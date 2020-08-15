Maclaurins series

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Maclaurin Series for DES II 2019/2020 By MUJUNGU HERBERT National Teachers’ College Kabale MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teach...
Maclaurin Series Competences 1 State and derive Maclaurin series 2 Obtain Maclaurin’s series for various functions MUJUNGU...
Maclaurin’s series Question By comparing the Taylor’s series given by; f(x) = f(a) 0! + f (a) 1! (x − a) + f (a) 2! (x − a...
Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National T...
Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. Solution MUJUNGU HERBERT (N...
Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. Solution Let f(x) = ex ⇒ f(...
Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Tea...
Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. Solution MUJUNGU HERBERT (Nat...
Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. Solution Let f(x) = ln(1 + x)...
Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , ...
Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , ...
Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , ...
Trial Questions 1 Given that the functions f (x) and co + c1x + c2x2 + c3x3 + c4x4 + ... have the same value when x = 0, a...
Standard Expanssion of Maclaurin’s series • 𝑒 𝑥 = 1 + 𝑥 + 𝑥2 2! + 𝑥3 3! + ⋯ • 𝑒−𝑥 = 1 − 𝑥 + 𝑥2 2 − 𝑥3 3 + ⋯ • ln 1 + 𝑥 = 𝑥...
• 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑥 = 1 + 𝑥2 2 + 5𝑥4 24 + 61𝑥6 720 + ⋯ • sin−1 𝑥 = 𝑥 + 𝑥3 6 + 3𝑥5 40 + 5𝑥7 112 + ⋯ • cos−1 𝑥 = 𝜋 2 + 𝑥 + 𝑥3 6 + 3𝑥5 40 ...
with God, Learning Continues herbertmujungu@gmail.com +256779547251 +256701310635 +256793854372 ⇒ Join our Calculus and Nu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Maclaurins series

34 views

Published on

Derivation of Maclaurin,s series

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maclaurins series

  1. 1. Maclaurin Series for DES II 2019/2020 By MUJUNGU HERBERT National Teachers’ College Kabale MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 1 / 8
  2. 2. Maclaurin Series Competences 1 State and derive Maclaurin series 2 Obtain Maclaurin’s series for various functions MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 2 / 8
  3. 3. Maclaurin’s series Question By comparing the Taylor’s series given by; f(x) = f(a) 0! + f (a) 1! (x − a) + f (a) 2! (x − a)2 + f (a) 3! (x − a)3 + f(4) 4! (x − a)4 + ... and Maclaurin’s series given by; f(x) = f(0) 0! + f (0) 1! x + f (0) 2! x2 + f (0) 3! x3 + f(4)(0) 4! x4 + ... (1) State the conditions applied in the Taylor’s theorem to obtain the Maclaurin’s theorem. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 3 / 8
  4. 4. Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 4 / 8
  5. 5. Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. Solution MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 4 / 8
  6. 6. Example 1 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ex in ascending powers of x as far as the x5 term. Solution Let f(x) = ex ⇒ f(0) = e0 = 1 f (x) = ex ⇒ f (0) = 1 f (x) = ex ⇒ f (0) = 1 f (x) = ex ⇒ f (0) = 1 f (x) = ex ⇒ f (0) = 1 f (x) = ex ⇒ f (0) = 1 ex = 1 0! + 1 1! x + 1 2! x2 + 1 3! x3 + 1 4! x4 + 1 5! x5 + ... MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 4 / 8
  7. 7. Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 5 / 8
  8. 8. Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. Solution MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 5 / 8
  9. 9. Example 2 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to expand ln(1 + x) in ascending powers of x as far as x5. Solution Let f(x) = ln(1 + x) ⇒ f(0) = ln(1 + x) = 0 f (x) = 1 1 + x ⇒ f (0) = 1 1+0 = 1 f (x) = − 1 (1 + x)2 ⇒ f (0) = − 1 (1+0)2 = −1 f (x) = 2 (1 + x)3 ⇒ f (0) = 2 (1+0)3 = 2 f (x) = − 6 (1 + x)4 ⇒ f (0) = − 6 (1+0)4 = −6 f (x) = 24 (1 + x)5 ⇒ f (0) = 24 (1+0)5 = 24 ln(1 + x) = 0 0! + 1 1! x + −1 2! x2 + 2 3! x3 + −6 4! x4 + 24 5! x5 + ... MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 5 / 8
  10. 10. Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , to express sin(17o11 ) to four signiﬁcant ﬁgures. MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 6 / 8
  11. 11. Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , to express sin(17o11 ) to four signiﬁcant ﬁgures. Solution MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 6 / 8
  12. 12. Example 3 Express 17o11 in radians correcting to one signiﬁcant ﬁgure. Use the approximation; sin x ≈ x − x3 3! + x5 5! , to express sin(17o11 ) to four signiﬁcant ﬁgures. Solution Recall that ; 1 = 1 arcmin = 1 60 degrees and 1 degree = π 180 radians 17o 11 = 17o + 11 ∗ 1 60 o ≈ 17.1833o 17.1833o ≈ 0.3 radians sin 0.3 ≈ 0.3 − 0.33 3! + 0.35 5! sin 0.3 ≈ 0.2955 By comparison, from the calculator, I have 0.2954 MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 6 / 8
  13. 13. Trial Questions 1 Given that the functions f (x) and co + c1x + c2x2 + c3x3 + c4x4 + ... have the same value when x = 0, and equal successive derivatives when x = 0, deduce the ﬁrst four terms of the Maclaurin expansion of f (x) in ascending powers of x. 2 By using Maclaurin’s expansions for ex , ln(1 + x), cos x and sin x, write down the ﬁrst four terms of the expansions of the following in ascending powers of x: (a). e2x , (b). ln(1 − x), (c). cos x2, (d) sin x 2 3 By subtracting the expansion of ln(1 − x) from that of ln(1 + x) deduce that ln 1+x 1−x = x + x3 3 + x5 5 + x7 7 + ... 4 Find approximations of the following; (a). e0.4, (b). ln(1.2), (c). cos 0.3, (d) sin 0.2 5 Use Maclaurin’s theorem to show that if, x5 and higher powers of x are neglected. ln x + (1 + x2) = x − 1 6x3 MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 7 / 8
  14. 14. Standard Expanssion of Maclaurin’s series • 𝑒 𝑥 = 1 + 𝑥 + 𝑥2 2! + 𝑥3 3! + ⋯ • 𝑒−𝑥 = 1 − 𝑥 + 𝑥2 2 − 𝑥3 3 + ⋯ • ln 1 + 𝑥 = 𝑥 − 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥3 3 − 𝑥4 4 + ⋯ • ln 1 − 𝑥 = −𝑥 − 𝑥2 2 − 𝑥3 3 − 𝑥4 4 − ⋯ • 𝑙𝑛 (1+𝑥) (1−𝑥) = 2𝑥 + 2 3 𝑥3 + 2 5 𝑥5 + ⋯ • 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑥 = 𝑥 − 𝑥3 3! + 𝑥5 5! − 𝑥7 7! + ⋯ • 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑥 = 1 − 𝑥2 2! + 𝑥4 4! − 𝑥6 6! + ⋯ • 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑥 = 𝑥 + 𝑥3 3 + 2𝑥5 15 + 17𝑥7 315 + 62𝑥9 2835 + ⋯ ! !
  15. 15. • 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑥 = 1 + 𝑥2 2 + 5𝑥4 24 + 61𝑥6 720 + ⋯ • sin−1 𝑥 = 𝑥 + 𝑥3 6 + 3𝑥5 40 + 5𝑥7 112 + ⋯ • cos−1 𝑥 = 𝜋 2 + 𝑥 + 𝑥3 6 + 3𝑥5 40 + 5𝑥7 112 + ⋯ • tan−1 𝑥 = 𝑥 − 𝑥3 3 + 𝑥5 5 − 𝑥7 7 + ⋯ • 𝑠𝑖𝑛ℎ𝑥 = 𝑥 + 𝑥3 3! + 𝑥5 5! + 𝑥7 7! + ⋯ • 𝑐𝑜𝑠ℎ𝑥 = 1 + 𝑥2 2! + 𝑥4 4! + 𝑥6 6! + ⋯
  16. 16. with God, Learning Continues herbertmujungu@gmail.com +256779547251 +256701310635 +256793854372 ⇒ Join our Calculus and Numerical analysis class by clicking, https://classroom.google.com and the use code qmpktps Get supplementary slides at https://bit.ly/3eWEOoU MUJUNGU HERBERT (National Teachers College Kabale) July 30, 2020 8 / 8

×