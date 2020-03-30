Morinda Citrifolia (Noni) Extract Manufacturers in India

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Morinda Citrifolia Extract Manufacturers (Noni)
Traditional medical practitioners have used Morinda Citrifolia(Noni) for centuries to cure or prevent varieties of illness...
Product Details: Form Dried Pack Size 25kg, 40kg Packaging Type HDPE Drum Brand Herbal Creations Shelf Life 3 Year Botanic...
Traditional medical practitioners have used Morinda Citrifolia(Noni) for centuries to cure or prevent varieties of illnesses. The popularity of Morinda Citrifolia as a dietary supplement, a food functional ingredient, or as a natural health enhancer is increasing throughout the world. Morinda Citrifolia contains phytochemicals that own antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antitumor, anthelminthic, analgesic, hypotensive, anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing effects. Moreover, the increasing vogue of Morinda Citrifolia has attracted industries to employ it as a part of various products and for wide applications such as a natural source of medicines and chemical reagents.

Published in: Health & Medicine
