Strategies to Maintain Sobriety
Strategies to Maintain Sobriety
These are some strategies to maintain sobriety and you should also work hard to maintain your recovery as well.
Strategies to maintain sobriety

  2. 2. Strategies to Maintain Sobriety There are many tips to maintain sobriety and few of them, we are going to share in this presentation.  First of all, you should have a reason for which you are looking for sobriety. That reason could be your family, your academic or professional career.  You should also avoid the company of your old friends who are still involved in drugs and in the use of cocaine or heroin. These precautions will keep you away from temptations.  On the other hand, you must have a plan to make your sobriety a lifetime achievement.  You should also keep yourself busy in constructive tasks to maintain sobriety.
  These are some strategies to maintain sobriety and you should also work hard to maintain your recovery as well.
Henry Tolve – PR Manager at http://harrisoninstitute.com/california/san-diego/

