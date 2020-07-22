Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jenis Gerak pada Tumbuhan Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenjang SMP/MTs...
CLASS RULES On Time, Please Neat uniform Cozy atmosphere Turn on (1 score) No chatting Ask the permission Good attitude
Jenis Gerak Tumbuhan Gerak Endonom Gerak spontan dari tumbuhan yang tidak disebabkan oleh adanya rangsangan dari luar Cont...
NASTIGerak Nasti yang adalah gerak yang terjadi tanpa ditentukan oleh arah datangnya rangsangan. Artinya rangsangan terseb...
TROPISME Gerak Tropisme adalah gerak yang terjadi yang ditentukan oleh arah datangnya rangsangan. Artinya gerak tersebut t...
TAKSIS Gerak Taksis yang adalah gerak berpindah tempat suatu bagian tumbuhan yang dipengaruhi arah datangnya rangsangan. G...
Jenis Gerak pada Tumbuhan Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenjang SMP/MTs...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jenis Gerak Tumbuhan

41 views

Published on

Materi IPA kelas VIII tentang jenis gerak pada tumbuhan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jenis Gerak Tumbuhan

  1. 1. Jenis Gerak pada Tumbuhan Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenjang SMP/MTs Kurikulum 2013 Revisi SMP An-Nahl Islamic School Jl. Raya Ciangsana Km. 7, Kec. Gunung Putri, Desa Ciangsana Kab. Bogor, Jawa Barat
  2. 2. CLASS RULES On Time, Please Neat uniform Cozy atmosphere Turn on (1 score) No chatting Ask the permission Good attitude
  3. 3. Jenis Gerak Tumbuhan Gerak Endonom Gerak spontan dari tumbuhan yang tidak disebabkan oleh adanya rangsangan dari luar Contoh : Gerak sitoplasma pada Hydrillia verticilliata Gerak Higroskopis Gerak pada tumbuhan yang terjadi akibat perubahan kadar air pada tumbuhan Contoh : Pecahnya kulit tumbuhan polong-polongan Gerak Etionom Gerak spontan dari tumbuhan yang disebabkan oleh adanya rangsangan dari luar Nasti Tropisme Taksis
  4. 4. NASTIGerak Nasti yang adalah gerak yang terjadi tanpa ditentukan oleh arah datangnya rangsangan. Artinya rangsangan tersebut bisa datang dari manapun. Gerak Tigmonasti Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak tigmonasti adalah sentuhan Contoh : Daun putri malu yang menutup bila disentuh Gerak Niktinasti Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak niktinasti adalah gelap Contoh : Mengatupnya bunga flamboyan di malam hari Gerak Fotonasti Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak niktinasti adalah cahaya matahari Contoh : Mekarnya bunga pukul empat pada sore hari Gerak Hidronasti Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak niktinasti adalah kadar air Contoh : Melipatnya daun rumput karena kekurangan air Gerak Nasti Kompleks Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak niktinasti adalah cahaya, suhu, zat kimia Contoh : Gerakan stomata
  5. 5. TROPISME Gerak Tropisme adalah gerak yang terjadi yang ditentukan oleh arah datangnya rangsangan. Artinya gerak tersebut terjadi pada bagian yang terkena rangsangan Gerak Tigmotropisme Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak tigmotropisme adalah sentuhan pada benda yang lebih keras Contoh : Gerak pada tumbuhan yang memiliki sulur. Apabila sulurnya menyentuh benda keras seperti kayu maka sulur akan melilit kayu Gerak Geotropisme Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak geotropisme adalah gravitasi Contoh : Gerak geotropisme dibagi menjadi dua, geotropisme negatif (tumbuh ke atas), dan geotropisme positif (tumbuh ke bawah) Gerak Fototropisme Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak fototropisme adalah cahaya matahari Contoh : Condongnya bunga matahari ke arah matahari Gerak Kemotropisme Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak kemotropisme adalah zat kimia Contoh : Gerak akar menuju unsur hara tanah Gerak Hidrotropisme Bentuk rangsangan dari gerak kemotropisme adalah sumber air
  6. 6. TAKSIS Gerak Taksis yang adalah gerak berpindah tempat suatu bagian tumbuhan yang dipengaruhi arah datangnya rangsangan. Gerak ini tidak dapat dilihat secara kasat mata dan hanya dapat dilihat melalui mikroskop N o Nama Gerak Bentuk Rangsangan Contoh 1 Kemotaksis Zat kimia Gerak spermatozoa yang bergerak menuju sel telur pada peristiwa pembuahan lumut 2 Fototaksis Cahaya matahari Gerak klorofil menuju arah datangnya cahaya untuk berfotosintesis
  7. 7. Jenis Gerak pada Tumbuhan Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenjang SMP/MTs Kurikulum 2013 Revisi SMP An-Nahl Islamic School Jl. Raya Ciangsana Km. 7, Kec. Gunung Putri, Desa Ciangsana Kab. Bogor, Jawa Barat

×