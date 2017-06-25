Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología DEFINICIÓN El síndrome de Estocolmo es una reacción psicológica en la que la víctim...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología HISTORIA El 23 de agosto de 1973, Jan Erik Olsson intentó asaltar el Banco de Crédi...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología CAUSAS •Tanto el rehén o la víctima como el autor del delito persiguen la meta de s...
CASOS FAMOSOS Natascha Kampusch Colleen Stan Patricia hearst
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología NATASCHA KAMPUSCH La niña austriaca de 10 años fue secuestrada a la salida del cole...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología NATASCHA KAMPUSCH Tenía 20 años cuando fue secuestrada mientras hacía auto stop por...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología PATRICIA HEARST Heredera del imperio de comunicación americano, fue secuestrada por...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología SÍNDROME DE ESTOCOLMO DOMESTICO El Síndrome de Estocolmo Domésticotambién llamado “...
Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología 1 Desencadenante Los primeros malos tratos rompen el sentimiento de seguridad y la ...
  1. 1. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología DEFINICIÓN El síndrome de Estocolmo es una reacción psicológica en la que la víctima de un secuestro, o retención en contra de su voluntad, desarrolla una relación de complicidad y un fuerte vínculo afectivo, con su captor. Principalmente se debe a que malinterpretan la ausencia de violencia contra su persona como un acto de humanidad por parte del agresor.
  2. 2. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología HISTORIA El 23 de agosto de 1973, Jan Erik Olsson intentó asaltar el Banco de Crédito de Estocolmo, en Suecia. Tras verse acorralado tomó de rehenes a cuatro empleados del banco, tres mujeres y un hombre. A pesar de las amenazas contra su vida, incluso cuando fueron obligados a ponerse de pie con sogas alrededor de sus cuellos, los rehenes terminaron protegiendo al raptor para evitar que fueran atacados por la policía de Estocolmo. Durante su cautiverio, una de las rehenes afirmó: «No me asusta Clark ni su compañero; me asusta la policía». Y tras su liberación, Kristin Enmark, otra de las rehenes, declaró: «Confío plenamente en él, viajaría por todo el mundo con él». El psiquiatra Nils Bejerot, asesor de la policía sueca durante el asalto acuñó el término de Síndrome de Estocolmo para referirse a la reacción de los rehenes ante su cautiverio.
  3. 3. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología CAUSAS •Tanto el rehén o la víctima como el autor del delito persiguen la meta de salir ilesos del incidente, por ello cooperan. •Los rehenes tratan de protegerse en un contexto de situaciones que les resultan incontrolables, por lo que tratan de cumplir los deseos de sus captores. •Los delincuentes se presentan como benefactores ante los rehenes para evitar una escalada de los hechos. De aquí puede nacer una relación emocional de las víctimas por agradecimiento con los autores del delito. Con base en la historia de desarrollo personal, puede verse el acercamiento de las víctimas con los delincuentes, una reacción desarrollada durante la infancia. •La pérdida total del control que sufre el rehén durante un secuestro es difícil de asimilar. Se hace más soportable para la víctima convenciéndose a sí misma de que tiene algún sentido, y puede llevarla a identificarse con los motivos del autor del delito. •Este comportamiento surge debido a la presión psicológica que tiene el rehén al saberse aislado, abandonado, amenazado y quizás olvidado por la policía.
  4. 4. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología CASOS FAMOSOS Natascha Kampusch Colleen Stan Patricia hearst
  5. 5. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología NATASCHA KAMPUSCH La niña austriaca de 10 años fue secuestrada a la salida del colegio por un ocioso heredero millonario. El raptor la retuvo durante 8 años en un zulo hasta que finalmente pudo escaparse. Posteriormente el captor se suicidó lanzándose a las vías del tren. Cuentan que la joven lloró cuando supo de su muerte e incluso encendió una vela por él.
  6. 6. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología NATASCHA KAMPUSCH Tenía 20 años cuando fue secuestrada mientras hacía auto stop por una pareja con un bebé. Permaneció 7 años en casa de sus raptores bajo amenaza de estar vigilada por la Sociedad de Esclavos para la que había firmado un contrato vinculante de esclavitud. La joven habitaba 22 horas al día en una caja de madera debajo de la cama del matrimonio.
  7. 7. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología PATRICIA HEARST Heredera del imperio de comunicación americano, fue secuestrada por el Ejército Simbiótico de Liberación, un grupo revolucionario de izquierda. El padre de la secuestrada pagó un rescate de 6 millones de dólares que los raptores destinaron a los pobres. Sin embargo, su hija nunca fue liberada al unirse a la causa rebelde. Fue encarcelada tras el asalto al banco Hibernia de San Francisco y liberada 22 meses después al aceptarse el alegato de estar bajo el síndrome de Estocolmo.
  8. 8. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología SÍNDROME DE ESTOCOLMO DOMESTICO El Síndrome de Estocolmo Domésticotambién llamado “Síndrome de la mujer u hombre maltratada/o”, se da en mujeres u hombres maltratadas/os por sus parejas sentimentales con las que mantienen un vínculo de carácter afectivo. Este plantea que la persona víctima del maltrato por parte de su pareja llega a adaptarse a esa situación aversiva que se da, incrementando la habilidad para afrontar estímulos adversos y la habilidad de minimizar el dolor. Estas personas suelen presentar distorsiones cognitivas como son la disociación, la negación o la minimización. Esto les permite soportar las situaciones e incidentes de violencia que se ejerce sobre ellas/os.
  9. 9. Gustlaivi Carrera V27712766 Psicología 1 Desencadenante Los primeros malos tratos rompen el sentimiento de seguridad y la confianza que la mujer tiene depositada en su pareja. 2 Re orientación La mujer busca nuevos referentes, pero su aislamiento es cada vez mayor. Normalmente a estas alturas se encuentra prácticamente sola con el exclusivo apoyo de la familia. 3 Afrontamiento La mujer percibe la realidad de forma desvirtuada, se auto inculpa de la situación y entra en un estado de indefensión y resistencia pasiva. El agresor la hace sentir culpable. 4 Adaptación La mujer proyecta la culpa hacia otros, hacia el exterior (locus de control externo) y, el Síndrome de Estocolmo Doméstico se consolida a través de un proceso de identificación con el agresor. FASES

