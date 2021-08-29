Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONFIRMATORY FACTOR ANALYSIS (CFA) STATISTICAL ANALYSIS Dr. Hina Jalal @AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com
In statistics, confirmatory factor analysis is a special form of factor analysis, most commonly used in social research. I...
Difference between CFA and EFA Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and exploratory factor analysis (EFA) are similar techn...
General Purpose – Procedure Defining individual construct: First, we have to define the individual constructs. The first ...
Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and statistical software: Usually, statistical software like AMOS, LISREL, EQS and SAS ...
SPSS Procedure for AMOS Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
1. Select Items and shift into Variable box 2. Then Click on Descriptive Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansar...
1. Select these components 2. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
1. Select Extraction 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail....
1. Select Rotation 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.co...
1. Select Options 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
Statistical Techniques Series
CFA (confirmatory factor analysis )
SPSS data preparation for AMOS

Confirmatory factor analysis (cfa)

  1. 1. CONFIRMATORY FACTOR ANALYSIS (CFA) STATISTICAL ANALYSIS Dr. Hina Jalal @AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com
  2. 2. In statistics, confirmatory factor analysis is a special form of factor analysis, most commonly used in social research. It is used to test whether measures of a construct are consistent with a researcher's understanding of the nature of that construct. Wikipedia. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) is a multivariate statistical procedure that is used to test how well the measured variables represent the number of constructs. Assumptions The assumptions of a CFA include multivariate normality, a sufficient sample size (n >200), the correct a priori model specification, and data must come from a random sample. Confirmatory factor analysis Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  3. 3. Difference between CFA and EFA Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and exploratory factor analysis (EFA) are similar techniques, but in exploratory factor analysis (EFA), data is simply explored and provides information about the numbers of factors required to represent the data. In exploratory factor analysis, all measured variables are related to every latent variable. But in confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), researchers can specify the number of factors required in the data and which measured variable is related to which latent variable. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) is a tool that is used to confirm or reject the measurement theory. Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  4. 4. General Purpose – Procedure Defining individual construct: First, we have to define the individual constructs. The first step involves the procedure that defines constructs theoretically. This involves a pretest to evaluate the construct items, and a confirmatory test of the measurement model that is conducted using confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), etc. Developing the overall measurement model theory: In confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), we should consider the concept of unidimensionality between construct error variance and within construct error variance. At least four and three items per constructs should be present in the research. Designing a study to produce the empirical results: The measurement model must be specified. Most commonly, the value of one loading estimate should be one per construct. Two methods are available for identification; the first is rank condition, and the second is order condition. Assessing the measurement model validity: Assessing the measurement model validity occurs when the theoretical measurement model is compared with the reality model to see how well the data fits. To check the measurement model validity, the number of the indicator helps us. For example, the factor loading latent variable should be greater than 0.7. Chi-square test and other goodness of fit statistics like RMR, GFI, NFI, RMSEA, SIC, BIC, etc., are some key indicators help in measuring the model validity. Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  5. 5. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and statistical software: Usually, statistical software like AMOS, LISREL, EQS and SAS are used for confirmatory factor analysis. In AMOS, visual paths are manually drawn on the graphic window and analysis is In LISREL, confirmatory factor analysis can be performed graphically as well as from the menu. In SAS, confirmatory analysis can be performed by using the programming Confirmatory Factor Analysis Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  6. 6. SPSS Procedure for AMOS Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  7. 7. 1. Select Items and shift into Variable box 2. Then Click on Descriptive Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  8. 8. 1. Select these components 2. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  9. 9. 1. Select Extraction 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  10. 10. 1. Select Rotation 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  11. 11. 1. Select Options 2. Check specifications 3. Click Continue Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  12. 12. Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  13. 13. Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  14. 14. Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)
  15. 15. Layout of Outcome Dr. Hina Jalal (@AKsEAina; @EduTainment; hinansari23@gmail.com)

