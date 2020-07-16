Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plantilla marca huatulco

  1. 1. Diagnóstico de la Marca #Huatulco. Benchmarking y la técnica de la voz del cliente en espacios digitales. Informe ejecutivo. Experiencia educativa Calidad en los servicios turísticos Alumno: Herandy Coral Ortega Martínez- handy11coral@gmial.com Facilitadora: Dra. Berenice Castillejos López Junio, 2020. :
  2. 2. 1 Contenido Introducción....................................................................................................................................... 2 Benchmarking digital competitivo de la marca Huatulco............................................................ 3 Análisis de la marca #Huatulco...................................................................................................... 8 La voz del cliente: turistas reales y potenciales ........................................................................ 12 Turistas reales............................................................................................................................. 12 Turistas potenciales ................................................................................................................... 14 Conclusiones................................................................................................................................... 16 Referencias ..................................................................................................................................... 17
  3. 3. 2 Introducción El uso de herramientas digitales se ha vuelto de gran apoyo a las empresas, destinos, personas; dado que son una fuente de información con la cual se puede analizar las nuevas necesidades y tendencias que se presentan día con día. Por ello se realizó un análisis respecto a la marca Huatulco, el cual es un destino turístico caracterizado por el turismo de sol y playa; además, se comparó en relación con otro destino turístico que de igual manera atrae turismo de sol y playa el cual es Puerto escondido, ambos destinos se encuentran ubicado en la costa del estado de Oaxaca. Dicha comparación se realizó con el uso de una herramienta digital, Google Trends la cual permitió conocer la popularidad de ambos destinos turísticos a nivel mundial, en un rango de tiempo que abarca entre los meses de marzo a junio, categorizándolo en viajes. De igual manera se lleva a cabo un rastreo de palabras claves que se relacionan con la marca únicamente de Huatulco, así mismo el tipo de contenidos que se comparte en relación a la marca en diferentes redes sociales y la participación de aquellos influencers que hoy en día son reconocidos mundialmente e influyen en la selección de lugares. Lo anterior con la ayuda de la herramienta digital BuzzSumo la cual permite hacer el rastreo de la marca obteniendo las palabras claves, tópicos y preguntas de la misma con lo cual facilita conocer las nuevas demandas que tendrá el destino. Por último, se concentró un conglomerado de comentarios en relación a la marca Huatulco, con el cual se analiza los turistas reales los cuales hayan visitado el destino dentro de los meses de marzo a junio y turistas potenciales los cuales son turistas con intenciones de visitar próximamente Huatulco. Con lo anterior se presentarán la relación de aquellos tópicos que se encuentran en los comentarios, los cuales será exportados de las redes sociales más comunes, analizando las emociones que se expresan en cada uno de ellos. También se reconoce el comportamiento de la marca Huatulco respectivamente en la red, durante las fechas de mayor caos mundial ante la presencia de una pandemia, analizando las nuevas demandas de los turistas.
  4. 4. 3 Benchmarking digital competitivo de la marca Huatulco. Huatulco es un Centro Integralmente Planeado (CIP) por el Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (FONATUR), y se ubica en la costa del Pacífico Mexicano. Se compone por treinta y seis playas de aguas cristalinas, muchas de ellas vírgenes, distribuidas en nueve bahías (SECTUR, 2020). Por otro lado, se encuentra Puerto Escondido el cual al ser vecino cercano del destino turístico de Huatulco crea una competencia de ofertas hacia un mismo mercado de sol y playa; dado que con sus siete playas que conforman el destino de Puerto escondido, destaca Zicatela, pues atrae a practicantes de surf y a turistas de todo el mundo que vienen a conquistar las famosas olas de este lugar (SECTUR, 2020). Ahora bien, con la finalidad de diferenciar a ambos destinos turístico se hizo uso de la herramienta digital Google Trends la cual es de acceso libre, con ella se permite conocer el nivel de renombre de cualquier termino y de igual manera compararla con otros, además de establecer rangos de fechas en los cuales se puede ser preciso en los tiempos de mayor demanda de cada termino, así mismo la herramienta permite conocer la popularidad a niveles regionales o ciudades mundialmente, y también consultas relacionadas al termino en búsqueda; es una herramienta multifuncional y práctica. Con Google Trends se realizó una comparación entre los destinos de Huatulco y Puerto escondido con el fin de conocer sus rangos de popularidad entre los meses de marzo y junio. La figura 1 muestra la comparación de los destinos marcando con azul a Huatulco y con rojo a Puerto Escondido, donde los primeros 15 días del mes de marzo el destino de Huatulco cuanta con un 100% de popularidad pero que va descendiendo gradualmente; en el caso de Puerto Escondido las primeras dos semanas de marzo marca una popularidad menor del 50%. En abril se muestra a ambos destinos por debajo del 50% de su demanda; en el mes de mayo se muestra una baja de ambos destinos marcando un 25%, para el mes de junio existe un aumento poco parcial en donde Huatulco se encuentra por debajo del 50%, pero Puerto Escondido alcanza casi el 75% de búsqueda.
  5. 5. 4 Figura 1 Comparación de marcas Huatulco y Puerto escondido en los meses de marzo-junio del 2020. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Con lo que respecta al interés de la marca Huatulco, en la figura 2 nos da como resultado una muestra de 39 regiones a nivel internacional, donde las primeras cinco que se muestran son, El Salvador, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Corea del Sur y Tailandia. Figura 2 Interés por la marca Huatulco por región, se muestran a las 5 primeras. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Figura 1 Comparación de marcas Huatulco y Puerto escondido. Figura 2 Interés por la marca Huatulco por región.
  6. 6. 5 Con lo que respecta al destino turístico de Puerto escondido en la figura 3 muestra el interés por región a nivel internacional del destino, marcando como cinco principales sitios a Puerto Rico, Austria, Nueva Zelanda, Sudáfrica, Italia; estos cinco primeros son considerados de una muestra de 39 regiones con mayor interés hacia este destino. Analizando los dos destinos en rangos de interés a nivel mundial, se presenta la popularidad del destino turístico de Huatulco el cual su mercado se concentra en los países de América del norte dado que se muestra una popularidad de interés de esos países; en cambio el destino de Puerto escondido presenta hacia países de Sur América (véase figura 4). Figura 3 Interés de la marca Puerto escondido por región. Figura 4 Interés de las marcas Huatulco Y Puerto escondido nacional e internacional Figura 4 Interés de la marca Puerto escondido por región. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Figura 3 Interés de las marcas Huatulco Y Puerto escondido nacional e internacional. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020.
  7. 7. 6 Ahora bien, la plataforma arroja las principales consultas en relación a la marca Huatulco en donde se observa que la búsqueda de hotel ha sido de las más frecuentes en relación a la popularidad de la marca, con ello se aprecia que a pesar de la contingencia sanitaria los turistas se muestran interesados en Huatulco (véase la figura 5). Además, en la figura 6 se presentan las consultas en aumento como son el aeropuerto, qué hacer en Huatulco y sobre las bahías de Huatulco. Con ello se observa que el turismo dirigido a Huatulco aún sigue con interés hacia el destino a pesar de la situación mundial. En relación de la marca de Puerto Escondido se observa en la figura 7 que sus principales consultas son relacionadas al destino como tal y a su aeropuerto con un interés más sobresalientes hacia una pronta visita. Figura 5 Principales consultas de la marca Huatulco donde se muestran a los 5 primeros tópicos de 21. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Figura 6 Consultas en aumento de la marca Huatulco que anteriormente fueron hechas y ahora son mayormente consultadas. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Figura 6 Consultas en aumento de la marca Huatulco Figura 5 Principales consultas de la marca Huatulco
  8. 8. 7 En la figura 8 se muestra las consultas en aumento dentro de estos meses de marzo a junio en donde el destino como tal ha surgido nuevamente dentro de las consultas populares con un incremento de más del 80%. Con lo anterior se analiza que la marca Huatulco en comparación de Puerto escondido tiene una mayor popularidad, dentro de los meses de marzo a junio; a pesar de la contingencia sanitaria que se encuentra presente en la actualidad, las búsquedas realizados con la marca Huatulco siguen en aumento. Figura 7 Principales consultas de la marca Huatulco Figura 8 Consultas en aumento de la marca Huatulco Figura 7 Principales consultas de la marca Puerto escondido donde se muestran a los 5 primeros tópicos de 8. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020. Figura 8 Consultas en aumento de la marca Puerto escondido que anteriormente fueron hechas y ahora son mayormente consultadas. Obtenido de Google Trends, 2020.
  9. 9. 8 Análisis de la marca #Huatulco En este apartado se analiza a la marca Huatulco en relación a palabras claves que se desarrollan en conjunto con plataformas digitales como son las redes sociales; por ello se utilizó una herramienta online que es BuzzSumo que permite a cualquier usuario saber cuáles son los contenidos más populares en la red; además, rastrea múltiples redes sociales y te entrega información sobre los principales temas de búsqueda; permite saber quiénes tienen la atención de las personas a las que quieres atraer (Mateos, 2016). Por ello se utilizó dicha herramienta digital con la cual se rastrearon palabas clave y contenidos en la web con relación a la marca de Huatulco; la consulta fue realizada el 04 de junio del 2020 utilizando el término de la marca Huatulco, dentro de un rango de búsqueda de seis meses. Se obtuvo un volumen de búsqueda de 74k y 1.9 k artículos publicados con la marca Huatulco, con ello en conjunto se encuentran palabras clave las cuales se relacionan a la búsqueda de vuelos con diferentes aerolíneas y de hotel, con ello hacen referencia a que la persona que realiza dichas búsquedas tiene intenciones de visitar Huatulco en fechas próximas (véase figura 9). Figura 9 Palabras claves de la marca Huatulco Figura 9 Palabras claves de la marca Huatulco en el mes de junio del 2020. Obtenido de BuzzSumo, 2020. Además, dentro de las preguntas más frecuentes que se realizan al buscar la marca Huatulco destacan, la realización de un carnaval llevado a cabo por el mes de febrero, con la pregunta de “Carnaval de Huatulco Martes de Carnaval 2020 - ¿Qué eventos habrá el Martes de Carnaval 2020?”; de igual manera “¿Cuál es el mejor mezcal para comprar en Huatulco México?”, el cual da a comprender la búsqueda de las bebidas características del estado de Oaxaca; también la pregunta referente a menús, “Menús para secretos Huatulco: ¿hay alguna forma de obtener una vista
  10. 10. 9 previa de los menús?”, en busca de obtener información de los alimentos y bebidas que ofrece uno de los hoteles ubicados en Huatulco. Dentro de los tópicos relacionados a la marca Huatulco, resalta el estado de Chiapas estado vecino de Oaxaca en donde se ubica Huatulco, de igual manera Oaxaca que es el estado es uno de los tópicos con mayor presencia, por otro lado, como Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, también son tópicos resaltantes, dado que dichos destinos junto con Huatulco son turísticos (véase figura 10). Figura 10 Tópicos de la marca Huatulco Figura 10 Tópicos de la marca Huatulco en el mes de junio del 2020. Obtenido de BuzzSumo, 2020 También tópicos que son buscados en el destino como, snorkeling, catamarán, que son actividades recreativas las cuales se pueden desarrollar en el destino turístico de Huatulco durante la estancia de un visitante atraído por actividades acuáticas (véase figura 10). Por otro lado, la plataforma digital de BuzzSumo nos permite conocer los contenidos que son más compartidos en diferentes plataformas, como son Facebook, YouTube, o la misma web. Dentro del contenido de Facebook la plataforma reconoció a 14, 662 publicaciones analizadas, con una interacción total de 2, 493, 593 e interacciones promedio de 170; de ello el tipo de publicaciones más relevantes fueron videos y otros, en días como miércoles y domingos donde habitualmente se estima tiempo de publicaciones siendo por la mañana la más frecuente. Además de acuerdo al contenido que destaca en esta red social llamada Facebook, lo que más se resaltan de la marca Huatulco son sus playas en donde comparten fotos y videos, de amaneceres, las espectaculares playas, la vida marina entre otros, algunos de los autores que comparten esta información al público en general son, Yo AMO Huatulco, Drone Huatulco, Revelación Magazine, por mencionar algunos. Ahora bien, en la plataforma de YouTube caracterizada por ser una red en donde se publican videos, de acuerdo con BuzzSumo; como primeros datos se obtuvo un conglomerado de video con mayor número de like los cuales tiene una relación al número de vistas, en donde los videos presentados hacen referencia el primer lugar a la situación del destino ante la pandemia mundial, seguido de ello videos donde
  11. 11. 10 se muestran el mercado tres de mayo un sitio donde se puede encontrar, desde un a artesanía regional, hasta un platillo típico de Huatulco. Por otro lado, en la web, se analizaron un total de 1,872 artículos referentes a la marca Huatulco, en los últimos seis meses, creando comparativas en las diferentes redes sociales en donde se identifica a la marca Huatulco; resaltado Facebook como la aplicación de mayor uso en búsqueda de información del destino. De igual manera analiza en conjunto de todas las plataformas digitales, la marca Huatulco en donde, las páginas centralizadas en presentar noticias como son Zona Roja, Enlace de la Costa, NSS Oaxaca, entre otras son predominante en Facebook y Twitter; donde las publicaciones presentan noticias relevantes de Huatulco, como es el caso de unos chicos que por divulgados como irresponsables al visitar una de las playas de Huatulco y haber dejado basura, esta nota fue circulada por Facebook principalmente. Ahora bien, dentro de la plataforma BuzzSumo se localiza el tópico de influencers los cuales son personas con una influencia hacia sus seguidores en donde al momento de compartirles experiencias de viajes, cultural, estilos de moda, entre otras cosas, forman parte de la elección de sus seguidores al momento de tomar una decisión. Por ello dentro de las redes sociales más utilizadas hoy en día, como lo son Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, entre otros, se analiza el tipo de contenido en relación a la marca Huatulco dentro de los últimos seis meses. Dentro de los principales influencers en Facebook se encuentra Yo AMO Huatulco con 70.7k me gusta, Huatulco Turismo con 43.6k de me gusta, Anfibios Huatulco con 1k me gusta, Barceló Huatulco, con 29.3k, Visita Huatulco con 8k de me gusta, Secrets Resorts con 29.9k, entre otros; todos los anteriores en conjunto forman parte de prestadores de servicios, hoteles, y promotores de la actividad y recursos turísticos con los que Huatulco cuenta. Por otro lado, se encuentran influencers en Twitter que han tenido actividad en los último tres meses sobre el término Huatulco, los cuales son; Hoteles Huatulco, Huatulqueando, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Huatulco; los anteriores pertenecientes a hoteles ubicados en Huatulco, o promotores turísticos, además se encuentras personas físicas las cuales de igual manera compartieron aspectos relevantes con la marca Huatulco, como son, Gabriela rojas, Carlos Aragón Alcántara, Evelyn de la Cruz, Leydi Victoria Ceballos Valencia; así mismo espacios que comparten noticias de última hora del destino como son, la vos del pacifico sur, Revelación Magazine, Alerta Huatulco, entre otros. También en la plataforma de BuzzSumo se obtuvieron datos de otros autores que fungen como influencers dentro de los últimos seis meses en relación a la marca
  12. 12. 11 Huatulco. Autores como, Agencia Zona Roja, La Redacción, El Piñero, Giovanne González, Revelación Magazine, Noticias Mx, El Universal Oaxaca, forman parte de este segmento de personalidad que influyen la toma de decisiones de las personas que buscan la marca Huatulco. En la figura 11 se muestra un top de los principales influencers que se destacan en las diferentes plataformas digitales como es el caso de Twitter donde Hoteles Huatulco cuenta con mayor visitas y contenidos que atraen el interés de los usuarios que lo consultan; por otro lado, Facebook con Yo AMO Huatulco, YouTube y Drone Huatulco y por ultimo autores independientes sobresaliendo Agencia Zona Roja (véase figura 11). Figura 11 Top de los principales influencers en las diferentes plataformas digitales de la marca Huatulco Figura 11 Top de los principales influencers en las diferentes plataformas digitales de la marca Huatulco en el mes de junio del 2020. Obtenido de BuzzSumo, 2020
  13. 13. 12 La voz del cliente: turistas reales y potenciales Turistas reales En este apartado se llevó a cabo una recolección de comentarios de diferentes plataformas digitales, como son Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TripAdvisor; con un rango de seis meses de anterioridad, con ello se categorizo el comentario de cada usuario respectivamente, acorde a la emoción emitida y a la calidad percibida. Se generó un diagrama de Pareto de acuerdo a las frecuencias de las categorías, en donde aspectos como confort, la descripción del espacio y las emociones de estimulación conforman el 80% aproximado de las emociones percibidas en los comentarios emitidos por los turistas reales y el 20% lo conforman la fiabilidad y gastronomía (véase figura 12). Tabla 1 Turistas reales de la marca Huatulco Tabla 1 Turistas reales en la marca Huatulco abarcando los primeros 6 meses del año 2020. Fuente: elaboración propia. Categorías Frecuencia % Frecuencias % Acumulado Frecuencia acumulada confort 18 35% 35% 18 descripción del espacio 18 35% 71% 36 Emociones estimulación 6 12% 82% 42 fiabilidad 6 12% 94% 48 gatronomia 3 6% 100% 51 Pareto 1Turistas reales Diagrama de Pareto de turistas reale
  14. 14. 13 Figura 12 Diagrama de Pareto de turistas reales en la marca Huatulco. Figura 12 Diagrama de Pareto de turistas reales en la marca Huatulco abarcando los primeros 6 meses del año 2020. Fuente: elaboración propia. Pocos vitales Muchos trivales
  15. 15. 14 Turistas potenciales De igual manera se concentró comentarios en las diferentes redes, de Facebook, YouTube, Twitter y TripAdvisor, de turistas que dentro de los primeros meses del año 2020 publicaran comentarios en los cuales hacen alusión a una visita próxima a Huatulco. En la figura 13 se observa que, como resultado del análisis de los comentarios de turistas potenciales, se obtuvo el 80% aproximado de las emociones emitidas en los comentarios es conformada por las intenciones futuras y las emociones de estimulación; por otro lado, el 20% lo integran el confort, fiabilidad, gastronomía y descripción del espacio. Con ello se identifica que los turistas potenciales demuestran una emoción en sus comentarios en los cuales hacen referencia a regresar a Huatulco. Tabla 2 Turistas potenciales de la marca Huatulco Tabla 2Turistas potenciales en la marca Huatulco abarcando los primeros 6 meses del año 2020. Fuente: elaboración propia. Categorías Frecuencia % Frecuencias % Acumulado Frecuencia acumulada intenciones futuras 19 45% 45% 19 Emociones estimulación 17 40% 86% 36 confort 2 5% 90% 38 fiabilidad 2 5% 95% 40 gatronomia 1 2% 98% 41 descripción del espacio 1 2% 100% 42 Pareto 2 Turistas potenciales
  16. 16. 15 Figura 13 Diagrama de Pareto de turistas potenciales en la marca Huatulco. Figura 13 Diagrama de Pareto de turistas potenciales en la marca Huatulco abarcando los primeros 6 meses del año 2020. Fuente: elaboración propia. Pocos vitales Muchos trivales
  17. 17. 16 Conclusiones Huatulco sigue siendo un destino solicitado por los turistas, dado que es maravilloso con sus encantadoras playas y bahías. A pesar la situación mundial que en la actualidad está presente, la marca Huatulco sigue presente y para prueba un botón. Ahora esa frase ya es muy mencionada, dado que se puede utilizar cualquier herramienta tecnológica en la cual se puede conocer el estatus de una marca de acuerdo a su ranking mundial, de igual manera ayudan a poder conocer los diferentes gustos de las nuevas generaciones. El uso de la tecnología se está volviendo algo necesario para el ser humano en este caso, ayudó a poder conocer la marca de Huatulco y su posición global ante esta situación de contingencia sanitaria. Además, que herramientas como Buzzumo y Google Trends, así como las diferentes redes sociales; conformaron el análisis de la marca Huatulco; en donde se da a conocer los diferentes tipos de contenidos que se postean en relación a Huatulco, así como la integración de los usuarios que reciben la información. También conocer los influencers, que conforman parte del contenido publicado de Huatulco, así mismo conocer qué tipo de información es la que influye en sus seguidores, el tipo de información que se desarrolla sobre la marca Huatulco en las diferentes plataformas digitales. Y por último se comprende que los turistas que han disfrutado del paraíso de la marca Huatulco en sus diferentes comentarios que emiten en las redes sociales, destacan emociones de confort de igual manera describen el destino destacando sus diferentes cualidades del destino; y turistas potenciales, los cuales destacan por ser aquellos que desean visitar próximamente el destino turístico.
  18. 18. 17 Referencias BuzzSumo. (04 de junio de 2020). Obtenido de BuzzSumo: https://app.buzzsumo.com/discover/keywords?q=Huatulco&search=true&language=es&c ountry=MX Google Trends. (junio de 2020). Obtenido de Google Trends: https://trends.google.es/trends/explore?cat=67&date=today%203- m&q=Huatulco,Puerto%20escondido Mateos, M. (24 de noviembre de 2016). Postedin. Obtenido de Postedin: https://www.postedin.com/blog/que-es-y-como-funciona-buzzsumo/ VisitMéxico. (junio de 2020). Obtenido de VisitMéxico: https://www.visitmexico.com/destino/huatulco/ VisitMéxico. (junio de 2020). Obtenido de VisitMéxico: https://www.visitmexico.com/destino/puerto-escondido/

