs in the West and Fails Everywhere Else Hernando de Soto
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

This system made me win 14 times the lottery in a few days!

  1. 1. Convenience Store Owner Threatens Man At Gunpoint After Hitting His 5th Lottery Winner In 3 Months I couldn't believe I was being threatened by the convenience store owner... I thought THEY were the ones who got held up, not the other way around. And yet, there I was, standing in an empty QuickMart, with a gun pointed to my head. The man said he was on to me... that even though he didn't know exactly how... I had to be doing something fishy...
  2. 2. That he just simply couldn't believe there was any way for a person to win the lottery 5 times in just three months... let alone from his single store. I tried to tell him that I wasn't doing anything illegal... Or cheating... or breaking any rules... That I just had a simple system I was using... and that it happened to work really, incredibly well... Heck, I even offered to share it with him, but the angry man just wouldn't listen... and I was afraid that I was about to die. And I shudder to think of what would've happened if a group of teenagers hadn't come into the store right then... forcing the raving mad business owner to quickly put away his .44 Caliber... But as soon as they did, I ran for my life... making it to my car and burning rubber as I peeled out of the parking lot and towards the safety of my home. Until that night, I'd been on such a high. I mean I'd won more than $324,000 in the last four months just by playing the lotto and using a deceptivelysimple system I'd created to predictwinners... I'd settled all of my debts... some of which had been haunting me for years... I'd taken my family to Disney World for two weeks... where we stayed in their "Royalty Suite" and really did live like kings... I'd been able to buy my two sons all of the clothing they'd been wanting for years... new basketball shoes... top of the line new bikes... everything... I'd even just closed on the house of my dreams... a two-story brick home in a beautiful quiet neighborhood, in the bestschool district in the entire county.
  3. 3. But having that gun pointed at my head sure snapped me back to reality in a hurry. I realized that if I was going to keep using this breakthrough system I'd created... and keep building long-term wealth by putting more and more money in the bank with it... I'd need to start being a lot more careful. Because here's the truth: once you know how to crack the lotto code,which is what I want to share with you in this short presentation... There are going to be a lot of people who aren'thappy aboutit. As you hold winner after winner for months at a time... you'll have to start rotating the convenience stores where you buy your tickets... because the owners HATE having to pay out cash from their registers... And even when you win the larger prizes... $4,000,$14,000, maybe $140,000 or so... These store owners and managers still won't be happy: They become afraid the state will start investigating them... and trying to figure out what makes their store so "special". That's the thing though - it has nothing to do with their store... and everything to do with HOW you're picking your numbers. That's the secret to how I've managed to win the lotto 5 times in the last three months...and 14 times in the last two years. These winners weren't all major jackpots by the way... some of the tickets were just for $8,000,or $14,000. Not enough to make you rich... but certainly enough to make your life a whole heck of a lot better.
  4. 4. And it's the same secret a small handful of other lucky people have used to do the same thing once I shared it with them. People like...
  5. 5. One of the most important lessons I learnt after being pretty wealthy now... is to give back and help those people who are less fortunate. After you reach a certain amount in the bank, and you have everything you desire... the money in the bank account would just be a 'number'. Trust me, giving back will provide more satisfaction than having all the money in the world. Alright, so by now you're probably wondering how you get your hands on the Lottery Defeated Software? Well, I've had a lot of friends and family ask me that same question and, for a while, I was debating what the bestway to share this information would be. Ultimately, what I decided to do was to put everything online, so that anyone, anywhere, can easily and confidently access it 24/7 on their laptops, smartphones or tablets. I think that by giving you the access to the same software I've used to hit several pretty major winning tickets over the past three years...
  6. 6. It can sort of be my version of "giving back," which as I just mentioned, is pretty important to me. Plus, I rememberhow awful it is to feellike you're financially struggling... like you're always getting hammered with bills... like there's just always some "unexpected" expense popping up that makes you go "where are we going to find the money for this?" I'm not saying that's you, because, truthfully, I don't know. But, what I am saying is I rememberhow much it hurt to always be saying "no" to my children when they tried to put a $4.50 box of name brand cereal in the cart while we were grocery shopping... or they brought a $9 action figure up to the checkout line... and I simply couldn't risk buying it for them and not being able to pay our electric bill.

I developed an automated, plug-and-play Lottery Winning Software called... "Lottery Defeated" With it, you could finally defeat the lottery, start winning and be able to achieve whatever you want in life! It's something that anyone can do - even a 5th grader. And the best thing is that all the math and hard work calculating the numbers and the long formulas is automatically done for you! So, even if you have trouble with basic math, or you are not very skilled with the computers, it actually doesn't matter: All it takes is just 3 easy steps: Step 1: you simply log into your Lottery Defeated and choose Powerball, Mega Millions or your favourite local lottery. Pixx - login screen Step 2: with just one click, using the special "Smart Pick" tool, the software will automatically generate the most likely winning numbers using the very same special formula used by multiple lottery winners. Pixx- smart pick number selections screen Step 3: that's it! All you have to do now is just play the special numbers generated by Lottery Defeated.

Views

Total views

28

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×