Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Ways To Avoid Failing in the Restaurant Business
1.FIXED COST SAVINGS -You need to have 6-12 months of a fixed cost of savings before opening your restaurant to ensure tha...
2. PARTNERING WITH FOOD SUPPLIERS -It is critical in this business that in the first year, you make some great deals with ...
3. STRATEGIC MARKETING -You must not view marketing as an expense, but rather, consider it as an investment. -Be very stra...
4. VARIABLE COSTS (LABOR & FOOD) -Labor cost varies depending on how many staff you have. -Food costs rely on the percenta...
5. BEING FANCY -In your first year of business, you don't have as much money. -Start strong and be consistent throughout; ...
5 Ways to Avoid Failing in the Restaurant Business
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Ways to Avoid Failing in the Restaurant Business

24 views

Published on

Why do restaurant businesses fail?

According to experts, "Around 60 percent of new restaurants crash within their initial year, and almost 80 percent close before celebrating their fifth anniversary."

It means that if you thrive in the early years of your business, you're on your road to success. The first year is the most crucial.

So how are you going to make the first year of your restaurant business successful? Here are five things you need to know!

>>> Visit our website @ www.makingdoughshow.com

>>> Follow us on Linked In @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/makingdoughshow/

>>> Subscribe to our YouTube Channel, Making Dough Show @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE0Yos53Jrsj8Klz0aSEgw/feature

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 Ways to Avoid Failing in the Restaurant Business

  1. 1. 5 Ways To Avoid Failing in the Restaurant Business
  2. 2. 1.FIXED COST SAVINGS -You need to have 6-12 months of a fixed cost of savings before opening your restaurant to ensure that you won't have to close your doors early on.
  3. 3. 2. PARTNERING WITH FOOD SUPPLIERS -It is critical in this business that in the first year, you make some great deals with your food suppliers.
  4. 4. 3. STRATEGIC MARKETING -You must not view marketing as an expense, but rather, consider it as an investment. -Be very strategic and smart to discern what is going to work for you and not.
  5. 5. 4. VARIABLE COSTS (LABOR & FOOD) -Labor cost varies depending on how many staff you have. -Food costs rely on the percentage of the sales. -If you have a lot of sales, you have to purchase and make more food.
  6. 6. 5. BEING FANCY -In your first year of business, you don't have as much money. -Start strong and be consistent throughout; avoid being extravagant.

×